It's Not Easy Being Micron: Ernie Maddock Takes On The 'C' Words

Well here we are, just a couple of weeks out from Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) Q3 earnings concall, and Ernie Maddock, CFO of Micron, has finished a cycle of three analysts' conferences, those being Stifel's on June 5, Bank of America on June 6, and Baird's on June 8th. As usual, there was a fair amount of mumbled PC-speak and non-replies in response to inane analyst questions. But on the whole, these three conferences offered investors a lot to chew on. So let's chew on it.

I'm going to offer you my interpretation of the concalls but I encourage you to read the generally good SA transcripts yourselves if you are planning to spend some money betting long on the Micron name. I think Ernie Maddock, the CFO of Micron, did a good, workmanlike job of communicating his message, but you should make up your mind on your own. Note that I didn't say excellent - Ernie's use of our mother tongue is solidly in the Micron muddle tradition of industry speak, ellipses, financial geek insider, and (my personal favorite!) PC argot, and thus he is hardly an example of crystalline communication.

These transcripts are pretty dense going, but nonetheless these conferences were well worth the investment of time for those of us concerned with the direction of Micron. (All transcript quotes in this article are from SA's Bank of American/Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference Transcript unless otherwise indicated.)

So why? What was so good about Ernie's message? Just this - he made a strong case that Micron deserves a much higher forward P/E than the dismal 6 or so it is getting now, especially when you contrast that to the Nasdaq company average of 26.75. Now, he never said this was his goal, but it's clear in retrospect that, given the normal give and take of analyst's questions, his comments at these three meetings directly addressed the case for a much higher P/E. Specifically, he took on the two major bogeymen that haunt Micron and indeed the entire industry. Those two of course are China and cycles. Let's talk about both.

We'll take China first. To review, what exactly is the issue with China? Just this - China's semiconductor memory initiative, involving a commitment of $150B for capex to fund NAND and DRAM fabs, represents an existential risk to the entire memory industry, and thus of course to Micron. Why is it existential? Because the initiative is about the expansion of state power and not about business profits.

Simply and starkly stated, if China is successful in its NAND and DRAM campaign, the memory industry as we know it is toast. The oligarchs of the industry know this, and you as an investor need to be clear on that as well. (Those of that you who want to dive deeper on this topic can review my articles, here, and here.) So will they succeed? No, says Mr. Maddock. Why? I will quote him at length, edited for clarity.

There are three reasons why China Inc. will fail, Mr. Maddock opines, with the first being their lack of IP. Now Ernie has talked about this before so there is little new in his restatement of the case. Nevertheless, this statement is vital for the record because it is so undeniably true. First off, China doesn't have the IP for making either DRAM or NAND. This is a very big deal, because the IP we're talking about isn't one or ten patents, it's thousands of patents developed over the course of the last thirty to forty years of industry-wide R&D, with new patents being developed and filed as you read this. Here's his statement on it:

"So, the question is related to the barriers for China entering the DRAM [or NAND…] market, it is fundamentally IP. […] So, while I don't ever dispute the fact that there is […] unlimited capital available to China, there does seem to be a much lower likelihood that they would be able to acquire IP, and without that I think it's a pretty daunting challenge." SA Transcripts, B. of A. Analysts Conf.

Let us continue. Point 1 has two parts. A.) China has no IP, and B.) nobody is going to give it to them. This should seem very obvious but maybe I'm missing something. I say that because there continues to be all kinds of inane analyst chatter about "strategic partnerships" or JVs with China in pursuit of NAND or DRAM production, which are never going to happen. Why? Because the industry knows that IP can never be a part of the JV and China knows that there is no point in a deal without IP.

If you are still having trouble understanding this conundrum, think of the prospects for a China/Micron JV as being metaphorically like a pride of starving tigers wandering out of the forest finding a large herd of very plump cattle in a lush clearing ensconced behind a tall and formidable fence, and thereupon the tigers make a proposition to the herd that if one of them will just open the gate they could form a strategic partnership dedicated to a lucrative venture in hamburger production.

Ernie's comment here wraps this pithy truth up in a smothering PC blanket, but we can well imagine him getting very tired of repeating this answer in just about every Q&A he has conducted over the course of the last two years. To wit:

"So, again, never say never, but I think they're very significant challenges barring active support and participation by one of the existing IP holders and thus far that has not happened.(…We understand partnerships and…) if there's a reasonable partnership that meets China's objectives and Micron's objectives, we would not be adverse at all to thinking about doing that, right? I think the fact that none exists currently suggests just how (difficult) that task maybe and that task being to meet both partners objectives." - B. of A. Analysts Conf., SA Transcripts

Surely, this point should be crystal clear by now? Once more, with feeling - there will be no legal IP transfer to the Chinese in any form whatsoever! Let's move on.

So this is clear and powerful and it's a good thing that he is discussing IP, but this is all well tilled ground we're on. It is with point 2 in the China "fail" case where we encounter fallow ground and this is where I think Maddock made his strongest points. Here he turns his plow to a furrow he calls corporate "knowhow" and goes into depth on it. Let's let him talk at some length about this because this is the most detailed statement I have heard from any of the industry execs on this topic.

" […] Micron and its competitors at various [times] have yield challenges, have various difficulties that they did not anticipate and that is with collectively 1,000s of people [with] years of experience in [our] business, right? […] And it's not so much whether you can mechanically do it, it's really what happens when things don't quite turnout the way you expect, right? And it's that learning that actually, you can't put it on the server anywhere, you can't write in a book anywhere. Its intuition and knowledge and things that are collectively called knowhow in our business. And I think that is at its core, frankly one of the best defenses that the existing industry participants have in terms of a new entrant […]."

So repeat after me, mes amis - "knowhow." Well done, Ernie, in introducing this word to the investor community. At its base, this incredibly complex business is as much an art as a science. People matter, and matter moreover in the context of membership in very close, integrated teams that share a common history in company-specific DRAM and NAND processes. China, Inc. may poach engineers from one or more of the industry players, but that step in itself will not get them "knowhow."

On to point 3, which is another topic that has been discussed but doesn't get the focus that it should. We are speaking of the rate of change and innovation in the semiconductor memory business.

"[…] I think this[rate of change factor] is vastly under appreciated. (Think about steel as an example). It's very difficult perhaps to learn how make steel (but the) the rate of change for making steel is actually quite small. (Contrast this with our NAND business.) […] we are at 32 layer TLC today. We are going to be at 64 layer as we get into 2018. We have plans well beyond 64 layer 3D […] As do our competitors. The rate of change is phenomenally high and phenomenally intensive, moving forward with a new technology node and NAND right now every year to year and a half and at DRAM its every year and half or so that is an incredibly intense rate of technology transition. And it's not as if those are easy transitions, right, it requires equipment suppliers it requires all that knowhow. And so, if you look at China's experience with the semiconductor industry (logic business) even where it has been characterized with successful achievement at a technology node, it had been very difficult for them to continue to move forward with the pace of technology. And so for example you don't have very leading edge foundries in China despite the deployment of significant amounts of capital. And I would argue that memory is actually a more significant task then either one of those industries because not only are you having to learn how to build something you actually have to design it and build it and you have to do that at massive scale in order to have efficiency."

So there you have it, the China fail scenario all sliced and diced and laid out on a platter for all of us to consider.

Is there an aspect of this topic that I would have liked him to discuss beyond his three points? Yes, and that is the notion that China could "steal" enough IP that they could mount a threat in conjunction with copious semi-equipment vendor "services." There are many reasons why this won't work but Ernie didn't address the topic directly so I won't put words in his mouth here. Certainly, his point about "rate of change" is pertinent to this question.

Is it beyond the realm of possibility that China, Inc. might be able through IP theft and vendor services to get to production level output of 32L 3D NAND production in the 2019 time frame? For the sake of the argument, let's say no, it is not impossible. Let's do a thought experiment and stipulate that Yangtze River Storage has that node in production in 2019. Where will the rest of the industry be at that time? We know that Micron has signaled strongly that it is sampling 96L this year for production level output in 2018.

That's a 3X density advantage and with it comes what will probably be a 4X cost advantage given that the Chinese product is reported to be charge trap (CT) versus Micron's much more efficient floating gate implementation. How would you like to be the Yangtze River Storage sales manager in that case selling a product that is larger, slower, more power hungry, and oh by the way costs 4X the competitive Micron product? They are going to have problems giving away their product. And don't forget that when they do give the product away the industry is going to be suing them for appropriating their IP.

So can we dismiss the Chinese threat? No. "Never they never," as Ernie opines. But it's damned unlikely to be anything other than a minor annoyance for the industry if it does not end up being a total failure. So let's now deeply discount the China factor as an issue that should impact Micron's P/E.

Let's move on to item 2 - the dreaded "cycle" which is by any measure the longest lived and most impactful of all the issues that haunt the P/E ratios of Micron and the other industry participants. Ernie directly takes on the "it's different this time" argument in all three calls but his comments in the B. of A. call are perhaps the most direct and quotable.

He responds to a question about the likelihood and timing of a cycle comparable to the last one to hit the industry in 2015 and 2016 by noting the confluence of the SK Hynix fab fire and the Micron acquisition of Elpida, both of which took large amounts of DRAM capacity off the market, and then goes on to link those events to the unexpected cratering of PC demand. Ernie goes on to say:

"[…] I would argue that the third player (Samsung) (OTC:SSNLF) made a very rational decision and a very different decision than that exhibited in, if you will prior cycles, and they said there is an unfilled market need here. And we want to be able to sell that market need because our competitors at least for a time are not able to do that. So I think that although the result might have look the same, the cause and affect were quite different, and so I do believe that there has been a level of rationality just been applied to the industry for perhaps longer than folks might appreciate. And the one thing you can never control despite however disciplined CapEx is in the industry, you can never control the demand side of the equation. You can really only pay attention to what's happening on the supply side. And I would - our perspective is that the supply decisions have actually been more rational then people appreciate for some time."

May I offer a more succinct translation of the above? The industry has been disciplined for some time in supply management. There is nothing the industry can do about demand, however. In the end, the demand environment can overwhelm even the most prudently constructed supply regime.

So where does that leave the argument that the cycle should continue to impact the industry P/E? Here's where Ernie takes on a hypothetical question about what it would take for Micron to decide to spend CapEX on DRAM supply expansion and makes (for legal reasons, necessarily) a subtle argument about how conservatively the industry is likely to act in provisioning supply going forward.

"I can say our view of industry bit demand will have to be materially different (than it is now for us to) think about expanding capacity […]. So, for example if we became convicted that PC growth was going to be 5% a year instead of negative 2% or that mobile phone or mobile device growth is going to accelerate from where it is today and that was sustained. Would that begin to change our framework for thinking about capacity addition? Yes. Would we actually act upon that? Hard to say, would depend on how strong that conviction is. And I don't think our view of how we look at the industry is very-very different then how other rational smart people sitting and other competitors tend to look at the industry."

Given the antitrust laws this is as clear a statement that we could possibly get that Micron is, A.) not going to expand DRAM capacity in the foreseeable future, and B.) doesn't think anybody else in the industry will do so either. He doesn't answer the same question about NAND but he does argue that NAND capex will have to remain necessarily high for the industry because of the planar to 3D conversion.

Mr. Maddock doesn't spell out the implications of these statements but we can.

The semiconductor memory industry will still face cyclical swings in revenue and profitability because there are unforeseen technological and economic cycles that reduce demand. That being said, these cycles will be much shallower and much more profitable than past cycles where supply growth was not as disciplined as it is today. Indeed, constraints on supply will tend to be exaggerated because the industry has every incentive to be very prudent in building additional capacity given the unknowns of the Chinese expansion ("never say never") and the world economy.

The bottom line for the industry, Ernie is saying - when there is the slightest doubt - is under build and keep supply tight. This strategy does at least two wonderful things: First, it keeps prices high and thereby profits and free cash flow high as well, and second, if there is an economic downturn or (God forbid!) a Chinese breakthrough, it will allow the industry to have well-filled coffers to accelerate its transition to new memory and storage technology.

So now, dear investors, as you consider the proper P/E for Micron think on the implications of this hyper-prudent supply strategy and then consider the likelihood that the (latent) demand environment, whatever the economic cycle, will far outpace the industry's ability to build enough fabs to satisfy it. (A case I have made here.)

Let's net this out. Ernie Maddock made a strong case in these three analyst calls that Micron's P/E is obscenely low and that should be sweet music to all Micron investors, whatever the day-to-day volatility of the stock going forward Micron is poised to ride the wave of higher P/E's over time.

How much time is very hard to say because the conventional wisdom regarding industry cyclic behavior is exceedingly deep seated. It is starting to change, however, and as the impending China fail and emerging strength of latent demand become more evident over the course of the next year or so we could easily see it in the mid-teens by the end of next calendar year.

Let's end this by emphasizing what Ernie really said in a vernacular that he can't use. What was Ernie really saying? With apologies to Mr. Maddock, I offer this non-pc, layman's translation:

"Wake up, Investors! Micron is soon to report a quarter that I've positioned as delivering $1.50/share on top of the $1 dollar-plus we've already banked in Q1 and Q2. Q4, easily our strongest quarter, could deliver another $2.50/share on top of that. Good grief, folks! We're going to earn north of $5/share this FY and the stock is barely over the $30 mark. This makes no sense at all! Yes, there is still risk in this stock, but much less than you think if you're still looking at Micron as if it were still chained to the PC cycle. Those days are gone. As for the "C" words - China is a paper tiger, and cycles, yeah we'll have them but they will be the same demand cycles that all companies are heir to as the global economy speeds up and slows down. This stock is ridiculously cheap, and deserves a mid-teens multiple." - Me, in my sotto-CFO voice.

Oh and maybe one more that he would have dearly loved to say but couldn't.

"I shoot every third analyst that asks me a question about a possible Chinese joint venture. The second one just left."

Just kidding about the last part.