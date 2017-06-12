Surprise! Amazon Actually Makes More Profit Than You May Think

For the first 20 years of its existence, generally, the Wall Street narrative on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was that it's a great company--but it doesn't make any money. Some critics, noting Amazon's net loss of $39 million 2012, went so far as to claim that Amazon was "a charitable organization being run by elements of the investment community for the benefit of consumers."

Jeff Bezos disagreed--and said his skeptics were being painfully short-sighted. In his April 2013 annual letter to shareholders, Bezos argued that the company's "heavy investments" in Prime, AWS, Kindle, digital media, and customer experience might seem "too generous" and even "shareholder indifferent," but that these investments would pay off in the future.

Specifically, he wrote: "I think long-term thinking squares the circle. Proactively delighting customers earns trust, which earns more business from those customers, even in new business arenas. Take a long-term view, and the interests of customers and shareholders align."

I couldn't agree more-and it's my view that this type of long-term mentality is key for Amazon's continued success.

I'm bullish on Amazon for two main reasons: One, they still have a massive addressable market in online retail, third party marketplace, and cloud computing beyond what they already control. Second, I view their revenue as technically understated because of how they report third party seller revenue, which we will detail later.

So here, I want to make the argument that some readers may balk at: Even though the stock is hovering around 4-digits, the stock is even cheaper than it was in 2013.

Let me explain.

Gross profit is a better indicator of value than net profit

First off, valuing Amazon by a price-to-earnings ratio doesn't work. The company -- and Jeff Bezos -- has clearly stated over and over it doesn't design its business around net profit per share. In my opinion, it's a smart way to run a business: They focus on building asset value, not earnings per share.

It's for this reason that Amazon has diverted most of its cash profit toward building Amazon Web Services and other businesses, like its media and entertainment wing, while taking care of their retail customers with unmatchable bargains and customer service. The point is: Amazon has not historically cared much about profit. It's not out of malice for shareholders; it's simply because they want to allocate resources to new businesses and growth.

So instead of being a earnings-first story, Amazon is rapidly building businesses. And it's paying for its growing business through a veritable gusher of gross profit. Brilliant, right? To remind you, gross profit is the cash left over after cost of goods sold. It doesn't include the cost of running the business, like marketing expense, but it does include the cost of the thing being sold.

Now, the growth in commissions over the last few years has resulted in a torrent of cash. A large percentage of retail is commission-based (over one-half), which is a big reason why so much gross profit cash is generated. Take a look:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 AMZN Gross Profit 15.12B 20.27B 26.24B 35.36B 47.72B

By my estimates, the company could drop 25-40% of gross profit to the bottom line, if they desired. But it would be a dumb move. It's better to fund Amazon Web Services from scratch, to continue their green power buildout, and to give back to customers.

Squeezing customers for an extra nickel just to impress Wall Street?

In the case of Amazon, sales are misleading and, in my view, the company is growing faster than sales indicate. As I mentioned, the growth in commissions over the last few years has exploded. I'm referring specifically to commissions on Amazon's third party ("3P") sales, as well as commissions taken from the AWS marketplace.

For the uninitiated, Amazon sells its own products, but it also allows other sellers to hawk merchandise on their marketplace. For that privilege, Amazon takes a commission (around 10%) and charges it to the vendor. However, Amazon only reports those fees as revenue-not for the full price of the shirt. So, hypothetically, if a Shirt Vendor X on Amazon sells customer Y a $100 shirt, Amazon doesn't report the full $100-it reports the $10 (or so) it charges in vendor fees.

This is important, too, because Amazon doesn't report Gross Merchandise Value, i.e. the total of amount that's transacted on its site. Piper Jaffrey estimates that in 2016, Amazon's GMV was about $250 billion.

There's a few people in the retail industry that understand why this is so important, and the team over at Channel Advisor gets it. They have been covering Amazon's retail explosion for years, and sum up the accounting issues succinctly: "We believe Amazon's reported revenue actually dramatically understates the economic impact of Amazon (total GMV) by 50%, masking a much larger business. This is because Amazon only (due to accounting rules) reports the commission on 3P marketplace sales (which we estimate at roughly 10% of the GMV) and not the gross sales value (GMV) like they do with 1P sales," they wrote recently.

Statista breaks this in a visual below. Pay attention to the dark blue part of the chart. That's the important part: The percentage of revenue coming from 3rd party commissions on Amazon's marketplace continues to rise.

How to value Amazon?

Lots of investors look at the price-to-earnings ratio. But this is a problem when you're trying to value a company like Amazon, which is more concerned with building customer relationships than earnings per share.

It's my view that a multiple of gross profit might be helpful. Amazon traded at about 7.5 times gross profit four years ago, and it's still trading about the same at $965 per share (as of June 12, 2017).

In other words, Amazon stock is no more expensive, relative to the size of its business. But I think Amazon is actually more valuable than its 7.5x gross profit multiple would imply. First off, Amazon is in a safer position relative to four years ago-it's built a bigger moat for itself, both on its retail division as well as its cloud division. (Just take a look at AWS market share.)

I'm also encouraged by its international growth: Four years ago, its India business was negligible; suddenly it has huge, $100Bil+ upside, in my view.

A final thought: We're buying assets, not earnings

There are lots of ways to value assets, but a PE ratio just one of many. From a traditional PE valuation standpoint, sure, Amazon is overvalued.

But Amazon is not a traditional company. Further, insisting on relying on PE ratios as a shortcut to value is silly in my opinion; no real businessman asks about PE in M&A.

Amazon does what's best for Amazon -- not for Wall Street. Amazon has built a radically transformative company that was first on Cloud and insane about customer retention and satisfaction. As an investor, I don't care much about 10-year track records: What matters to me is product, and value proposition. For that reason, I'm staying long Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

