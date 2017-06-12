W&T Offshore - Full-Cost Profitable At $47/bbl

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is an independent oil and natural gas acquisition, exploitation and exploration company, with a focus primarily in the Gulf of Mexico. They own working interests in 54 fields in federal/state waters and have interests in leases covering approximately 850,000 gross acres in both deepwater GOM (350,000 acres 47% production) and shelf GOM (500,000 acres 53% production). While my previous article discussed the affects of a Trump presidency on W&T Offshore as a company, this article will discuss fundamental earnings analysis and why W&T offshore as a company is well positioned to withstand low oil prices while profiting from potential OPEC driven price increases. Topics discussed in this article include but are not limited to: P/E ratios relative to peers, balance sheet analysis, BOEM bonding order, and survival in a low price environment. For analysis regarding Trump, assets as well as capital structure, please see my previous articles.

P/E Relative to Peers

The first time I wrote about W&T offshore, I compared the company to others of similar size and capital structure including but not limited to Breitburn Energy Partners (BBEP), Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY), and Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR). However, since all of the other smaller companies have already filed for bankruptcy, this article will focus instead on Q 1 2017 earnings and WTI's remaining solvent competitors include but are not limited to: EOG resources (NYSE:EOG), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), Energy XXI (NASDAQ:EXXI) and Continental Resources.

Financial Statement Metrics Comparison to Peers Q1 2017

WTI EOG CLR CHK Price Per Share(6/9/2017) 2.02 90.08 35.24 5.02 GAAP Earnings per Share(Q1 2017) $0.17 $0.15 $0.00 $0.23 P/E Ratio (Extrapolated Q1 2017) 2.97 150 -------- 21.82 Adjusted EBITDA (Q1 2017) Million USD $69M $89M $470M $455 Market Cap(Billion) 0.29B 52B 12.6B 4.46B Debt (billion USD) 1.01B(0.87B disclosing PIK interest) 6.99B 6.5B 9.5B Revenue(billion USD extrapolated 4x Q1 2017) 0.5B 7.56 (excluding midstream) 2.741 5.84B (excluding midstream) Revenue/ Debt Ratio 50%(57%) 108% 42% 61% Reference WTI EOG CLR CHK

Within the past year, the oil narrative has changed from survival to sustainability. As can be seen in the chart above, other companies on the list have manageable debt, strong revenue, and cash. However, while strong revenue, and debt reduction were crucial to surviving crashing oil prices around $30/bbl, company success in the new stable $50/bbl range should be dictated by GAAP earnings, not revenue of production increases.

While other companies, such as EOG resources have touted massive efficiency gains and strong balance sheets/production numbers, they have yet to demonstrate the ability to generate significant cash. Furthermore, their stock price is already sky high with massive growth/ oil price increases already priced in. Continental Resources is probably the most leveraged of all companies on the list that also has the lowest earnings. Chesapeake energy is certainly doing better than continental resources. However the company has some capital structure issues regarding preferred stock as well as common stock dilution. Of all 4 companies on the list, WTI stands out as being the only one that can actually make significant money (P/E of 3) relative to stock price.

Potential Pitfalls - BOEM bonding order and oil prices

While W&T offshore fundamentals look strong, the market price of WTI as a company is not without reason. W&T offshore is currently bogged down by a lawsuit from Apache regarding $43M as well as a $260 million dollar bonding order. With $126 M in cash as of Q1 2017, the Apache lawsuit should not be a huge deal. However, $260 M in supplemental bonding is a huge impediment. While President Trump has issued executive orders and management changes to relax oil regulations in the Gulf of Mexico, nothing concrete has changed in terms of actual company regulations. Although it is normal for bureaucratic regulation changes to take some time (even in the executive branch), investors should start being concerned should we end 2017 with no further word regarding BOEM or offshore regulations.

Regarding oil prices, W&T offshore has mitigated some risk by discovering low cost new reserves at their shallow water Mahogany field, while aggressively controlling capex to ensure both production growth and positive cash flow/ earnings. Unlike other shale companies on the list that "don't give a frack" about returns, W&T offshore does indeed care about making money. While cheap new oil discoveries are great at mitigating risk, the company still needs $40/bbl in order to break even going forward. While this is lower than onshore competitors which need $50/bbl to break even on a full-cost basis, we have seen oil prices plunge below $40/bbl before and some risk remains for WTI should that situation happen again.

Insider Transactions

Insider trading is one of the most under-looked aspects of stock research. If an executive of a large company is willing to spend his or her hard earned money to buy their stock, it probably signals that the company's stock is undervalued. In fact, University of Michigan Professor Nejat Seyhun found that executives who bought shares in their own companies tended to outperform the market by 8.9% over the next 12 months.

Over the last few months, W&T has experienced significant insider buying. From Dec. 1-Dec. 14, 2016, WTI's CEO, Chairman, Directors, and CFO all purchased combined ~2 million shares at around $1.97/share. The mass volume share purchases by multiple company officers and directors demonstrate massive insider bullishness for the company. While smaller transactions before December involved insider selling, such sales were made before the Trump presidential election which had significant impact on offshore drilling regulations. Overall insiders seem very bullish on WTI's common stock.

Regarding other companies studied in this article, EOG experienced heavy insider selling with EOG directors selling $3M worth of stock in April. CLR experienced heavy insider buying to the tune of ~$3M from founder and CEO Harold Hamm. Chesapeake Energy also experienced heavy insider buying to the tune of $3M from various directors within the company.

Conclusion

WTI is a strong company capable of generating sustainable long term cash growth and shareholder value at oil prices above $40/bbl. While questions remain as to whether or not trump can stay in office and whether oil can stay above $40/bbl, At the moment, both scenarios are true. While shale companies tout "massive efficiency gains" and production increases, such grandiose verbiage has yet to turn into any significant profits. Most shale companies are in fact still outspending cash flow and are likely still unprofitable below $50/bbl.

With breakeven costs closer to $40/bbl WTI appears well positioned to rise with stable oil prices while simultaneously holding value during a crash. While downside risks remain, increased regulations are unlikely due to the new administration and most investment banks think that an oil crash below $40/bbl is doubtful barring a global economic recession. For those with a long-term horizon, W&T Offshore is a worthy bet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTI, WTI-2019 BONDS, CHK, CHK-PD, CHK-BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.