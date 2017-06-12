Detailed Sum Of The Parts Valuation Of Valeant, Part 1: B&L/International Segment

The detailed justifications for the valuation multiples given here contrasts with previous valuations where multiples were assigned based on gut feeling without meaningful justifications.

The valuations are based on comparisons of Valeant's individual business units with relevant peers to determine appropriate valuation multiples for them.

Valuations of the other two segments, Branded Rx and Diversified, will be done in a forthcoming Part 2.

A conservative lower bound of ~$19B is obtained on the value of this segment, with potential upside of $1B if Vyzulta lives up to Valeant's expectations.

As the first part of a detailed sum of the parts valuation of Valeant, I perform a valuation of its B&L/International segment.

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) share price has declined precipitously since its high ~$260 in mid 2015, falling to single digits before recovering to ~$12 at present. Throughout the decline there has been much debate about whether the share price reflects Valeant's true value. Numerous VRX valuations have been presented here on SA and elsewhere. However, in my view, none of them have really confronted the challenges that arise when trying to value Valeant in a meaningful way. The challenges are the following:

First, Valeant consists of many different business units, ranging from branded drugs to vision care (contact lenses etc) to consumer health products to medical devices for fat removal, with much else in between. The businesses span different industries, so there is no one "industry valuation multiple" that can be used as a reference when doing a valuation.

Even within Valeant's three business segments, shown in the slide below, there are units belonging to different industries with very different valuation multiples - e.g. Consumer Products vs. the foreign pharma companies of the International unit in the B&L/Int'l segment.

Valeant's three segments, and the business units within them (from Q2 2016 ER presentation).

Second, there is a wide range in the performance, and expected future performance, of Valeant's various business units. Some, such as Vision Care for example, have been doing fine, performing at industry growth rates, and are expected to continue to do so in the future. Others, such as Dermatology Rx, have declined severely over the past 1-2 years but are expected to stabilize and return to growth in a year or so. Others still, such as the Neuro drug unit, are expected to continue declining in coming years before stabilizing eventually. The disparity in performance, and divergence of some of these businesses from industry growth rates, makes valuing them a challenge.

Third, Valeant is highly leveraged. While its debt situation is under control at present, the high leverage means Valeant has less room to absorb and recover from any future adverse developments. This makes VRX a more risky investment. The risk should certainly impact the valuation; the challenge is to figure out what the appropriate risk discount should be.

(An illustration of the reality of risk discount in the market is the fact that the highly leveraged pharma company Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) trades at a discount to its peer Allergan (NYSE:AGN) based on expected 2018 revenue and EBITDA multiples, despite Shire having higher expected future growth. I discuss this example in more detail in Parts 2 and 3.)

My goal here is to address these challenges via a detailed sum of the parts valuation of VRX. I have split this into 3 parts. Part 1 - the present article - does the valuation of the first of Valeant's three business segments, namely, the B&L/International segment. The valuations of the other two segments, Branded Rx and Diversified, will be done in Part 2. Finally, Part 3 will determine an appropriate risk discount to be applied to the value of VRX found in Parts 1 and 2. This involves looking at Valeant's longest-dated bond - the April 2025 bond - to determine a bankruptcy probability for the company.

General principles for the valuation

1st principle: Businesses in the same industry, with similar expected future growth, should have similar valuation multiples. Based on this, I determine valuation multiples for most of Valeant's business units by comparison with appropriate peers.

This principle sounds like a statement of the obvious, but it isn't in Valeant's case: The result of the valuation (Parts 1, 2 and 3) will show that the market is not currently applying this principle when it comes to Valeant.

2nd principle: over the long term, businesses in the same industry, and which don't have any special advantages or disadvantages compared to peers, will have similar margins (gross, SG&A, R&D). This means that when comparing with peers one can just as well use revenue multiple instead of the more commonly used EBITDA multiple. I use revenue multiple for the valuations here. It is more convenient and reliable in practice - revenue figures are easier to look up, and less prone to distortions and manipulation than EBITDA.

For example, if a pharma company spends less on in house R&D than peers, preferring to buy the R&D of others instead, then its EBITDA will be artificially boosted versus peers due to lower R&D margin. Another example: when a company is restructuring, its SG&A margin may be temporarily higher than normal, causing its EBITDA to be temporarily lower. Both of these distortions are avoided if one uses revenue multiple instead of EBITDA.

An exception to this principle is that branded Rx pharmas selling drugs in different therapeutic areas may have permanent differences in gross margin due to different pricing power and/or manufacturing costs associated with drugs in the different areas. I will take this into account when valuing Valeant's Branded Rx segment in Part 2, but it plays no role for the valuations in the present article though.

3rd principle: Conservatism. My goal is not to determine as accurately as possible the value of Valeant (and hence the price that its shares should trade at), but to determine a robust lower bound on that value. This will allow me to determine my margin of safety as a VRX investor. Therefore, I will lean towards conservatism whenever there is a grey area in the valuations.

In the remainder of this article I carry out the valuation of Valeant's B&L/International segment. The valuations of the other segments will be done in Part 2.

The business units in Valeant's B&L/International segment

The business units in this segment, and their 2016 revenues, are listed in the table below:

Global Vision Care $734M Global Surgical $669M Global Consumer $1507M - $168M (CeraVe etc) = $1339M Global Ophthalmology Rx $612M - $54M (LOEs) = $558M International $1086M - $7M (Divest's) = $1079M

I have adjusted the revenues by subtracting the following, based on management's guidance in the Q4 2016 ER presentation: The revenue from CeraVe and other skin care assets sold to L'Oreal in the Global Consumer unit, the estimated loss of revenue from loss of exclusivity [LOE] of certain products in the Global Ophthalmology unit, and the expected impact of divestitures in the International unit.

Valeant announced days ago the sale of its iNova business in the International segment, which is expected to close later this year. I still include iNova as part of the International unit for the valuation here.

The first four units in this segment originate from Valeant's acquisition of Bausch and Lomb [B&L] in 2013, and have been added to by other acquisitions in these areas. The last unit, International, consists of various foreign pharma companies operating in localized regions around the world that Valeant acquired during its past acquisition spree.

Valeant's purchase price for B&L in 2013 was $8.7B. B&L's revenue in 2012 was $3.04B, so the acquisition was at a revenue multiple of 2.9x. This gives an initial rough ballpark estimate of what the revenue multiple should be for the units that originated from B&L.

However, as we will see, valuation multiples for two of the areas, vision care and consumer healthcare products, have expanded greatly in recent years. Comparison with peers below gives much higher revenue multiples for the Global Vision Care and Global Consumer units than the 2.9x multiple Valeant paid for B&L. The multiples for the other units, determined with a high degree of conservatism below, are found to be similar to that multiple though.

Valuation of the Global Vision Care unit

The natural peer to compare with here is Cooper (NYSE:COO). Cooper's business is ~80% vision care (CooperVision) and ~20% surgical (CooperSurgical). The vision care part is the relevant one here. However, surgery assets typically trade at lower multiples than vision care ones (as we will see below), so Cooper's overall valuation multiple gives a lower bound on the multiple its vision care business would have on its own. Therefore, it can be used to get a lower bound on the multiple that Valeant's vision care business should have.

Cooper stock has been on a tear recently, rising 20% in the past 3 months from ~$200 to ~$240, after trading sideways in a range below $200 for the last two years. This is due to strong recent business performance: Cooper's revenue grew by 9% in 2016, and is expected to grow by 8% in 2017 and 7% in 2018 according to analysts' estimates on Yahoo Finance. Earlier the performance had been quite ordinary though, with 4.5% revenue growth in 2015.

In contrast, Valeant's vision care business has been somewhat stagnant recently: Q1 sales in 2017 were basically the same as in Q1 2016. The business has shown in the past that it is capable of strong growth though: U.S. contact lens sales increased from $42M in Q2 of 2014 to $55.3M in Q2 of 2016 - a CAGR of 15%. (Data from Valeant's Q2 2014 ER presentation and 8-K filing for the Q2 2016 ER.)

Therefore I expect the future revenue growth of this business to be at a typical industry growth rate of around 4%-5%. This is in line with management's forecast of 4%-6% revenue CAGR for the whole B&L/Int'l segment during 2017-2020 (see the Q4 2016 ER presentation).

In light of this, it would not be appropriate to use Cooper's current valuation multiple for Valeant's vision care business, but we can instead use the multiple Cooper had back in 2015 when its revenue was growing at 4-5%, since that matches the estimated future growth rate of the Valeant unit.

Cooper's enterprise value [EV] in the first half of 2015 ranged between ~$9B-$10B according to Ycharts, so let's take $9.5B as a typical value. Dividing this by Cooper's 2014 revenue of $1.72B gives the multiple 5.5x.

The value of Valeant's vision care business is now obtained by multiplying its 2016 revenue of $734M by the multiple 5.5x, which gives $4.0B.

It is worth noting that valuation multiples in the vision care industry have expanded a lot since Valeant acquired its vision care business as part of B&L in 2013. This is illustrated by the fact that Cooper's revenue multiple in Oct. 2012 was only 3.5x, compared to almost 6x now. (Taking the EV from Gurufocus and using trailing revenue as above.)

Valuation of the Global Surgical unit

This unit's sales have been declining recently, with Q1 2017 global sales down 6% YoY after declining by 3% in Q4 2016. However, the unit has shown in the past that it can grow: According to Valeant documents, U.S. sales increased from $56M in Q2 2014 to $60.5M in Q2 2016, a CAGR of 4%.

The unit appears to be doing well on the R&D front. It recently received FDA approval for its new surgery platform, the Stellaris Elite Vision Enhancement System, and for Vitesse, a vitrectomy system described as "the first major vitreous removal advancement in 40 years." These should help to increase sales for the unit in coming years, and show that Valeant has been investing in R&D here.

For valuation we can consider Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) recent sale of its eye surgery equipment unit, Abbott Medical Optics, to Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This unit had not been performing well: according to the linked article, its revenue in 2015 was only marginally higher than it was back in 2010.

In fact, the estimated 2016 revenue of this unit, $1.2B according to the linked article, is the same as its 2008 revenue back when it was a stand-alone company, Advanced Medical Optics. (Abbott bought that company in 2009.) So it has had no revenue growth for the last 8 years! Comparison of this unit with Valeant's eye surgery unit therefore seems reasonable for valuation purposes.

The price Abbott received from J&J in the recent sale of this unit was $4.33B, a multiple of 3.6x on the units 2016 revenue of $1.2B. This was considered an unexpectedly high price according to the previously linked article. Expectations were that the multiple would be around the same as the multiple Valeant paid for B&L, i.e. 2.9x. But if we assume the sale price included a typical 25% premium, then the "true" revenue multiple for this unit is exactly 2.9x.

(For comparison, the multiple Abbot paid when it bought this unit in 2009 for $2.8B was 2.4x.)

The preceding suggests that 2.9x is a reasonable, conservative multiple for valuing Valeant's eye surgery unit. Multiplying the unit's 2016 revenue of $669M by this multiple gives $1.9B as the value of this unit.

In fact, this unit has been attracting buying interest with a suggested price of ~$2B according to media reports, most recently a few days ago here. This matches neatly with the $1.9B valuation I found above, indicating that it is appropriate.

Valuation of the Global Consumer unit

This unit has been performing very well versus peers, as shown in this slide from a recent Valeant presentation:

Comparison of Valeant Consumer unit's performance with peers (from a VRX presentation at the JPM Healthcare conference, 2016)

The valuation multiple for this unit should therefore be no less than peers, at least the ones for whom consumer healthcare products is a major part of their business. One relevant peer in this regard is Reckitt Benckiser (RB), which has acquired a number of consumer healthcare assets over the years. An even more relevant one is Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH), as consumer healthcare products are the dominant part of its business.

Dividing Reckitt Benckiser's current EV of GBP 57.6B by its 2016 revenue of GBP 9.89B gives the multiple 5.8x. Similarly, dividing Prestige Brands' EV of $4.84B by its revenue of $822M (ttm from March 2017) gives the multiple 5.5x.

In light of this, and being conservative, I take 5.5x as the revenue multiple for Valeant's Global Consumer unit. Multiplying the unit's 2016 revenue of $1.34B by this multiple gives $7.4B as the value of this unit.

This valuation may be too conservative - it is quite possible that this unit is worth substantially more. This possibility is indicated by Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYN) purchase of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) consumer health products unit in 2014 for $14.2B. The unit's revenue at the time was $1.89B, implying revenue multiple of 7.5x for the sale. If we assume the sale price included a typical 25% premium, then the "true" revenue multiple becomes 6.0x. If we use that multiple for Valeant's unit instead of the 5.5x above, then its value becomes $8.0B, meaningfully higher than the $7.4B found above. However, to be conservative, I will stick with $7.4B as the value of this unit.

Just as with vision care, valuation multiples in the consumer healthcare products industry have expanded a lot since Valeant acquired this unit as part of B&L in 2013. As an illustration, Prestige Brands' revenue multiple in March 2013 was only 3.7x, compared to 5.5x now. (EV from Gurufocus and using trailing revenue as usual.)

Valuation of the Global Ophthalmology Rx unit

This unit experienced substantial decline over the past 1-2 years, but appears to have stabilized and returned to growth now. Its revenue in Q1 2017 was up 3% on a constant currency basis compared to Q1 2016 according to Valeant's latest ER presentation.

The future revenue of the unit is expected to be boosted by the potential blockbuster drug Vyzulta, developed in partnership with the French biotech Nicox, which is expected to receive FDA approval later this year.

For the valuation I will value the current business (without Vyzulta) and the value of Vyzulta separately in the following.

Valuation of the current business (without Vyzulta):

There is no stand-alone peer to compare with, or recent acquisitions to use as a guide for the valuation as far as I'm aware. So instead I use several general reference points.

The first is the revenue multiple 2.9x that Valeant paid when it acquired this unit as part of B&L in 2013. The multiple for the ophthalmology Rx unit was probably a bit below 2.9x at that time, since valuation multiples for vision care and consumer products businesses were around 3.5x as noted earlier. There has been multiple expansion in the specialty pharma industry since then though.

The second reference point is general valuation multiples in the specialty pharma industry at present (since the ophthalmology Rx unit belongs to that industry). This is diffuse though - there is currently a wide spread in the revenue multiples for companies in this industry. At the high end, Allergan is trading at EV of 7.3x 2016 revenues, while towards the low end Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is trading at 2.9x.

VRX critics would argue that Valeant's ophthalmology Rx business should have a valuation multiple at the low end for specialty pharma, since the R&D component was supposedly cut severely by Valeant's former CEO, raising questions about the sustainability of its revenues as its current assets depreciate.

In response, VRX bulls would point out that the sales and development sides of the business (the 'D' in R&D) remain intact at least, and certainly have value, as demonstrated by the success in bringing Vyzulta through the development/trial stages. This, together with B&L's brand recognition, means it remains attractive to small biotechs looking for a large partner to develop and market their newly discovered drugs, as the example of Nicox with Vyzulta illustrates.

But since there is some uncertainty about the state of affairs here, in keeping with my policy of erring on the conservative side I will indulge the critics and use comparison with Mallinckrodt to determine a lower bound on the value of Valeant's ophthalmology Rx unit (excluding Vyzulta).

Mallinckrodt has been in a difficult situation over the past year, under heavy attack from short sellers over questions about the sustainability of revenues from its main drug Acthar and other issues. Its business is comparable to Valeant's ophthalmology Rx unit in the sense that most (~70%) of its revenues come from branded specialty drugs (although in different therapeutic areas than ophthalmology). Its revenue was down slightly YoY in the latest earnings report, and is expected to remain basically flat in 2017 and 2018 according to analysts' estimates on Yahoo Finance.

In contrast, Valeant's ophthalmology Rx unit had revenue growth of 3% at the latest ER as mentioned earlier, and can be expected to share at least some of managements predicted revenue growth of 4%-6% CAGR for the B&L/Int'l segment during 2017-2020.

So MNK can be used to get a (probably excessive) lower bound on the valuation multiple for Valeant's unit, but no more than that.

As mentioned above, Mallinckrodt's revenue multiple is currently 2.9x, which coincides with the multiple Valeant paid for B&L (the first reference point above). So I take this as a conservative multiple for determining a lower bound on the value of Valeant's current ophthalmology Rx business. Multiplying the unit's 2016 revenue of $558 by this multiple gives $1.6B.

Valuation of Vyzulta:

Valeant and its partner Nicox expect Vyzulta to be a blockbuster drug with peak revenues of $500M+ in the U.S. and $1B+ globally. Analysts generally seem to have lower expectations though. Notoriously bearish VRX analyst David Maris forecasts peak revenue for Valeant from this drug of $150M in 2020. However, if the drug lives up to Valeant's and Nicox's expectations, then peak revenue of $500M+ for Valeant seems plausible.

A rule of thumb for valuing new drugs like this is 3x expected peak revenue. Maris' forecast then implies Vyzulta is worth $450M for Valeant. On the other hand, If Valeant's expectations are realized and it brings in VRX revenue of $500M+ at its peak, then its value for Valeant is $1.5B+.

Based on this, to be conservative I take the value of Vyzulta to be $600M here, corresponding to peak revenue for VRX of $200M. Note however that there is potential upside of ~$1B on this value if Vyzulta lives up to Valeant's expectations.

With these estimates, a conservative lower bound on the value of Valeant's ophthalmology Rx unit is obtained as $1.6B (current business) + $0.6B (Vyzulta) = $2.2B, with potential upside of $1B+ on that value.

Valuation of the International unit

This unit consists of many smallish pharma companies operating in localized regions around the world, typically selling a mixture of branded generic drugs and OTC healthcare products. The prices and revenue multiples Valeant paid are easy to look up for the larger businesses in this unit, so a natural way to value the unit would be to use the weighted average of the multiples Valeant originally paid.

But before doing that, we should ask whether those multiples are still the appropriate ones to use now. An indication of the answer to this comes from considering Valeant's very recently announced sale of one of these businesses, Australia-based iNova. The sale price is USD $930M, a multiple 3.7x of iNova's estimated 2017 revenue of USD $250M.

Valeant bought iNova in 2011 for AUD $625M, with up to an additional AUD $75M in potential milestone payments. At the time, iNova had annual revenue of AUD $200M, so the revenue multiple for this purchase was 3.1x if the milestone payments are excluded, or 3.5x if they are included.

Thus Valeant's announced sale of iNova is at a higher revenue multiple than it paid, and significantly higher if the milestone payments are excluded in the calculation.

Unless this case is very unrepresentative, it indicates that, when valuing the International unit, we can safely use the revenue multiples that Valeant paid for the businesses to get a conservative lower bound on what they are worth now. Especially if we exclude milestone payments from the multiple calculations. So that is how I will value the International unit in the following.

I still include iNova as part of the International unit for the valuation, since the announced sale will not close until later this year.

Below is a list of the larger businesses in the International unit, with the prices Valeant paid for them, their annual revenues at the time, and the corresponding revenue multiples. Debts of the purchased companies have been added to the price, and their cash on hand subtracted, in the cases where these were mentioned in the press releases for the purchases. Milestone payments are omitted in the prices.

Company Acquired Price Revenue Multiple PharmaSwiss 2011 EUR 312M EUR 180M 1.7x Sanitas 2011 EUR 364M EUR 99M 3.7x iNova 2011 AUD 625M AUD 200M 3.1x (now 3.7x) Gerot Lannach 2012 USD 164M USD 55M 3.0x Natur Produkt 2013 USD 180M USD 65M 2.9x Amoun 2015 USD 800M USD 223M 3.6x

By the way, according to press releases issued for these acquisitions, all of the companies in the table had strong revenue growth in the region of 10%-20% when Valeant bought them. So Valeant was not buying undesirable duds as some VRX bears like to claim.

Excluding Amoun, the revenue-weighted average multiple for the other companies in the table above is a fraction under 3x. In fact 3x is a typical multiple Valeant paid for its international acquisitions. Smaller acquisitions such as Ekomir (Russia) and Euvipharm (Vietnam) were also done at this multiple. In light of this, I will take 3x as the multiple for the International unit excluding Amoun, and value Amoun separately since there is a specific issue for it discussed below.

Amoun, based in Egypt, is affected by a devaluation of the Egyptian Pound [EGP] which has lost roughly half its value versus USD this year. Amoun should be able to make up a large chunk of the revenue decline in USD terms through price increases, since the economy in Egypt and the region is thriving despite the EGP devaluation. However, some deduction does seem warranted, so I reduce Amoun's value by 1/4 from the price Valeant paid for it, valuing it at $600M.

To value the rest of the International unit, I estimate Amoun's 2016 revenue to be $230M and deduct this from the 2016 revenue of the International unit, which reduces the latter to $0.85B. Multiplying this by the multiple 3x from above gives $2.6B as the value of the International unit ex. Amoun. Adding Amoun's value of $600M gives $3.2B as the total value of the International unit.

Total value of the B&L/International segment

Adding up the values of the individual units found above gives $18.7B for the B&L/Int'l segment. I emphasize that this is a conservative lower bound on its value, not a "best estimate" for it.

The revenue multiples and values of the various units, and B&L/Int'l as a whole, are summarized in the table below:

Rev. multiple Value (lower bound) Vision Care 5.5x $4.0B Surgical 2.9x $1.9B Consumer 5.5x $7.4B Ophthal. Rx 2.9x (+$0.6B Vyzulta) $2.2B International 3x (ex. Amoun) $3.2B B&L/International ~4x $18.7B

The value of B&L on its own (i.e. without the International unit) is $15.5B. This is far above the $8.7B Valeant paid for B&L in 2013, which may seem surprising. There are two main reasons for this. First, as pointed out earlier, valuation multiples in the vision care and consumer healthcare products industries have increased a lot in recent years.

Second, many of Valeant's other acquisitions have been placed under the B&L umbrella. For example, the Consumer Products unit contains skin care products and others which have nothing to do with the original B&L. Valeant also bought other assets in ophthalmology Rx, eye surgery etc which ended up under the B&L umbrella too. So the current value of B&L includes the value of those other acquisitions along with the original B&L.

Conclusion

In this Part 1 of a detailed sum of the parts valuation of Valeant, I found a conservative lower bound of ~$19B on the value of the B&L/International segment, with $1B potential upside if the new ophthalmology drug Vyzulta lives up to Valeant's expectations. Valuations of the other two segments, Branded Rx and Diversified, will be given in Part 2.

The valuation here can be compared with another one I have sometimes seen used, which values this segment as 14x-15x EBITDA (with minimal or at best superficial justification for why that is valid). E.g. Bill Ackman did this not so long ago, as reported here.

2016 EBITDA for this segment was around $1.5B (33% of revenue), so the value implied by this approach is 14 x $1.5B = $21B. It would be a stretch, but perhaps not impossible, to reach this in my detailed sum of the parts approach by making less conservative assumptions than I have made in this article.

On the other hand, the detailed valuations here debunk claims by VRX bears that Valeant's businesses have declined in value from when they were acquired, as least as far as the business units in the B&L/Int'l segment are concerned.

The contribution of this article is not just the final result ~$19B as a lower bound on the value of this segment, but also the methodology. Readers are welcome to apply the methodology here with less (or more) conservative assumptions than mine to get your own result for what the value of this segment should be. Suggested improvements to the methodology are very welcome too. Feel free to share your views on this in the comments.

