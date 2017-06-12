Educational Development Corp, Part 2: Corporate Governance

This is part 2 of my series on Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ: EDUC). The last article focused on walking readers through some of the financial issues with the rapid growth of the company. This article will focus on more qualitative issues. The primary focus of this article is on possible corporate governance issues.

Doing investment research is a lot liking doing a puzzle. Except you do not have the benefit of having a cover with a picture to guide you along. You sit and try picking up different pieces to see if they fit together. In the case of EDUC, I am laying out a bunch of different pieces that don't seem to fit. While any one issue raised by itself, may not be that important, as the list gets longer and longer it raises some questions.

NO MORE DIVIDEND.

The first issue is the fact that EDUC has suspended their dividend in its entirety. On Feb. 16, 2016, EDUC filed an 8-K announcing the dividend suspension. Here is what they had to say,

" The Company has experienced extraordinary growth the past two years. Net revenues in Fiscal Year 2015 were $33 million, Fiscal Year 2016 $64 million, and Fiscal Year ending February 2017 projected to reach $109 million. This growth has required the Company to invest in additional inventory, warehouse fulfillment equipment and software upgrades. Management believes it is in the best interest of the shareholders to suspend the dividend and focus all resources and cash requirements toward financing future growth."

Up until this point, EDUC paid a dividend since 1998. I do not have a problem with a company cutting a dividend if it is because they are investing in profitable growth. But as my article suggests, the real reason the company is cutting the dividend is because the business is becoming less and less profitable.

First CFO, and Management Changes.

I understand that small companies are not always run the same as larger companies, but EDUC just hired their first official CFO. Dan O'Keefe was appointed CFO effective March 06, 2017. He took over for Marilyn Pinney whose title was Controller (principal financial officer) and corporate secretary who had resigned March 06, 2017.

What? Marilyn resigned?? Who knew? While the 8-K was filed with the SEC on 3/14/2017. This 8-K lists the management changes described above. But what else is interesting is the fact that the company also attached a press release to this 8-K. When you read the press release which was issued on March 13, 2017, you can read about all the growth the company has experienced. The company announced that the net revenues of $106 million. But the press release makes no mention of the management changes that took place over a week earlier. So apparently you have to go to the SEC website to find out this news.

How about the company's own website. I went to the following website address for EDUC investors.

At this link you can see that the company hasn't even updated its own website. The last press releases were prior during 2009.

Also, financial websites like Yahoo Finance or Seeking Alpha only pull press releases and not usually the 8-Ks. Here is a snapshot from Seeking Alpha, showing EDUC's press releases

Who is Craig White?

Because of the above issues. I wanted to see how long Ms. Pinney had been the controller and corporate secretary (since 2007). Also, her age (52). I was able to see this in the most recent proxy statement. But what struck me as odd was the executive compensation chart.

Ms. Pinney's compensation wasn't listed on the executive compensation chart. This just struck me as odd because you often see closer to five people on these types of lists. But a smaller company could be different. If you read the last line of the picture provided above, you see that Ms. Pinney's compensation was below $100,000 and thus, not reported.

What you will also see is Craig White's name on this form. Who is Craig White? Ronald White is the President/Chairman/Treasurer of EDUC. One might assume that he is the son of Ronald White, but the filings do not disclose this information. I had to go all the way back to annual report in 2006 to find out that Craig was in fact Ron's son. You see EDUC use to make the following chart for investors.

Most companies disclose this type of relationship to explain any appearance of potential conflicts of issue. Also, you should note that Craig joined the company right after college and then was promoted to Head of Information Systems in a little over a year.

However, this start date seems to be in question. The chart above is from the most recent Proxy Statement filed 6/20/2016. It says he has been in that role since 1994. And the previous chart said he was appointed Manager in July 1995.

Also, this section should raise the issue of why was Ms. Pinney being paid less than Craig. Or in other words, how do you justify paying a CIO over $100,000 but not someone who is running the financials of the company. Is it because he is the son or is it because he deserves more for his work in this area. Surely, the financials of the company should be important.

Management has just started doing conference calls.

On Jan 27, 2017 management started doing investor calls. Not necessarily a bad thing, but this was the first time I can find that the company hosted calls. Per Crunchbase, EDUC has been publicly traded since 1978. The first conference call didn't go so well. You can read the transcripts here. The second call took place on June 5, 2017 and the transcript can be found here. I appreciate the folksy manner of the calls, but the calls also suggest that at minimum the company could use more financial discipline. This section will highlight some of the issues with the conference calls.

Issuing Stock? YES, well NO!!!, Okay Maybe. Who Knows?

On Feb. 2, 2017, EDUC issued an 8-K disclosing that they had no plans to issue equity. Here is the quote from the 8-K. " On January 27, 2017, during an investor conference call held to discuss the financial results of Educational Development Corporation (the "Company") for the quarter ended November 30, 2016, the Company provided remarks that referred to our capital structure. To clarify these statements, the Company has no plans to issue additional capital at this time."

Then in the most recent conference call held on June 5, Randall White had the following to say about the equity raising issue.

"Guys, I guess I wasn't used to people hanging on my every word in that last call, because I got a call that said, 'What the heck?' They said, 'The moment you said issue stock, there were people getting off the call selling right there.' What I said was, at some point in time, well, I hope I live that long, but we're a $100 million company and we have adequate financials, financial backing, financial resources to do what we need. I would like to think at some point in time, let's say when the stock is $40, how about that, that we might issue a little bit."

Randall White seems to be suggesting that people misunderstood his comments from the first call. While, I read the first call first, and thought they were issuing equity as well. Then I read the second call and the 8-K. So, I went back to the first call to see what was said. There is a long discussion about how EDUC doesn't have access to capital to fund its rapid growth. Randall suggest that this is because of the way banks are analyzing his business. Note at the time they were not in compliance with their bank convenants because of the debt to equity ratio. But, I strongly encourage everyone to read the transcripts and form your own opinion.

Randalls comments on equity in the first call.

" So we are looking at a long range how to improve capital structure and someone has got to come up with some equity, so we are looking at that."

It appears that this comment suggest that they were looking into issue equity. But it does say "long range," so maybe Randall was really thinking more of a long term solution, and not immediately. In response to a question, Randall discusses the following,

"Tony, I totally agree with you. It is dilutive, but if you've got a $7 million cap on your bank loan and you're going to go from $110 million to maybe $200 million, you know you are going to do what you've got to do. I don't have the answers all here, but equity is one of them. I do not want -- my plan was if the profits had been comparable to the revenue and we had the stock at $15 to $18, it was $17 a year ago. At $17 you put out 1 million shares from 4 million and get up to 5 million that is not dilutive at all. And that is what I had in mind. $8, I am not crazy about that. I agree with you, but a growing Company cannot be totally funded on bank debt."

From this discussion, we can see a couple of things. First Randall seems to understand that it would be dilutive to issue stock at $8.00. But he also says "you are going to do what you've got to do." Then he goes on and says "equity" is one of the answers. Finally, at the end he says that a company cannot be funded on bank debt. This discussion says that equity was really being considered despite the negative issues it raises. Essentially, that for the company to grow they would need the cash infusion.

In the first call, Randall describes the equity in relation to treasury stock.

"Another item I might point out is our, the equity that is shown on the balance sheet is 14.5 million. There is also nearly 11 million of treasury stock. Now, the net or actually equity is 25 million less the 11 million treasury stock, which could be considered an asset because that stock could be sold to provide equity capital, which we talked to you about doing that in certain instances to increase our equity base."

Randall views the treasury stock as an "asset" which can be utilized to raise money for the business. And he goes further to say they had considered raising money by selling stock.

There seems to be a lot of discussion on the sale of equity in this conference call to allow a reasonable person to think that an equity raise was going to happen sooner rather than later. Also, when you look at the financials of the business, you get the sense that this will need to happen sooner or later. It isn't hard to imagine a company who borrowed $350,000 from the owner to cover payroll, stopped paying its dividend, and is not in compliance (at the time) with the bank notes, might be considering raising new capital through an equity offering. EDUC did announce that on February 07, 2017, that they received an amendment to the loan waiving the noncompliance from their bank.

Other issues with the call that are worth highlighting. Customer service?

There is a section from the first call where Randall is describing the shipping issues they ran into, and how he "likes" when he gets a customer call after the customer has waited 2 hours on the phone. In his mind this means they really wanted the product. Not exactly a great customer service oriented CEO. I am not sure I want to wait 2 hours on the phone for a company.

"Best of Luck" - There is another section that may indicate how Randall responds to any form of criticism. This shareholder raises a question about the purchase of real estate.He says the following,

"Randall, I fully sympathize with your operational issues. No small company could have coped with what happened to you operationally. So I am sure you will get it worked out sooner or later. However, you made a big mistake in my opinion in putting by based on your description in the call today, now $33 million worth of illiquid real estate on your balance sheet. I think addressing that issue before you address expanding the equity in the Company should be a top priority. I think you should reverse the decision you and the Board made to buy all that real estate. I think it should be sold and leased back, and I think the fact the stock is down from 17 to 18, well, yes, it is partially due to the operational issues. A very big chunk of it is due to the market simply displacing debt for equity value in the marketplace. You still have an enterprise value of 14 to 15 a share. But a big chunk of it is debt. And I think -- nobody has invested in your Company to have you reinvest in real estate. They have invested in your Company based on -"

You can read the rest of the interaction. First, Randall tells him to take a "time out." And then eventually he says the following,

"The mortgage on this property is backed by a 15-year lease by a AAA company. And so that is our decision and I don't agree. So best of luck to you, pal." (Bold added for emphasis)

This is a shareholder, that is voicing a real concern. Randall works for the shareholders despite his large ownership stake in the business. And to dismiss his concerns in this manner seems to be inappropriate.

Note: EDUC spent $23 million to purchase a 40 acre site, while owning a $3 million site 12 blocks away. Randall says that the purchase makes sense because Hilti, whom EDUC purchased the site from, is covering the mortgage via their lease payments. He then goes on to say that, because Hilti spent $6 million to repair their portion of the building that this has increased the value of the property. I have always hated this argument that the rents have been set, so EDUC cannot increase the rents to reflect this "new value."

More questionable language:

In the second call, towards the end of the call Randall seems to not to be sure how to end the call, so he starts talking about an event that EDUC has upcoming. And he says the following.

"All right. Dan? Heather, go out and sell something, Heather. We're going to have -- if you want to have a little fun, come to Tulsa next week, 1,700 women, all -- they're all mine, they're coming to convention, and we get to inspire them and motivate them and get them out there selling books." (Bold added for emphasis)

About his consultants that are women, he says they are "all mine." This again seems to be very questionable behavior for a CEO of a publicly traded company. There is also a reference in the first conference call questioning the intelligence of his shipping employees because they are from Oklahoma.

How many shares do Randall and Craig really own?

On page 10 of the most recent proxy statement, we can see a rule regarding Section 16(a). I have copied the relevant language for your review.

"Under Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, our directors, executive officers, and any persons holding more than ten percent of our Common Stock are required to report their initial ownership of our Common Stock and any subsequent changes in that ownership to the SEC and to furnish the Company with a copy of each such report. Specific due dates for these reports have been established and we are required to disclose in this proxy statement any failure to file by these dates during and with respect to fiscal year 2016. To our knowledge, based solely on review of the copies of such reports furnished to us, during and with respect to fiscal year 2016, all Section 16(a) filing requirements were satisfied."

I have added the bold language. To comply with this rule, most individuals file a Form 3 and Form 4. A Form 3 is a standard initial beneficial ownership disclosure filed with the SEC. And a Form 4 is used to update specific changes in ownership.

Here is a copy of a Form 4 filed for Randall White.

The date of the document is 11/02/2009. And his ownership is stated as 777,193 shares. Why I'm I discussing a document from 2009? While this is the last Form 4 filed for all of EDUC. One possible reason would be that there has been no changes to the ownership, necessitating a filing. I could only find one file for Craig White. It doesn't look like he every filed a Form 3.

And this Form 4 was filed on 6/24/2008.

Next, I went to the proxy statements were EDUC reports the share ownership. I was to take that information for each of the years and create the following chart.

This is the stated ownership, of both Randall White and Craig White. Randall's reported number is going down slightly. And Craig's has gone up. But we do not have any transaction data to tell us what is happening. Form 4's are important so investors can see what the executives are doing with their stock.

Why is this happening?

I haven't been able to figure out why there are no Form 4s since 2009. There may be some exemption they are using, but the ones I looked at didn't seem to apply, for example size of the transaction. Also, the change in share ownership doesn't appear related to options being exercised or forfeited, but that wasn't very clear either. To be clear, this could be a clerical issue, an exemption I don't know about, or some attempt to hide the changes in ownership.

The other side of the coin:

Educational Development Corporation has been growing rapidly over the past two years. The question then is whether this growth is good for the long-term viability of the business. The first article I wrote questions the validity of that growth, and this article attempted to demonstrate some of the more qualitative issues happening at the company.

The company is attempting to portray themselves as having normal growing pains of a large company. The mantra, is something like the following, the purchase of a 40 acre property and inventory purchases are causing some temporary cash flow issues. Randall White stated that he wants to get the company to 8-9% pretax profits. He also discusses at length the issues they had with software they purchased. The question for any investor is whether the issues raised are simply growing pains that can be fixed over time, or are they something bigger.

The question for readers to decide, is what narrative do you want to believe. Narrative A: EDUC is undergoing a profound shift and has the ability to grow substantially in the future to be a $200 million dollar company, or Narrative B: The company is changing, and not for the better. The CEO seems to be focused on the wrong financial metrics, engaging in conference calls, issuing sales reports almost monthly, and pumping the stock higher while ignoring the basic corporate governance issues standard at other publicly traded companies.

I have no position in this company long or short, nor do I have any form of derivative exposure. I had initially explored EDUC as a possible long, but I concluded that it was a company I wanted nothing to do with despite my interest in children's books arena.