Michael Kors: My Valuation Update

Despite that, I am still holding the stock for the long-term, expecting annual return of 10%, which is my discount rate of equity.

New guidance revised revenue and operating margin downward and so my fair value of the equity was revised down to $37.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) reported guidance that disappointed many analysts and set the price to tumble more than 9% in the first day of trading. The management projected higher than anticipated revenue decline and further weakness in profitability. In fact, SG&A expense is set to increase to 44% and operating margin to shrink to 16%. In addition to that, the company is expected to record $100m in costs related to the closing of more than 100 stores. These estimates are significantly worse than previously indicated, so I needed to update my valuation model. Since all of them had a negative impact, my fair value of equity decreased to $37.1 per share compared to the previous estimate of $54.5. I am going to back up my fair value of equity with updated inputs, hence I start with new revenue estimates.

Revenue

My previous revenue assumption for the year 2018 was $4.42bn. This was the result of average analysts' estimates and the management indication of flattening the revenue in 2018. However, the management reported new guidance significantly lower than originally anticipated of $4.25bn. This implies 5% decline compared to the year 2017. The pace of revenue decline accelerated but in my point of view should stabilize going forward from new strategy implementation.

Source: Michael Kors 4Q Earnings Release

My projection for following years is further 2.9% revenue decline in 2019 and flat sales in 2020. This is in line with analysts consensus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

In my terminal year, I assume 1.5% revenue growth till perpetuity. I am more cautious this time with my assumptions, hence I assume it will take longer to restore the revenue growth. This is also supported by the fact that the company announced 100-125 stores closures. With higher pressures on revenue, the profitability will be challenged as well.

Operating margin

The operating margin is expected to shrink further to 16% next year (see the above image). This is well below historical averages and perhaps reflects a new Michael Kors that will be a less profitable company than it was in the past. The company focused on preserving a gross margin, which they achieved quite well. Also, gross margin is expected to be preserved in the future. Therefore I will count with 60% gross margin going forward. This should be achievable as the company is shifting the focus on lower promotion and discounting and brand preservation. On the other hand, SG&A is now expected to be much higher. This is the result of the decline in the revenue, the need to implement new concept stores, and also the need to invest in technology. My anticipation is that the company will need to innovate and keep up with the latest trends and therefore my assumption is SG&A expenses will be higher going forward than history would suggest. In addition, SG&A has a leveraging impact, and since revenue growth is challenged, SG&A as a percent of revenue should increase. Nevertheless, my expectation for terminal value is that 16% of EBIT margin can be preserved. This will be achieved by preserving gross margin and lower SG&A once the new concepts will be implemented in all stores and the digital infrastructure will be in place. Also, as the revenue growth will be restored, the company will achieve economies of scale and SG&A can decline consequently. Nevertheless, it is needless to say that my assumption is still rather more optimistic as the pace of SG&A increase has been huge.

Source: Michael Kors 10K's

Therefore, my input assumes improvement in the future. Operating margin that I call EBIT margin in my valuation is a very critical assumption in the estimate and therefore I show various results given different operating margins. Next, I will conclude my estimates with the inputs for a tax base, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization and working capital adjustment.

Tax Rate, capital expenditures, depreciation and working capital

Michael Kors has been able to decrease the tax base from 41% in the year 2012 to 18% projected for 2018. I believe the tax base will benefit from international expansion to Asia, but I am going to apply a more cautious rate of 30%, which is more balanced between the US and lower tax rate in Europe and Asia. Also, the company stated that the loss carry forward should expire in 2018, hence the higher rate expected in terminal year.

Source: Michael Kors 10K 2017

Source: Michael Kors 10K 2017

For capital expenditures, I am going to assume $200m next year and then decline in line with revenue growth rate.

Source: Michael Kors 4Q 2017 Earning's Transcript

Depreciation and amortization are in line with the management indication of $210m and then decline further with the revenue.

Source: Michael Kors 4Q 2017 Earning's Transcript

In addition, I purposefully set the depreciation lower in terminal value compared to other years because depreciation is the function of capital expenditures and therefore cannot be higher in infinity. I will not assume any benefit in working capital expenditures and therefore apply the need to be 10% of capital expenditures. In addition, I am going to assume further cash expenditures of $100m spread evenly over the next two years which is the result of store closures.

Source: Michael Kors 4Q 2017 Earning's Transcript

This concludes the input estimates, and next, I will comment on valuation estimates. These I keep unchanged from the last valuation. I will shortly state the numbers but backup could be found in my previous article, "My Michael Kors Valuation."

Valuation estimates

My free cash flow to firm estimates WACC discount rate is 8.76%. This is the result of 10.3% cost of equity, 2.66% after-tax cost of debt and 20 to 80 split between debt and equity.

My updated valuation

As a result of continuing revenue decline, shrinking operating margin and prolonged time to restore the revenue growth, my target value of equity is revised downwards to $37.1. This is very close to current levels, and therefore I consider the equity as fairly valued with $35.5. Nevertheless, I am still long the equity. My expectation of the return going forward is 10.3% annual increase, which is my cost of equity discount rate applied in the valuation.

Source: Author's Calculation

Operating margin - stress testing

Since my terminal value of 16% operating margin is a very critical assumption, I will use the stress testing to show the impact on value.

Source: Author's Calculation

The graph above shows that further decline in operating margin will put pressure on equity. If the new Michael Kors results in lower operating margin, then the shares are overvalued. On the other hand, if the company can restore profitability, then it can deserve a higher valuation. Nevertheless, I think current valuation reflects the fair estimates of the operating margin and revenue growth.

Takeaway

The guidance for the next year was very disappointing. The shares tumbled by 9% immediately after the revision. In line with the revenue and operating margin downward revision, my equity value changes from being undervalued to being fairly valued. I still think the equity return should be at least 10% going forward, which is the result of discount rate applied on equity portion. However, the expectation of further return stemming from mispricing has diminished based on lower profitability expected going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.