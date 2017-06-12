Tesla: Do Not Expect To Double Your Invested Capital

Investment Thesis

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) makes beautiful and cool cars. I would certainly love to get my hands on one. But to have an investment in the company? No thank you. There is no scenario where I could invest $56B and expect that investment to double to $112B in the next 3-4 years. Although investors are buying only a share of the business, they are investing in a pro-rate amount as if they are buying the whole company. Let us pretend for the sake of the argument that you had $200B with which to invest right now. Would you invest a quarter of that in Tesla? Buying a share of the business is no different to buying up the whole business - for all intents and purposes.

With this introduction in mind, let's get started with a business overview, followed by its financials, valuations and investment risks.

Business Overview

The company released record results in 2017 Q1. Its revenue was up to $2.7B. Significantly outpacing the same period a year ago by 135%. For a company which is 13-years-old, to still be witness to this level of growth speaks volumes.

The ramp-up of Model X helped the quarter deliver 128% increased deliveries. In spite of fall in regulatory credits of $56.1m, Tesla was able to increase deliveries while at the same time increasing the average selling price by nearly 5%, which is extraordinary. These results were able to permeate through its income statement which saw Tesla's gross profit margin expand in the quarter, from 24% (GAAP) in 2016 Q1 to 27.4% (GAAP) in 2017 Q1. Additionally, its gross profit margin expansion was the beneficiary of management's hard work to increase efficiencies in manufacturing.

I will not discuss its SolarCity results because these will not make or break an investment in Tesla. Tesla designs, manufactures, lease and sell electric vehicles. Its solar energy segment is just noise and distracting information and amounting to only 10% of Tesla's gross profit.

Now that I have highlighted that I am impressed with the company's revenue growth driven by very strong deliveries and price increases, I feel more comfortable in bringing to current shareholders' attention the crucial factor of any investment and that is a company's ability to generate cash.

Current shareholders might read this and say, there goes another author mentioning that ugly word, cash. That he does not get it. That Tesla is the future. That might well be the case, but make sure you do not overpay to participate in the future.

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

The table above speaks for itself. The company has not generated any profit in the past five years and it has a normalized use of cash of $1.6B. The car manufacturing business is a capital intensive business. Management has stated that it does not expect its capital expenditure to meaningfully reduce and said, "we expect to invest slightly more than $2.0b in capital expenditures ahead of the start of Model 3 production in 2017."

Being unprofitable together with being highly capital intensive does not generally lend itself to being an investment with a large margin of safety, at the best of times. When the company already trades for $56B this only stands to make the investment even more risky.

Financial Position

Source: 2017 Q1; 10q

In the table the table above I have highlighted just some debt obligations due within less than two years. Realistically, Tesla has no capacity to permanently repay these notes, as demonstrated by its financials above. Its only option is to seek to refinance and extend their maturity. The company has a net debt position of approximately $4.5B at the end of 2017 Q1.

Shareholder Dilution

Source: author's calculation

The graph shows the number of shares outstanding increasing with time. The company has shown little restrain in diluting its shareholders.

Valuation Relative

Source: author's calculations

What the table above makes interesting is the fact that the sector is clearly out of favor. For instance, on a P/cash flow metric, the peer group currently trades cheaper than over the five-year trailing average. This is somewhat echoed on a P/S ratio (both highlighted pink). On the other hand, Tesla's share price remains a number of times more expensive than that of its competitors, in spite of Tesla's peer group currently being largely out of favor.

DCF Valuation

It is impossible to forecast its future cash flows since it has a normalized use of FCF ($1.6B). In order for me to be able to vaguely attempt to forecast its future FCF, Tesla must first consistently generate FCF, which it has not done, yet.

Investment Risks

This section focuses on risks that an investment in Tesla might face. These risks are additional to the company's lack of cash generation capabilities (as dictated by its track record so far), its weak financial position or the fact that the company frequently resorts to diluting its shareholder and selling shares in equity markets in exchange for much needed cash.

As it currently stands, Tesla has been able to increase its gross profit margin YoY in part because of increasing economies of scale and the initial ramp up in cost of Model 3 will undoubtedly come down further and further increase Tesla's overall gross profit margin. However, investors are to a large extent betting that it will be Tesla the only company to successfully produce electric cars.

Source: here

As the table above shows, Tesla has many competitors. For instance, Renault Zoe has strong market in the EV market with Nissan Leaf which Renault has a controlling share of Nissan also having strong market share of the EV. In the event Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), or others, are able to successfully execute on their ambitions, Tesla might lose some market share and with its share price might fall.

Also, being able to be the number one electric car manufacturer of choice among consumers (not investors), with its leading market share and having to constantly compete with peers that have vastly more resources (financially as well as distribution capabilities), will demand perfect execution from Elon Musk's team. For example, when it comes to distribution capabilities, as of 2017 Q1, Tesla's international revenue in the quarter excluding China was less than $900m. For a company that is expected to be the No. 1 electric manufacture for consumers, there is little evidence of this outside the U.S.

Conclusion

I fail to understand how so many investors are investing in Tesla at this valuation. Even worse, how can Morningstar.com, which should know better, assign this investment one star. I can understand investment bankers with no skin in the game promoting the stock, with a plethora of research notes with convincing hockey stick-like graphs. But retailer investors, without any agency bias, should know better. Very much like Peter Lynch and Joel Greenblatt, I too believe that retail investors have a huge advantage over institutions. All retailers need are about 10 investments. Each investment should be researched as much as one would research when buying a house. With so many companies available to pick from, do shareholders really believe that this stock is currently undervalued?

