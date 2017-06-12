Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft (TKMAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft (TKMAF) Investor Presentation - SlideshowJun.12.17 | About: Telekom Austria (TKMAF) The following slide deck was published by Telekom Austria AG in conjunction with this event. 142 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Technology, Telecom Services - Domestic, Austria, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts