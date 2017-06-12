Stockpiling Noble Corp.

For those who are not familiar with the term "stockpiling", it is a term I borrow from Phil Town's book, Payback Time. The idea is that when you find a company that is trading significantly below intrinsic value you buy it and hope it goes lower. The lower the price goes, the more you buy. The key is to understand what you are buying and to stockpile something that is cheap but not permanently impaired. The company has to be able to come back.

A good example of stockpiling would be to buy Boeing (NYSE:BA) after September 11th, 2001. No matter how scary that day was, the idea that people were going to stop flying was unimaginable. Even if all of the airlines went bankrupt, (which they mostly did), they would restructure in bankruptcy and continue flying, eventually needing new planes. Boeing was a $35 stock after September 11th, down from $68 earlier that year. The stock eventually bottomed in 2003 at $25 per share and since has risen to $190 per share. Boeing has raised its dividend ten times since 2001, and the dividend yield today on purchases made between 2001 to 2003 is between 17%-23% annually. To anyone who uses the 20/20 vision of hindsight, it made perfect sense to stockpile Boeing back then. You buy and hope it goes lower. Equally important, you buy for the next decade not the next week. At the time however, the trade was much harder to execute. Fear was very real that there would be more terrorist attacks, that airlines would cancel orders and go bankrupt, that people would never fly again. No one wanted to own Boeing when it was down 64% from its high.

The best deals are made when no one wants them.

One company that I am currently stockpiling is Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE). This is a company that owns offshore drilling rigs and leases them to exploration and production companies. The fear surrounding this sector is very real. There are concerns about everything from electric vehicles and shale production as well as concerns about liquidity, solvency, and an oversupply of rigs. These concerns have driven the prices of Noble Corp. and others in the space to some of the lowest prices we've seen in decades. Companies that used to trade at ten times the prices they trade at today and pay dividends that would amount to 35% on today's purchase price should they be resumed are sitting, completely unwanted by the market.

The most important thing to understand here is that the offshore oil drilling industry literally cannot go away. For those who disagree, consider this. The entire oil price collapse from $120 per barrel to $27 per barrel between 2014 and 2016 was a result of an imbalance of only about 1.5 million barrels per day during that period. OPEC created the imbalance by pumping as much oil as possible in an attempt to shut down the supply coming from US shale. Now that OPEC has realized they are unable to win this war, at least in the short term, they have decided to go the opposite route and restrict supply in an attempt to bring oil inventories back down.

I say that to point out that it only took a 1.5 million barrel per day surplus to crash the price of oil by 80% over a two year period. Of course, trader sentiment had a lot to do with it as well, but for those who argue that offshore is dead, they need to understand that offshore produces 30% of total global production, or almost 30 million barrels per day. If offshore went away, imagine the oil price shock as the market dealt with a 30 million barrel per day deficit. The remaining 68 million barrels per day would be so sought after that the price of oil would skyrocket hundreds of dollars per barrel and the global economy would at best suffer a major recession, and at worst, collapse.

Source EIA

With that understanding we give ourselves the confidence that this sector will indeed recover. It has to, for if offshore drilling truly went away, the global economy would face an unprecedented shock that would be worse than the 1973 oil embargo, which led to shortages of gasoline so great that people would sit in line for miles just to buy gasoline, if they could buy it at all.

For those who would argue that OPEC can pump more, which would cause the price of oil to decline again, I would respond by saying that the entire oil price collapse stems from OPEC pumping at maximum capacity for two years. They subsequently reduced production by 1.2 million barrels, which is where it remains today. So understand that if OPEC was pumping at maximum production before the current production cuts, then the only spare capacity they should have is the 1.2 million barrels per day that they are withholding from the market today. Remember, that's 1.2 million barrels per day, and global oil demand rises by about that much each year.

For those that argue that U.S shale will replace offshore, they need to understand depletion rates for shale and compare them to offshore. Given the fact that many wells in the Bakken oil field in North Dakota are declining by 9% per MONTH the region struggles to maintain production even with the steady addition of new wells. Today there are more wells than ever, yet the region is producing almost 25% less than it did years ago. Eagle Ford is suffering the same fate.

It is also important for investors to understand that big oil has not abandoned offshore, they are simply unwilling to cut their dividends which is restricting cash available for large projects with high upfront expenses. Investors who once demanded that oil companies constantly replace their reserves are giving companies a pass on reserve replacement today, instead preferring that companies focus on maintaining dividends. With global oil demand rising by more than 1 million barrels per day, this will only go on for so long. After all, if you don't replace your reserves, you die.

Here are a couple of quotes from Noble Corp. CEO David Williams on the issue of shale as well as reserve replacement.

"Although a lot of people think Shale changes the world... shale is a treadmill, once you get on it, it's hard to get off and it's hard to maintain, and there are some people who already believe that shale is approaching peak production, and that's not going to serve the global demand picture fully, so deep water and offshore is going to be a part of the future" "offshore is here to stay, it's a huge resource opportunity. Operators have ignored it for a few years but they can't ignore it for long, they have to start worrying about replacing reserves. they're producing a declining resource base and they've got replacing reserves or they die." David Williams, CEO, Noble from Noble Investor Presentation

Remember, for the moment, oil companies are not willing to spend significant sums of money on long term projects that don't produce cash immediately. With deep water and offshore you need months of drilling and testing before the oil (and cash) begins flowing. These months don't come cheap, as some of the higher specification rigs rent for over $400,000 per day. This reality, plus the oversupply of newbuild rigs is ultimately what is causing the pain for offshore drilling companies today. Offshore fields however, are often enormous in size and are large enough to allow companies to replace significant reserves. And again, companies will have to eventually replace reserves.

It's crucial for investors to focus on not just the macro picture, but specifically on Noble as well. This is a company that is solidly cash flow positive. Even if you look at 2019, Noble has about $600 million of backlog booked from only about seven or eight rigs. Most of the expenses for Noble and others in this industry are at the rig level, therefore Noble should be able to remain cash flow positive even out to 2019 and even with only about seven or eight working rigs.

Noble only has 243 million shares outstanding, and with a $4.00 stock price, they would only need about 40 cents per share of earnings to justify their current stock price. That 40 cents amounts to less than $100 million of profit annually, an amount that Noble used to spend each quarter on their dividend. The bar is set very low here and the market appears not to be focusing on future profits but instead they are obsessing over the current troubles.

Another thing that I expect to occur in the near future is for the industry to consolidate. The market values of many of the companies in this space have declined so much that the prospect of merging and eliminating nearly all G&A costs is likely going to be very appealing. For example, Ensco (NYSE:ESV) recently agreed to acquire Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW). The expected cost savings from combining the two companies is approximately $65 million annually. For investors who understand the idea of using discounted cash flow analysis to derive the present value of a stream of cash, this $65 million, when viewed in perpetuity and discounted at 11%, amounts to a present value of around $400 million. This compares to a market value for Atwood of around $800 million. With numbers like that, it is not hard to imagine further industry consolidation.

Much of the trouble in the offshore drilling world is due to an oversupply of newbuild rigs that were manufactured in response to the record oil prices we saw in 2008/2009. The industry, including Noble, are unlikely to embark on a new round of newbuild construction at any point in the near future. It wouldn't surprise me to see more than a decade pass before the industry is willing to spend meaningful amounts of money on new rigs.

Without the spending on newbuild construction, Noble and others will have minimal cash going out the door until the industry is strong enough to warrant the reactivation of idled rigs. In this situation, Noble can use all the cash that comes in to retire debt. Over the next five years,

Noble will be required to repay on average, only $190 million per year. In addition, after paying this year's debt maturity, Noble still has $520 million of cash on hand, which along with their strong backlog and continued cash generation, will go a long way towards getting the company through this tough cycle we are experiencing.

Source: Noble Corp. Investor Presentation

Buying into this beaten down sector has been difficult. Until it bottoms, every purchase looks like a bad investment. In time though, these purchases should work out very well. Remember, It took YEARS for Boeing to bottom after September 11th, and even longer for it to reach new highs. At any point in that downturn an investor could have been criticized as being wrong, but the truth is, almost no investors actually buy at the exact bottom. It just doesn't happen. Noble investors today are perhaps feeling heavy criticism for owning a company that is suffering through one of the worst cycles it has ever seen, but Noble investors will come out of this just fine. At these prices, the market appears to be pricing in either a chance of bankruptcy or a severely dilutive secondary equity offering, neither of which are probable. I encourage investors to take a deeper look at this company and consider it as an investment.

NE data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.