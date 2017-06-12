Bank Of America: Further Growth Not To Be Ruled Out

Moreover, looking at valuations alone don't tell the whole story.

Bank of America may have risen in price but further growth could be still around the corner.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a stock that has been viewed with some caution of late.

The stock has had quite a run up since October 2016, currently trading at a price of $23.67 at the time of writing:

I think it's needless to say that looking at price on its own is a mistake. The laws of gravity don't apply in the stock market - what goes up won't always be coming back down.

When I had last covered Bank of America in February, I made an argument that the bank was in a great competitive position relative to its peers. My reasoning for such a view was that Bank of America trades at a discounted price to book ratio relative to its peers, along with factors such as relatively lower debt, a higher interest-rate environment and rises in trading activity contributing to higher growth.

Firstly, looking at the price to book ratio in itself is not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison. The reason for this is that when it comes to return on assets, a bank that shows a higher return is likely to trade at a premium, while banks that do not stand to trade at a lower price.

For instance, we see that while Bank of America has shown among the lowest price to book ratios, the return on assets is also currently the lowest among its peers.

Price to Book Value

Return on Assets

In this regard, looking at valuations can be somewhat of a red herring when it comes to banks. Investors are buying into growth in assets rather than low valuations, and this is particularly the case under an environment of interest rate hikes where net interest income would be expected to rise.

In this regard, Bank of America could still see growth ahead. The bank has been cited by Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RBC) as among the institutions that will benefit the most from interest rate hikes, along with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

According to the bank's quarterly earnings Q1 presentation, net interest income (GAAP) increased from $10.3 billion to $11.1 billion, and net interest yield was also up from 2.23% to 2.39%:

Source: BAC Quarterly Earnings: Q1 Presentation

Moreover, the increase in net interest income has not only been due to higher interest rates, but also due to growth in the rate of loans as well as an improvement in hedge effectiveness.

In this regard, my view is that we're not going to be seeing cheaper valuations but rather more growth - such growth will inevitably cease at some point but we're not there yet. Bank of America still has room to grow in the current environment.

To summarize, my last analysis of Bank of America recommended the stock partly based on valuation. While I don't see the bank as necessarily being highly undervalued at the current price, I still see significant growth ahead. Therefore, I continue to take a bullish view on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in the next few months.