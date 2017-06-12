ROTY Edition 1, Volume 5: Relatively Recent IPO AnaptysBio Has Deep Pipeline And Deep-Pocketed Partners

Shares could also appreciate, as partnered programs are revalued in light of their progression in the clinic.

Today's idea has several near-term catalysts. Several well-known healthcare investors have established positions, and I expect them to continue adding.

Welcome to the fifth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

For new readers, I recommend reading the first post, where I outline the strategy and explain the model trading account. Basic guidelines can also be found here.

In short, I strive to cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose price could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000, and trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion. For the sake of transparency and developing a track record, I am keeping a running tally of ideas and their performance.

Of our four current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and two positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Today's Idea: A Relatively Recent IPO With a Deep Pipeline and Deep-Pocketed Partners

ANAB data by YCharts

The small biotech firm had its IPO in late January, and shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) have started June off showing weakness; at one point, down over 20% in the past month.

I can find no immediate reason for the sell-off and associated volatility other than perhaps investor perception of an absence of near-term material catalysts.

Recent news includes Baker Brothers initiating a position in the stock, joined by the likes of Novo, BVF, Perceptive Advisors, and Deerfield Management, all funds that I monitor from time to time.

The company's $450 million market capitalization appears rather small compared to its $123.8 million cash position and deep pipeline, consisting of wholly owned and partnered programs.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Corporate presentation)

Of note, all programs have been internally generated utilizing its Somatic Hypermutation Platform, which allows the company to generate a large diversity of antibodies outside the confines of an in-vivo environment, selecting targets that would not be feasible with prior technologies. As management touts these antibodies as incredibly potent, smaller doses are required. Other advantages include ease of manufacturing and speed of development, with an average time of 2.5 years needed to progress from a novel target to IND filing.

In regards to its immuno-oncology partnership with Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO), the company stands to receive up to $1.1 billion in milestone payments as well as single-digit royalties. JMP recently put a $45 price target on shares, noting the impressive speed that Tesaro is maintaining in progressing these partnered candidates.

Figure 4: Tesaro Corporate Goals for Immuno-Oncology Assets (Source: Corporate presentation)

The company's two programs in development with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) could bring in up to $106 million in milestone payments as well as single-digit royalties.

As for the wholly-owned pipeline, ANB020 appears to be the most advanced candidate and wholly-owned asset, having completed a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It was observed that a single dose of ANB020 at specific levels was enough to suppress IL-33 function for three months. A translational research study was also presented, demonstrating that IL-33 is a key checkpoint of allergic responses and blocking it would have the potential to enhance patient outcomes in peanut allergy via reducing expression of effector cytokines.

Digging deeper, one can see that ANB020 could be superior to competing therapeutic antibodies which block only a subset of IL-4, IL-5 or IL-13 cytokines. This is because ANB020 inhibits IL-33 function and acts upstream of key cell types involved in atopy.

Figure 4: Potential advantage over competing antibody therapeutics (Source: Company prospectus form 424B4)

Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) recently approved dupilumab (or Dupixent), which was the subject of priority review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation, falls into the category of treatments of potentially inferior therapies, with its IL-4/IL-13 approach. Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten and JMP Securities' Michael King both appear upbeat on this front, citing that FDA approval and pricing of Regeneron's Dupixent bodes well for the smaller company. The two analysts have set price targets of $33 and $45, respectively.

Keep in mind that initial targeted indications represent large markets, with 1.3 million atopic dermatitis patients, 1.6 million adult patients with peanut allergy in the United States, and 600,000 adults with severe eosinophilic asthma in the US. Top-line data for the first two indications should be forthcoming in the second half of the year while data for the third is expected in the first half of 2018. If data proves promising, management plans to progress into phase 2b trials followed by pivotal programs.

As for its Anti-IL-36R antibody, ANB019 in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), patients with the disease exhibit uncontrolled signaling due to dysfunctional IL-36 receptor agonist or elevated IL-36 cytokine levels. The drug candidate could potentially dampen disease by blocking the IL-36 receptor.

GPP is a life-threatening inflammatory disease with no approved therapies, where patients can potentially die from exhaustion, toxicity, cardio-pulmonary failure or infection. It is estimated to affect 3,000 patients in the United States.

Palmoplantar Pustular Psoriasis (PPP) is another orphan disease that affects around 150,000 patients in the United States and is characterized by severe inflammation of hands and feet.

Figure 5: Potent preclinical activity (Source: Corporate presentation)

A phase 1 healthy volunteer trial was initiated in the first quarter of the year, and top-line data is expected in the second half of the year. Assuming positive data, management expects to then initiate phase 2 trials followed by pivotal programs.

Other Information

Management has stated current funds should last through the end of 2018, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a secondary offering by the end of 2017 or in the first quarter of 2018. Research and development expenses of $7.9 million for the quarter seem quite reasonable in light of the breadth of its clinical programs.

Management appears to have quite a bit of expertise in the area. CEO Hamza Suria, CMO Dr. Marco Londei, and CSO Dr. Matthew Moyle have background in antibody discovery, biologic drug development, and led several therapeutic programs, including prior stints at Maxygen, BMS (NYSE:BMY), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN), and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY). Specifically, prior successful exits lead me to believe they could progress AnaptysBio to the point of maximum value realized, and then a takeout appears a likely scenario.

Final Thoughts

Due to upcoming clinical catalysts as well as an expected revaluation of its partnered pipeline in light of rapid progression, I expect shares could have significant upside in the next 12 months. For this reason, our ROTY model account will establish a quarter position in shares the day of this article at the closing price. I'm in no hurry to add to the position, as near-term volatility could provide better prices to add at.

Risks to the story include disappointing data, competition, clinical setbacks, and dilution, among others.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher, namely ROTY (Runner of the Year) ideas. If that interests you and you would like to learn more about this strategy, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article next to my name. For my real-time followers, I also write a weekly blog post for discussion of other ROTY ideas as well as strategy and other useful topics. My sincere appreciation to those of you who join our discussion in the comments (especially bears) as well as readers who share my publication with others who might benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX, MTFB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.