Forget About Exxon Or Saudi Aramco's IPO, Buy CME And ICE Instead...

June 2017

Cyclical vs Secular:

There are many definitions of "Cyclical", but one of our favorites is denoting a business or stock whose income, value or earnings fluctuate widely according to variations in the economy or the cycle of the seasons". Counter that with the definition of "Secular". We aren't defining it with its historical religious connotation. Our view of secular growth is a business that can predictably and sustainably grow. In a world of constant change, finding businesses that have secular growth traits fits our criteria.

The Energy Sector:

Now that it is summer, millions of kids will ride crazy roller coasters. Sadly, as we get older, we tend to become less and less enthusiastic about roller coasters.

The energy sector represents roughly 7% of the S&P 500 index. After a dramatic move higher in 2013, the energy sector fell significantly in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, it was the single best performing sector, up an impressive 24%. So far in 2017, energy is down 14%, making it this year's worst performing sector. Last year's star is this year's dud. That's typically the way cyclical work and this often crushes momentum traders and sector rotators.

Last year, OPEC introduced production cuts, which boosted oil prices. OPEC recently met again and decided to extend this agreement to limit its production. Where we are on this cyclical roller coaster is unknown. We prefer to avoid parts of the market rife with uncertainty and geopolitical dangers-the only prediction we are confident making about the energy market is that prices should be volatile. There are simply too many factors that determine price, outside of our area of expertise or knowledge base.

These uncertainties perfectly highlight why we avoid investing in commodities and cyclical industries. The energy business is not only a capital-intensive business, subject to costly maintenance, but it also has multiple geopolitical factors that tend to wildly swing prices. We just don't see the advantage of investing in cyclical markets, where there is limited ability to add value.

How Some Invest in "Energy":

What will happen to the price of crude, now that OPEC has agreed to additional production cuts? Will the spread between WTI and Brent widen or narrow? Do foreign currency prices impact energy prices? Will growth spur consumption or will demand taper off? Will advances in US technology dramatically increase global supply? Can these advancements bring additional supply to international markets? What will happen to natural gas prices, with liquidfication plants getting built? How do pipelines impact transportation costs for fuel?

These are just a few of the questions an energy investor wrestles with. We could easily identify 20 more questions, but the point should be clear. There are simply too many variables or inputs to accurately project energy prices. We cannot model these estimates and have very little expertise into the daily gyrations of energy prices. We are not saying one shouldn't own energy stocks. All we are trying to articulate is that they aren't our "cup of tea". There are way too many up's and down's. Way too many wild swings in underlying prices, that lead to material moves in stock prices. We prefer steadier, more predictable investments.

Dividends:

Some investors are attracted to the high dividend yields of many energy companies. We would argue that these yields are more a function of downward stock prices than of rising dividend payouts. The lower the stock price, the higher the dividend yield. Levered energy companies face a dilemma. Do they invest heavily in growing reserves and finding that next lucrative field? This obviously costs money and forward thinking. What will the price of crude or nat gas be when this company is able to get its product to market. When times get tough, credit terms can be inflexible, requiring management teams to decide about paying their dividend or investing for future growth. Usually, the dividend gets slashed. Don't fall prey to unsustainably high dividend payouts or yields. Do work to truly understand how predictable that payout rate is? Will the dollar amount get cut, if the market swings? Is management compensated on delivering earnings growth or shareholder returns?

How We Invest in "Energy":

We attempt to focus our attention on predictable and recurring revenue business models. In this regard, we prefer to gain our "energy exposure" through the derivative exchanges. While these companies are classified as financials, one could easily label these exchanges technology companies. CME Group (ticker CME) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are the two dominant exchanges where energy is globally traded.

Both specialize in a key energy product, with CME dominating WTI crude and ICE controlling the Brent crude market. 15% of CME's total trading volumes and 19% of its total revenue are generated in the energy sector, while the same sector represents 23% of ICE's total revenue. Both generate transaction-based revenue, based on the amount of hedging companies decide to employ. Whether you are a user of energy (e.g. Southwest Airlines) or a producer of energy (e.g. Exxon), volatility in energy prices can endanger your business. Being able to hedge and lock-in key components of costs can be critical for future results.

Valuation:

Are either one of these tremendous franchises cheap? Most value investors would argue "nope". CME, at $125 per share, trades at 24x 2017 and 22x next year's Street estimates. These sell-side estimates assume steady 8% growth this year and next (per Zacks Research). This quantitative valuation has many flaws, especially how it ignores the balance sheet. CME took on debt to make critical acquisitions a decade ago, when it acquired CBOT and NYMEX. Free cash flow adequately covered these deals and management has paid down its debt to very manageable levels. Since early 2012, CME's Board made a strategic decision to institute a 5th, variable dividend. In addition to its 4 quarterly payouts, CME pays out its excess cash to shareholders. Over the last ~ 5 years, this has resulted in nearly $8 billion. With a detailed examination of the numbers, one can see that CME has a predictable and sustainable ~ 4% to 5% annual dividend yield.

Intercontinental Exchange is quite similar. It trades at 20x this year and 18x next year's sell-side estimates. Its growth is estimated to be 8% this year, with next year lifting to the low-teens. It also has made acquisitions, most obvious was its deal to acquire the NY Stock Exchange. It has started down the path of raising its dividend, but the Board has also been aggressively buying back its stock.

Flaws:

One of the biggest flaws with a straight valuation metric, is its simplicity. While one can easily use a P/E calculation to determine a company's valuation, it misses what Warren Buffett calls "intrinsic value". This is much more art, than science. Intrinsic value cannot be determined with an easy number. It relates to the essential nature of a business, with relates to its characteristics or traits, more than a exact figure. For example, we are not active, short-term traders. We are business buyers and investors. When investing, we focus on doing in-depth research on strong, durable franchises. We strive to purchase great companies at reasonable prices. Once again, the definition of "reasonable" can be in the eye of the beholder.

Characteristics:

The key attributes we seek are often found in great growth businesses. These businesses have characteristics like high barriers to entry or a moat around their franchise. They are market share leaders with durable competitive advantages. Companies with pricing power and flexibility can better withstand market volatility. We prefer easy to understand companies that generate excellent free cash flow and have recurring revenue models. Strong balance sheets are an absolute plus and so are excellent management teams that properly know how to allocate capital.

If one looks at both CME and ICE, it can answer many of the questions listed above. This type of qualitative analysis is critical in a world of quant's. In the short-run, the equity market can be a voting machine or popularity contest. Fickle opinions about current opinions can move a stock daily. Over the long-run, the equity market is more of a weighing machine. One should strive to understand the underlying trends and forecast that success (or failure) going forward. Then, and only then, can one determine a company's intrinsic value.

Conclusion:

Going back to our roller coaster ride analogy, think of these derivative exchanges as the ticket collector, ride operator or toll-keeper. We prefer these types of predictable franchises, as opposed to the wild up's and down's of cyclical businesses. As shareholders, we prefer to benefit from higher volatility and inflation, regardless of whether prices increase or decrease. In the cyclical energy sector, since we really have no idea where oil prices are headed, we prefer not to bet on whether prices go up or down, but rather on whether they will simply be more volatile in the future.

