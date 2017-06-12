FedEx: Playing E-Commerce More Affordably

I have been writing quite a bit about the retail sector in the past couple of months, trying to find inexpensive yet potential long-term winners - those companies that have a better chance at surviving and then thriving despite the e-commerce challenges. Investing in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in order to be on the right side of the trend could be an alternative, but the stock is so expensive at 145x current year earnings that finding an attractive entry point seems all but impossible to me.

Is there not a solid middle-of-the-road stock of a well-managed company that can be used to play the current commerce trends without having to sacrifice so much on valuation? In my view, at least one name stands out: FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Credit: Blog Logistica

In my opinion, FedEx stands to benefit from a healthy e-commerce environment, regardless of what specific vendor those sales might come from. As the company itself has noted, "e-commerce, including B2B, and global trade growth are increasing demand for (FedEx's) services." As a result, package volume and yield across all segments have been growing, even if at a low-to-mid single-digit pace in some cases. Interestingly and playing to this same theme, the company announced FedEx Fulfillment in February to provide logistics services to small- and medium-sized businesses that conduct business online.

Since the end of the 2008 Global Recession, FedEx's revenues have increased at a brisk pace of about 8.5% CAGR, while GAAP op margins have remained healthy in the mid-to-high single digits. Over this period of time, global economic activity has remained resilient even if GDP growth has been lackluster. Looking forward and considering all factors, I would not dare bet against management's ability to increase non-GAAP op margins above the 10% mark and to grow EPS at up to 15% annually.

FDX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Best of all, although FDX has been on the rise over the past year (up 29% in a steady climb), shares still seem affordable. On a forward P/E basis, the stock trades at 15.1x, which is just about on par with early 2016 levels and a few turns below key competitor UPS' (NYSE:UPS) multiple. Given the healthy EPS growth rate that the Street seems to expect, I believe a mid-teen valuation ratio to be very reasonable for a company that stands to benefit from current macro trends.

FDX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Final thoughts

Over the short term, FedEx could be faced with challenges that might bode ill for the stock. For example, the TNT integration seems to be consuming a good bit of the company's resources, as the acquiree "was severely under-invested, particularly in IT and in operations," according to management. Most importantly and looking at the bigger picture, a slowdown in economic activity, ending a winning streak that has lasted nearly 10 years now, would likely impact FedEx negatively, probably as much as it would other companies engaged in commerce.

But at the end of the day and despite the risks, FedEx appears to be a well-managed company with a solid balance sheet (in spite of the 20-year high of 2.0x in debt-to-EBITDA) exposed to what seems to be the right trends. Trading at only 15.1x fiscal 2018 earnings and given the five-year EPS growth expectation of 13%, FDX seems like an attractive proposition to me, particularly in the context of a diversified portfolio.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.