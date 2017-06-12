British American Tobacco: The Best Of Big Tobacco?

While it's no secret that the tobacco industry has historically been a gold mine for investors, one company seems to continuously fly underneath the radar: British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI). Despite impressive performance, those within the SA community have shown little interest in the global behemoth. While its counterpart, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), garners most of the attention, BAT has arguably more attractive fundamentals and catalysts to propel it to future growth.

During full-year 2016, cigarette volumes at BAT increased 0.2%. Even with a volatile British Pound, constant revenue and profit rates were up 6.9% and 4.1%, respectively. Comparatively, Philip Morris reported less impressive results across the board: cigarette volumes declined 4.1% while constant revenue declined 0.4% and profit increased 0.9%. Despite both companies having faced significant currency fluctuations, British American Tobacco had an outstanding 2016. As reflected by volume, BAT is showing organic growth in an industry where it is hard to come by. Their four major brands, Pall Mall, Kent, Lucky Strike, and Dunhill are gaining popularity as consumers in emerging markets transition into higher end tobacco products.

Despite the numbers though, Philip Morris continues to garner a significantly higher valuation.

This is a result of two major factors: more excitement for Philip Morris' future products and their steadier dividend. Bonnie Herzog, a Wells Fargo analyst, recently released a research note in which she stated that Philip Morris' next generation iQOS smoking platforms have the potential to add an additional $40 to PM's current stock price.

As you can see below, so far this year, both stocks have absolutely crushed the broader indices with Philip Morris up about 7% over BAT. Much of that difference can be attributed to the dollar having weakened 5% year to date. A weak dollar is good news for Philip Morris International as all of its revenues are earned in foreign currencies.

The Merger

After plenty of speculation, earlier this year it was announced that Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) had agreed for BAT to purchase the existing 58% of the company it didn't already own. This is tremendous for BAT as it will instantly gain a large foothold in one of the most profitable markets in the industry. Outside of China, The United States is currently the most attractive cigarette and tobacco market. Despite a long decline in usage, high purchasing power has more than offset taxes and litigation. Roughly two packs of cigarettes sold in America generates the same amount of revenue as the equivalent to thirteen packs sold in emerging/underdeveloped markets.

Once the merger is completed, BAT will become the largest tobacco company on earth as well as the only one with a global reach that extends into the United States. Since its spinoff in 2008 from Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris International no longer generates any revenue in America.

Although the deal is still pending shareholder approval, with BAT already owning 42% of existing RAI shares, the merger will assuredly be approved later this year.

Next Generation Products

In addition to market share, BAT will also gain access to Reynolds' next generation products and technology. While BAT already has a very promising group of non-cigarette products such as the Vype Pebble, Reynolds has been at the forefront of technological innovation. They themselves have an industry leading vaporizing product called Vuse. Roughly 42% of all electronic smoking devices sold in America are manufactured by Reynolds American. Once combined, BAT will have the largest vapor business worldwide. In North America, over the next five years, the vape industry is projected to grow at a whopping CAGR of roughly 27%.

By far the most interesting products in the industry however, are those in the "heat-not-burn" category. Staying true to the name, these handheld devices heat sticks of tobacco taking the combustible factor out of the equation. This results in a unique experience that provides the nicotine kick found in cigarettes without many of the negatives such as the release of harmful toxins and smell. While Philip Morris and their iQOS heat-not-burn have been capturing headlines, BAT's own heat-not-burn product, glo, has also been doing extremely well. Using Sendai, Japan as its initial testing ground, response from customers was so great that some waited overnight outside of convenience stores to purchase one. With plans to roll glo out to the rest of Japan by the end of the year, early results have been incredibly promising. As of last tally, one in five smokers in Sendai has already purchased a glo since December. Market saturation however may become an issue as Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) plans on releasing their own heat-not-burn product, Ploom TECH, in the coming months.

Even despite the positive reception of these products, at this point their future is still somewhat uncertain. While smokers have generally been positive on iQOS and glo, it remains to be seen just how much healthier they actually are. Claims from Big Tobacco are to be taken with a grain of salt at this point. A recent article from The Daily Mail revealed that heat-not-burn products may not be as revolutionary as some may think. Last week, the FDA began its study on the iQOS to conclude if claims from Philip Morris are indeed accurate. If they are proven to be true, look for next generation smoking products to significantly expand in popularity. Results are expected to be released in about a year.

ITC LTD

Another exciting development within BAT is their 30% (~$17.2 billion dollar) stake in ITC LTD. Formerly known as the Indian Tobacco Company, ITC is a conglomerate and one of the largest public companies in India. In addition to tobacco, ITC offers a wide array of goods and services within India including packaged food and personal care products. Arguably the most compelling emerging market at the moment, India has a population that is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Due to government regulation, it's unlikely BAT will ever be able to fully acquire ITC however, the current stake that they own gives them a nice foothold in a difficult to access market.

Earlier this year, Philip Morris was blindsided when Indian courts ruled that they were planning on tightening regulations on foreign investment in their tobacco industry. Philip Morris has since threatened significant changes even suggesting that they may pull out of the region all together if the new protectionist rules are implemented. ITC, which already controls 80% of the Indian tobacco market, could have an even larger stranglehold if Philip Morris decides to leave.

The Dividend

A major reason why American investors have shied away from British American Tobacco in lieu of Philip Morris is in part because of their unsteady dividend distributions. Being a foreign ADR, the company distributes a dividend semiannually as opposed to the American standard of quarterly. This has turned off income investors looking for a stable source of income. Depending on the exchange rate between the GBP and USD later this year (when the second dividend is distributed), BAT's dividend yield is likely to be roughly around 3% (the lowest its been in years); also lower than both Altria's and Philip Morris'. If you look at BAT's recent dividend distributions dating back to 2013, you'll find an inconsistent and generally declining/stagnant dividend.

This however is a direct result of the weakening British Pound versus the U.S. Dollar. Looking at BAT's distributions via their London based shares tells a different story:

Over the past 5 years, BAT has actually grown their dividend by 6% y/y. Unfortunately for us American investors though, the recent stagnation/decline in BAT's American dividend distributions has perfectly coincided with the decline of the British Pound starting in 2014.

The good news is that British American Tobacco announced earlier this year that they will begin distributing dividends quarterly beginning in 2018. This move will allow investors to receive a steadier stream of income for their portfolios. If the British Pound continues to weaken versus the dollar however, it may be a while before we begin to see any significant dividend growth.

Conclusion

As governments across the world continue to crackdown on traditional cigarette usage, BAT is incredibly well positioned to weather the effects. Even as litigation costs begin to rise in the alternative product categories this is actually considered a positive for BAT. In fact, rising litigation expenses are viewed as a positive for Big Tobacco because they are the only companies with enough resources to accommodate the costs associated with regulation.

Regardless of how things shake out politically in the U.K., British American Tobacco will be amongst one of the best companies to ride out the wave of uncertainty. So long as yields remain low, look for tobacco stocks to continue to work favorably in this market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.