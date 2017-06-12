Philip Morris: Sit Back And Relax

Thesis

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has anticipated the decreased popularity of its products and is now actively working to replace the lost sales. Their biggest success yet is the launch of iQOS, which is a heat stick that is meant to reduce the risks that a traditional cigarette carries. While the payout stands at around 90%, the thinking is that as sales slow even further and free cash flow declines, the free cash flow will not be able to cover the dividend. Investors don't have to worry at all about the dividend being in danger.

Introduction

Philip Morris is widely touted by dividend investors as the best tobacco company to invest in. But not everyone is as optimistic. Investors are now starting to worry about the company's increasing pay-out ratio, which means that less and less dividends can be covered through free cash flow. Such a situation is not sustainable at all and would lead to a dividend cut. However, investors that are looking at the current payout ratio are missing the forest for the trees. PM's new product, iQOS, will likely stop the bleeding. The company's dividend is not in danger at all, and, I would argue, the dividend growth rate isn't either.

Declining sales to reverse

One of the biggest trends of this decade has been increased health. Being in shape and healthy are becoming more and more common place as regulators focus on increased awareness. Personally, I think the biggest factor that has boosted this trend is the internet. Information is more freely accessible than it ever was. This is important, because companies like Philip Morris or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) could rely on the Merchant of Doubt tactics since the information channels were limited to newspapers and TV channels. For those who are unaware, Merchant of Doubt is a non-fiction book that explains how companies selling harmful products try really hard to make consumers doubt the science. Usually, this is done by hiring other scientist and then pointing to them and basically saying: Scientists are saying one thing now and another next. How can anyone know what the answer truly is?

Nowadays, such a notion - only being able to get your information from a newspaper or TV channel - sounds almost barbaric and primitive. Of course, back in the day folks could visit the library, but this wasn't very mainstream. When we take a look at PM's sales, it's clear that cigarettes are losing popularity. With good cause, of course, since two in three smokers dies from cancer, that is a whopping 66%. While the company shipped $880.2 billion units in 2013, that number now stands at $812.9 billion for the full year of 2016. That's a decrease of 7.6% in a couple of years. What's worse, this seems to be accelerating as the units shipped decline 4.1% from 2015 to 2016. Clearly not a positive development.

Don't worry

Here's the goods news: Philip Morris understands this trend, too. I mean, they really understand it.

This is the first thing you see when you visit the company's homepage.

Of course, we need a little bit more than just talk to be persuaded. Enter iQOS. iQOS is a heat stick that heats tobacco instead of burning it. The result is a less toxic nicotine fix. Additionally the cigarette is smokeless. Some have called it a hybrid between the standard cigarette and the electronic cigarette. By heating instead of burning tobacco, the product produces tobacco-flavored vapor instead of hazardous smoke and tar. The company managed to sell around 4.4 billion heat sticks in 1Q17 alone, of which 4.1 billion were sold in Japan. Of course this number pales in comparison to the 173.6 billion cigarette units sold in 2017. But this proves the commercial viability since the company only sold 0.4 billion units in the same quarter last year. Also, we can't make the mistake of linearly extrapolating the 1Q17 unit sales. Cigarette sales are notoriously seasonal as New Year's Eve sparks a lot of resolutions, of which quitting smoking is one of the most popular.

Another challenge here is also the capacity. At the end of 2016, the company had capacity for roughly 15 billion units. This means that the company needs to invest in its facilities so that they can create more heat sticks. Again, management understands this and is planning to add another 35 billion in unit capacity, putting the total at 50 billion a year. Once capacity is around 100 billion units, we can expect revenue to report a slight growth. This is because the company's cigarette unit sales are declining by 40 to 50 billion units a year. I believe that increased capacity will combine with economies of scale and create a favorable impact on the company's revenue.

Valuation and Conclusion

Of course, some will now argue that the company is overvalued since it is trading at a price to sales of 7 and a forward PE of 22, valuations typically only reserved for growth stocks. While I agree that these are rich valuations, they are also deserved. Investors are buying a company with less risk than traditional tobacco company. Surely that is worth a premium. I estimate that the company could reach 800 billion unit capacity within the next 5 years if demand proves robust. This would mean that the company can replace 90% of their traditional cigarettes revenue as soon as 2022.

I understand investors who are worried about the company's future. Regulators and non-smokers don't like their product. Now there's a new trend showing that even smokers - eventually - don't like their products either. Combining this with the restraint on the company's marketing ability, this could spell a recipe for disaster. However, Philip Morris is not obliviously to this and has built a very effective solution for this problems. I anticipate the iQOS, or heat stick, to stop the revenue bleeding within the next two years at most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.