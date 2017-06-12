Leadership Problems And Unfulfilled Potential Shadow DocuSign's Potential IPO

To go public anytime soon, DocuSign will have to make drastic changes to its structure, culture, and leadership.

A 14-year-old company that cannot properly monetize the fact that its services are used by the leading enterprises in the US is a real business problem.

DocuSign (Private:ESIGN) is a cloud-based electronic signature service that helps millions of businesses around the world to manage document approvals, workflows, and contracts in a secure and verified manner. At a time when most of the documents that we edit, create, and share exist only digitally, the need for an advanced safe and verified electronic signature is rising. Electronic signatures ('eSign') allow corporates to transfer technical activities from the offline world to the online world-driving more efficient processes and higher availability and accessibility than before and even saving on costs and bringing environmental benefits.

The eSign concept is widely used across many industries that traditionally required physical signatures from different stakeholders; these include the real estate, insurance, finance, pharmaceutical, and legal industries as well as government. As more enterprises adopt a digital-first approach, DocuSign's user base has continued to grow accordingly, at a phenomenal rate of 45% 5-Year CAGR in the number of customers and 75% 5-Year CAGR in the number of users, as illustrated below.

This impressive user growth has attracted the interest of large-scale and corporate VCs such as KPCB, Accel Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Intel Capital, Comcast Ventures, GV, Dell Technologies Capital, and many more. However, as the company grew from a small Seattle-based startup to a San Francisco-based enterprise employing 1,500 people, it did not achieve stability at a leadership level because frequent CEO changes and an amazingly large board slowed down the company's growth and prevented it from reaching its true potential.

When most of the Fortune 500 companies started working with DocuSign, its services became available in 188 countries around the world, and it became an almost an industry-wide standard for electronic signatures. However, generating only $100M in revenues per year is disappointing for a 14-year-old company. This annual revenue reflects an extremely steep revenue multiple of 30 to DocuSign.

DocuSign raised more than $500M since its inception and reached a peak valuation of $3B, as presented in the chart below:

Bloomberg recently reported that DocuSign is preparing to go public. This seems like science fiction to me at this point and emphasizes the difference between Silicon Valley and Wall Street. While DocuSign innovation is widely acknowledged, and its product is widely adopted, it generates such a small amount of revenue that it could not justify public investment.

There are so many unresolved problems that DocuSign needs to solve, and should have done so years ago, that will delay its IPO. First, the company needs to establish a stable leadership with a clear strategy and long-term approach to maximize the real potential of the business. Then, the company would need to downsize its board to enable it to steer the company in the right direction in a flexible, agile, and sensible manner. Currently, with too many members on the board of directors and the advisory board, it will be very hard for the company to make any progress and quickly react when needed.

A stable leadership should develop a long-term plan to monetize its market leadership position and drive sustainable, significant growth. While Silicon Valley treasures innovation and potential to be a publicly traded company, DocuSign will have to present a financial performance that justifies the credit it gets from its investors. In the public market, the company will have to provide answers to many questions that I don't believe that DocuSign is ready for or wants to answer.

In my eyes, it will be very hard for DocuSign to make this drastic change in the company's structure, culture, and leadership. At the current state of the business, I don't see DocuSign going public anytime soon, but in case the company pushes for IPO, regardless of these problems, investors will have to be very cautious before investing in this business.

