SemGroup Corporation's (SEMG) CEO Carlin Conner on Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company Acquisition (Transcript)

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Announces Agreement to Acquire Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company

June 06, 2017 07:30 AM ET

Executives

Alisa Perkins - Vice President and Treasurer

Carlin Conner - CEO

Bob Fitzgerald - CFO

Dave Minielly - VP of Crude

Analysts

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global Securities

Ryan Levine - Citi

Alisa Perkins

Thank you. I would like to welcome everyone for our call this morning to discuss the announcement of SemGroup Corporation has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company from investment funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners. The press release and presentation related to our announcement have been posted on our website and can be found under the Investor Relations section at semgroupcorp.com.

I would like to bring your attention the slides two and three as of presentation for certain disclaimer and other cautionary statement as remarks within our presentation may contain forward-looking statements.

Hosting the call today is Carlin Conner, our CEO, and Bob Fitzgerald, our CFO and Dave Minielly, Chief of Crude.

I'll now turn the call over to Carlin.

Carlin Conner

Thank you, Alisa, and good morning everyone. Earlier today, SemGroup announced that we have executed a definitive agreement to acquire Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company, which is one of the largest oil terminals in the United States.

Starting on Slide 4, the total purchase consideration will consist of two payments. The first payment of $1.5 billion at closing includes the issuance of $300 million to $400 million in common shares at our election to Alinda at a share price of $32.30. The assumption of an estimated $785 million of existing debt with the balancing funded in cash of the SemGroup revolver. The second payment will consist of an additional $600 million of cash pay before the end of 2018. This attractive financial structure aligns consideration with the businesses' EBITDA growth.

Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Company or HFOTCO for short is a 16.8 million barrels deepwater terminal that is strategically located on 330 acres and one of the most active trading and refining centers in the world. It is a multimodal facility that has pipeline connectivity to a local refining complex deepwater marine access and inbound pipeline rail and truck receipt capabilities from all major producer basins. We were expecting to close in the third quarter of 2017, subject to certain governmental approvals and customary closing conditions.

Slide 5 reflects the acquisition highlights. This is an immediately accretive transformational acquisition that will diversify and strengthen SemGroup's portfolio by proving stable cash flows from a dynamic growth platform that is at the epicenter of the U.S. energy infrastructure. This project is a next step in our deliberate Gulf Coast and refiner phasing strategy.

This business acquisition gives us a premier foothold on the Houston Ship Channel. This acquisition strengthens SemGroup's cash flow profile with refinery phasing, take or pay contracts that are supported by primarily investment grade counterparties, which have been customers for an average of 15 years.

We expect that this acquisition will significantly enhance the scale and diversity of our business. The HFOTCO footprint provides SemGroup the ability to capitalize on broader market trends that continues to support the long-term attractiveness of the Gulf Coast deepwater terminal market. HFOTCO's highly stable cash flows support raising our targeted dividend CAGR from 8% to 10% through 2020 while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.

Slide 7 depicts the strategic position of HFOTCO’s asset location. This multimode facility in a world-class port creates new growth paths to serve global commodity markets as well as positioning SemGroup to capture the future trends and exporting crude oil and refined products resulting from the U.S. shale boom.

Slide 8 demonstrates our crude oil pipeline receipt and refinery delivery system. This system of pipes is the last mile distribution system, delivering foreign and domestic crude to the extensive Houston Ship Channel refining community. This system along with our deepwater docks is the backbone of our HFOTCO crude strategy. This connectivity is very hard, if not impossible to replicate, and is a cornerstone of the valuation of these assets.

Turning to Slide 9, the aerial photo demonstrates the unique position of the assets on the Houston Ship Channel. In addition to the current assets described earlier, HFOTCO is executing on new and exciting contractually supported growth projects, which include a new ship dock, new pipeline connections as well as an additional 1.45 million barrels crude oil storage, which are expected to be in service mid 2018.

HFOTCO business is supported by a diverse predominantly investment grade customer base. Many of these customers have been with HFOTCO for 15 or more years due to HFOTCO significant role and product trading, customer service and reliability. HFOTCO has a very attractive financial profile as reflected on Slide 11.

I previously mentioned several of the projects that are currently under construction. These projects are backstop by credit worthy counterparties are being constructed at very attractive EBITDA multiples. Projects such as these as well as others yet to be announced are helping to propel with growth trajectory of HFOTCO’s earnings into the future.

We expect HFOTCO 2008 adjusted EBITDA of a $135 million to $145 million, growing to between $180 million and $190 million in 2019. HFOTCO’s outstanding team is a larger contributor to its success. We are looking forward to adding its 125 employees to the SemGroup family. Combined with my extensive experience on the Houston Ship Channel, at HFOTCO’s management, I believe we are well positioned to continue to build on its leading position.

Looking at the right side of the Slide 12, this chart demonstrates how resilient the U.S. Gulf Coast activity is to crude oil price shocks. As you can see industry activity has ticked up the last several years doing a low crude price environment.

I will now turn the call over to Bob, who will discuss pro forma SemGroup.

Bob Fitzgerald

Thanks, Carlin. Slide 14 shows how complementary the HFOTCO business is to our existing footprint as it allows us to tie our Midcontinent crude oil assets to the Gulf Coast.

As noted on Slide 15, in addition to the SemGroup growth projects, we have added the HFOTCO growth projects which include Ship Dock 5 and 1.45 million barrels of additional crude storage capacity. Assuming an early third quarter close, we would expect to spend approximately $75 million related to these projects in 2017.

Turning to Slide 16, the HFOTCO acquisition approves SemGroup's stability by increasing take or pay cash flows from 42% to 52% on a pro forma basis. In addition, nearly three quarters of our customer base will be investment grade counterparties.

Slide 17 provides pro forma capitalization as of March 31, 2017. As Carlin indicated earlier, SemGroup has the options of fund the initial payment with $300 million to $400 million of SemGroup common stock at a fix price of $32.30 per share based on a 25-day VWAP. We have presented the pro forma capitalization assuming the lower end of equity funding.

In this scenario, we will draw on a SemGroup revolver to fund the cash payment of approximately $444 million inclusive of transaction fees. On a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2017, based on $300 million on equity, this transaction will result in leverage of 4.1 times. If we opt to fund $400 million of equity to a fund to Alinda, this transaction will result in a pro forma leverage of 3.8 times.

We continue to expect year-end 2017 covenant compliance leverage of 4.5 to 4.75 times assuming no-ATM issuance. We intend to maintain HFOTCO's capital structure in place as unrestricted sub of SemGroup. With this structure, HFOTCO's debt is not recourse to SemGroup and excluded from SemGroup's debt covenant calculations. In essence, HFOTCO will be ring fence for debt purposes. One reason we elected this structure was to ensure that we would retain the Hurricane Ike bonds and provide attractive debt financing terms. These bonds which mature in late 2050 have a rate of less than 2%.

Looking forward as Carlin mentioned, the deferred payment of $600 million is due by the end of 2018 and is now recourse to SemGroup. We will consider various funding options at our disposal to make this deferred payment including using operating cash flows, asset sales and capital markets. This 18-month window gives us ample opportunity to be flexible. We will monitor the markets for advantageous conditions to fund the deferred payment.

Slide 18 provides update financial guidance for this acquisition. We are reaffirming our previously announced 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance for our existing business of $270 million to $310 million in our fourth quarter 2017 run-rate of $325 million to $340 million. Assuming an early third quarter close, we expect HFOTCO to contribute $60 million to $65 million of additional EBITDA in 2017.

We are increasing our 2017 capital expenditure guidance to $575 million, which includes spending for HFOTCO projects post-closing to the acquisition. Importantly, this acquisition extends a U.S. federal tax shield significantly beyond 2021. In December 2017, management expects to recommend to the Board of Directors a dividend increase of 10% on an annualized basis. As Carlin previously mentioned, we are raising our targeted dividend CAGR to 10% through 2020, while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Carlin for some closing comments.

Carlin Conner

Thanks Bob. We are excited to discuss the acquisition of HFOTCO with you today. We are executing on our corporate strategy with this transaction. The assets are on a premier location on Houston Ship Channel with the diverse and strong customer base. This acquisition will increase our take or pay fixed fee cash flows and provide additional low risk growth opportunities. Through our increased targeted dividend CAGR and with our substantial position in the Gulf Coast market, we will continue to deliver long-term shareholders value.

With that, I’ll open the call up for questions. Operator?

Tristan Richardson

Can you just generally, can you talk about the opportunities for this transaction to leverage your S&L business in crude or at this point is it too early to talk about opportunities there?

Carlin Conner

Tristan, this is Carlin. Obviously, we've always talked about our marketing, our S&L business being a business that we tried to leverage our asset positions and we've been doing that in Midcontinent for quite a sometime. We will continue to look for opportunities around this asset. We're currently doing some S&L business on the Gulf Coast today. There we definitely believe, there could be opportunities to leverage this asset.

Tristan Richardson

And is there any sort of S&L and marketing activities going on in the existing business prior the acquisition or said in other way, marketing volumes included in the EBITDA for after you provided?

Carlin Conner

Well, we have in the out years, we have a little bit of I guess we'd call it corporate earnings in the EBITDA outlook, very small piece. Obviously, it's not a driver for the economics.

Tristan Richardson

That’s helpful, thanks Carlin, and then just a follow-up. Could you talk about just opportunities or at least maybe split in the terminal between fuel oil, crude and either lighter products or and then I guess just as we look the concept or theme out there that the barrel in the U.S. is becoming lighter and just capabilities of the asset to handle that?

Carlin Conner

It's a great question. We’re very pleased with this asset. The previous management and ownership did a great job of positioning it. With the deepwater access and growing to give docs, and potentially adding more docs, we have now -- we're exposed ourselves to fantastic opportunities for customers to export oil. It will continue to be an asset that will serve the resid market. It is by far the premier resid terminal in the U.S. What drives that is the operational flexibility, if the liquidity of resid that is at that the terminal and the deep roster of customers allows for significant operating efficiencies for those traders and those refiners.

So, we'll always have a resid position and we will always serve that position. We will continue to monitor the crude markets and see, if it's not building new tanks for crude, we will always be -- we will consider converting resid to crude or clean products or any other opportunity we have. One of the enduring qualities of an asset like this is that we have many, many pathways to use the asset to grow our EBITDA. And with my experience on the channel, I feel -- I feel like now that’s in the fold we've got a lot to do, but it’s very exciting.

Tristan Richardson

That’s great. And then just last one from me. Do you just have a recent figure on either annual or recent run rate export volumes per day?

Carlin Conner

Out of HFOTCO?

Tristan Richardson

Yes, right.

Carlin Conner

It’s not so much. I’ve seen some reports have 20 to 30 a day.

The next question comes from Michael Blum of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Michael Blum

Hi, good morning. I guess -- can you just go back over the terms of that $600 million premium, so it’s non-recourse to SemGroup. Can you just kind of walk through exactly what that means? And then walk through again kind of the assumptions of how you’re thinking about funding that?

Bob Fitzgerald

Michael, this is Bob. Yes, the $600 million it’s payable, it’s due by the end of 2018. And as I mentioned, it’s non-recourse to SemGroup, which means the SemGroup is not accountable for it's not liable for it, and therefore it’s not burdening SemGroup’s covenant debt calculation, leverage calculation. And that it's a part of ring fence structures that we put in place around the HFOTCO business.

And so, we are going to continue to look at opportunities and flexibility like I said in my comments that we are going to look at different -- different ways of souring the funding. We expect that cap rate -- cash flows to continue to grow as we’ve outlined in the deck. In addition to that, we will look at capital markets activities. We will look at potentially funding that as well through asset sales. And also the way it structured is we pay it early, we can pay it off at a discount.

Michael Blum

Okay. And then, and there is -- I think under the ring fencing mechanism, but how are the rating agencies are going to be look at your debt metrics? And any other color you could provide in terms of what they're saying?

Bob Fitzgerald

We've previewed the transaction with the rating agencies in advance. So I suspect they're become now with something soon. We don’t expect to see any material change in ratings for either SemGroup’s ratings or for HFOTCO.

Michael Blum

Okay. But in terms of the way they will calculate leverage, are they going to view at the way you’re presenting or are they just going to consolidate everything?

Bob Fitzgerald

There is a possibility they would consolidate, but I think it’s best to way to see what they come out with.

Michael Blum

Okay. And then just in terms of you've laid out the financing scenario for the initial $1.5 billion and is that the way you laid out in the charge the $300 million of equity. Just curious what would -- what’s the decision matrix to do 300 versus 400?

Bob Fitzgerald

We will continue to monitor what the markets look like. So, it's that our election to decide how much equity will issue at a fixed price to Alinda and we’ll make that decision prior closing.

Michael Blum

Okay. And then just last one from me. So 2017, it looks like kind of the run rate EBITDA in Q3 is let’s call $130 million to $140 million, but you have that slide which shows us the full year is $115 million. So, can you just talk about kind of what’s happening in the business that clearly there's a ramp occur in 2017?

Bob Fitzgerald

There's a steady and slight growth depending upon with the contract terms look like. It’s not a huge step, but I don’t believe it. I think it’s a fairly steady ramp up throughout the year.

The next question comes from Craig Shere of Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Craig Shere

So the comment was made that asset sales were one consideration to help fund backend payment. Can you opine on some of the businesses or geographies where you might look at assets to divest anything beyond what's already been discussed historically? And can you discuss the ability of acquired assets to shoulder more debt to help fund that backend payment?

Carlin Conner

Let me take the first part of that and I think Bob will tackle with the debt question. As we’ve talked about for quite some time, we’ve identified our core assets and the assets that are non-core to us, we’re always trying to figure out when is the good time to possibly go out and seek we can get a transaction done. We will continue to do that. We have an idea I think on those non-core assets what they worth, and we’re not going to be held hostage to a fire sale. We don’t need to do that, but we will continue to talk to interested parties around those assets including the GP interest of NGO.

Craig Shere

Okay. That’s helpful. And the ability of the assets to shoulder more debt?

Bob Fitzgerald

Hi, Craig this is Bob. I'll take that. As you've noticed, we have over 20% growth in EBITDA at the HFOTCO level. It's going to contribute up. In addition to the growth that HFOTCO, just a reminder at the SemGroup level, we’ve gotten a number of organic projects. We’ve talked about Maurepas. In 2018, we’re going to have STACK projects coming online as well. So, we see a good EBITDA growth ramp going forward. We’ll give guidance full year 2018 later on like we usually do in normal course of business updates. But that said, we see a definitely the possibilities to be able to use our existing revolver capacity to help fund some of the deferred payments when it's due in 2018.

Craig Shere

At your corporate level?

Bob Fitzgerald

That’s right.

Craig Shere

Okay. And on a cash flow basis, it sounds pretty good you’ve got some very attractive long-term debt associated with the acquired assets. But all in include maybe 170 million of growth CapEx, I think I'm adding it up. It’s about 12.25 times to midpoint 2019 guidance. Do you see that as given all the other factors around the assets is very attractive? Or do you see that into the next decade we really have the ability to drive that down meaningfully?

Carlin Conner

This is Carlin. I think it’s a -- it is a good multiple to require an asset like this. If you look at some of the other assets, deepwater assets that have traded were inside those ranges. Again I know the asset well, I know the channel well, I know what we can do with it. I definitely believe beyond 2019, there is going to be incremental growth at three times to eight times EBITDA multiples. And that obviously will continue to drive down that multiple.

I think the security of the cash flows is driving that multiple can be underestimated. This is a very secured business. When you look at that 180 to 190 in '19, we’re projecting out that in the back they contracting is probably 80%, 85% of that, to with there, that is done, that is a credit to the previous team. And we’re going to take over those projects and deliver those projects. Beyond that, we’ve got all kinds of ideas that we’re going to start to working on and further grow that EBITDA.

The next question comes from Sunil Sibal of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Sunil Sibal

Couple of questions from me, first one on the clarification of the 600 million came in. You said some cash will be held up at HFOTCO before that -- before the 600 million payment is paid in terms of equity distribution?

Bob Fitzgerald

I will just to make sure I am understanding it right. We will make some cash distributions from HFOTCO back to the SemGroup. So, that’s just part of the structure that will have a place. With regard to the payment, I don’t know if you’re getting it as there is some kind of a cash flow target or anything like that. But the payment is just to be clear, the payment is just due based on the calendar. It's due by the end of 2018, and there is no other drivers around that.

Sunil Sibal

And I was just wondering that between now and up '18. Is there some cash held up at the HFOTCO that's which kind of events distribution going up to SemGroup just to make sure that the 600 million is available for that second payment?

Bob Fitzgerald

No, there are no restrictions on distributing cash back to SemGroup, other than those existing HFOTCO covenants, but there is nothing to restrict it going forward.

Sunil Sibal

Okay got it. And then overall, what's the total interest cost for the all debt at HFOTCO and what kind of maintenance capital can we expect on those assets?

Bob Fitzgerald

So just kind walk through a little bit about the debt structure at HFOTCO at it exists today, I've mentioned in the call that, that we have some very cost advantage Ike bonds, which are the Hurricane Ike bonds. They are 2050 maturity dates. I mentioned that those are currently at a rate less than 2%. It's actually structure with LIBOR plus 125 to 165. So, we really want to maintain that level of structure. There is a $225 million of the debt about 30% or so of the debt that, so today that tied to those Ike bonds. We really like that, obviously with that kind of price, it’s a very attractive piece of capital to keep in the capital structure. Beyond that, there is a term loan -- outstanding term loan to be outstanding, that’s currently sitting at about 535 million. It's a seven year bonds, matures in 2021, and it's at LIBOR plus 325 today.

Sunil Sibal

Okay, so that’s fairly attractive. And any kind of ballpark estimate on maintenance that you need to spend for these assets?

Bob Fitzgerald

I think that the maintenance CapEx run rate is about 5 million.

Sunil Sibal

Okay, that's pretty nominal. And then lastly, what's the remaining contact life average for the HFOTCO asset?

Carlin Conner

This is Carlin. Sunil, we’re going to answer that in two different parts. The curd oil contracts which currently roughly, I'd just say roughly a quarter of the terminal, not quite may be a little bit actually is longer term, those are the refinery facing contracts where we're delivering crude oil to the refiners. The resid contracts, the average tenure has been over 15 years as far as the current customer base has shown extreme stickiness. They like the asset. The asset dependence is really high, and we see various terms of both initial contract being anywhere from one to three or five year building with evergreens of one to two years. and it's evergreen just keep rolling over.

And the last question today will come from Ryan Levine of Citi. Please go ahead.

Ryan Levine

Good morning. Would you provide a little clarity around how the subsidiary debts can be treated on a go forward basis from a GAAP standpoint?

Bob Fitzgerald

From a GAAP standpoint, this SemGroup will own a 100% at HFOTCO. We expect that SemGroup will fully consolidate, all HFOTCO’s activities -- the whole balance sheets including the debt. So on the GAAP statement, they will put out and finally with the SEC, it will be reflecting all the debt.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And giving experience in this market, where do you view the largest long-term opportunities to grow this business over the long term?

Carlin Conner

Hi, Ryan, this is Carlin. There are really several avenues that we can -- we’ll take a look at. Clearly, the crude oil market is of interest us as we see oil piling up on the Gulf Coast. We definitely believe having deepwater access and at the same time having refinery optionality. What I mean by that is we able to have a barrel of crude oil sitting in the tank on the Houston Ship Channel have optionality to either loaded to a vessel to export it, loaded to a barge, bring it to St. James, load it to a smaller vessel and take to the East Coast, stick it on the pipeline, go to a local refinery, take some heavies in, blend them all is a lot of things we can do with asset that I think it’s pretty unique and very few terminals can provide that the full recipe services.

So, there is a lot to do on the crude side. And I think on the resid side, I don’t slip on it because it’s again -- it is a premier term loan, it is a trading hub. And as sulfur standards come in the play in a more profound way for marine bunkering for instance, we believe there will be a lot of blending opportunities on the resid side, which is very dependent on very good operations and very good systems. And HFOTCO has had been that for their market for its most entire existence. So, we really feel good about those two core businesses. On top of that, we have a processing unit already there that we hope to maybe possibly in the future have expand or have other folks come in and one of them take advantage of advantage feedstock. We have a clean product ideas that we think about LPGs is the lot of things that we can do with an asset like this.

Ryan Levine

Okay, great. And just a follow-up on that on the processing unit expansion, is there anymore color you can provide on that opportunities?

Carlin Conner

No, at this time, it's just -- it’s one of many ideas.

Carlin Conner

Thank you for joining us today and we appreciate your interest.

