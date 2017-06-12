Source Of Over Half Exxon's Income, The Significance Of Petrochemicals

Petrochemical operations drive Exxon Mobil's stable financial performance as the source of over half its 2016 income.

Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) Chemicals division generated more than half of the firm's net income last year. As a stable source of income during times of weak upstream realizations, Exxon Mobil Corporation is smart to keep building out its petrochemical footprint.

Last year, Exxon Mobil's Chemical unit posted $4.62 billion in net income. Versus company-wide profits of $7.84 billion, petrochemical operations generated over half of Exxon Mobil Corporation's bottom line in 2016. In the not-so-distant past it was upstream operations that generated the lion's share of Exxon Mobil's bottom line.

From 2013 to 2016, Exxon Mobil saw its Chemicals income steadily rise each year for a total gain of ~$800 million in annual profit. Let's look at how Exxon Mobil Corporation plans to keep the momentum going.

Expanding volumes

Year-over-year, Exxon's 2016 chemical volumes increased by a little under a percent versus 2015 levels. Not huge, which shows how higher margins played a big role in boosting its Chemicals profit by 4.5% during that time frame. Strong global plastics demand growth has been a major boon for Exxon Mobil.

Investors should note that those higher margins came from its international operations (income jumped by a third in 2016) as domestic margins shrank by a large amount (income down by a fifth) last year. This is partially due to rising domestic feedstock costs and partially due to specialty product margins weakening last year.

That doesn't mean that America's petrochemical sector isn't still a major beneficiary of cheap domestic feedstock prices, last year was more of an example of high returns "moderating". Abundant dry gas and ethane supplies means American petrochemical exporters have a leg up of the competition. Exxon is capitalizing on this by expanding its presence in Baytown, Texas.

Construction on its 1.5 million ton ethane cracker, which will produce ethylene feedstock out of ethane through the steam cracking process, began back in 2014. Associated with this expansion is the addition of two new polyethylene lines at Exxon's plastics plant in Mont Belvieu located just next to Baytown. Ethylene from the ethane cracker will be fed to those two new lines which each have the capacity to produce 650,000 tons of polyethylene per year.

Operations from this growth project are expected to commence this year, providing Exxon's Chemical division with a major catalyst. Larger volumes in a high margin area will be key to balancing out Exxon's energy portfolio, as the trajectory of its upstream unit remains uncertain and entirely dependent on higher oil prices. It appears the polyethylene units will come on before the ethane cracker.

International growth

Another way Exxon has been bolstering its Chemicals division is by teaming up with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, known as SABIC, and Exxon Mobil moved forward with a plan in 2012 to bring a specialty elastomers facility online through the Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company 50/50 joint venture. Originally slated to become operational in 2015, the facility started up a year later in April 2016.

The facility has the capacity to produce 400,000 metric tons of rubber, specialty polymers, and carbon black to "serve local markets". As production climbs to full capacity, a level that could have been reached by now, this facility will bolster Exxon's 2017 results versus last year and will provide stable income streams for years to come.

On a side note, investors should also note the high likelihood that SABIC and Exxon move forward with a $10 billion ethane cracker in Corpus Christi, Texas. While based in Texas, the economics of that ethane cracker are based on global polyethylene demand (ethane to ethylene to polyethylene) rising by 4.2% annually from 2016 to 2021 in terms of volume, according to IHS.

Polyethylene represents around a third of the plastics market. Specifically for polyethylene, rising demand for packaging, film, piping, and injection molding related products is what Grand View Research thinks with drive high single-digit growth through the end of the decade.

It wouldn't be until 2021 at the earliest that this ethane cracker comes online, but it shows the depth of Exxon Mobil's petrochemical growth portfolio.

Final thoughts

Exxon Mobil Corporation is making the right call. By expanding its petrochemical footprint the oil giant is making investments in industries with a much more uplifting macro picture than its bread and butter, crude oil. The stability of these cash flow and income streams shouldn't be understated.

With several projects in the works it appears Exxon Mobil Corporation's profit generation from its Chemicals unit will continue to rise through the end of this decade. Future growth projects will further cement Exxon Mobil Corporation's status as a petrochemical juggernaut. Investors looking to read more about Exxon Mobil Corporation should check out its Q1 results and/or its PNG LNG ambitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.