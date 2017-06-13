WASDE Does Not Step On The Rebound In Grains Too Hard

It is still early in the season, and Mother Nature will dictate the future for grains.

Each month, the futures markets for agricultural commodities in the United States hold its breath for the USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The WASDE report spells out the USDA's projections for crop production and inventories and is the go-to data source for farmers, traders, investors and speculators in the agricultural sector of the commodities market.

The USDA released its latest WASDE on Friday, June 09 and the price action in the three major grain markets including soybeans, corn, and wheat was quiet. Soybean prices fell in May following reports of a record Brazilian harvest, but corn and wheat held and traded within their respective price ranges. Soybeans declined through technical support and fell briefly below $9.10 per bushel but leading up to the WASDE the price of the oilseed recovered. Meanwhile, the price of corn broke out to the upside and moved to a new high before the USDA report, and the price of wheat had climbed. Last Friday, in the wake of the report the three primary grain markets in the U.S. futures market held recent gains and except for wheat posted gains on the session.

Last Friday, the price action in the grain sector reflected the uncertainty that remains in the soybean, corn, and wheat markets when it comes to this crop year. In the wake of the monthly report, there were no dramatic moved in the sector but on Monday, June 12 prices moved to the downside.

As the chart of July soybean futures highlights, the price ignored the June WASDE report on Friday and closed last week at just over the $9.40 per bushel level but favorable weather conditions led to a drop back down to the $9.30 level on Monday, June 12.

July corn futures rose to just two cents below critical technical resistance at $3.9175 per bushel on June 8 and closed after the June 9 WASDE report at $3.88. On Monday, June 12 corn futures dropped to the $3.77 per bushel level.

The price of July wheat futures fell slightly after last Friday's June WASDE report to close last week at $4.46, but on Monday, wheat was trading at close to the $4.30 per bushel level.

Beans shrug off an increase in stocks

Soybean futures had declined to $9.095 per bushel on May 31 but have since recovered. The USDA told markets that they reduced the domestic soybean crush to 1.91 billion bushels, reflecting lower domestic meal usage in the market. The reduction resulting in an increase in the 2016-17 ending stocks to 450 million bushels. There was no change in new-crop production, use or exports, so new-crop ending stocks increased to 495 million bushels. The USDA left the farm gate price for soybeans at an average of $9.30 per bushel unchanged from their May WASDE report. WASDE told us that global soybean production grew for 2016-17 by 3.3 million metric tons to 351.3 million metric tons. The higher number resulted from the Brazil soybean crop which was increased 2.4 million metric tons to 114 million. Soybean yields increased from regions of Brazil late in the harvest season. The bumper Brazilian crop led to a three million metric ton increase in new crop beginning stocks. The USDA estimates that 2017-18 soybean ending stocks will be at 3.41 million metric tons.

While the USDA increased the total global soybean supplies, the price of the oilseed futures remains above the May 31 lows.

Supportive news for corn

As the daily chart of corn futures illustrates, the grain had been moving to the upside and came with two cents of technical resistance before the USDA released their latest monthly missive.

The USDA left 2017-18 beginning stocks in corn unchanged at the 2.295 billion bushels level. The WASDE told markets that production estimates for the year is 14.065 billion bushels. Ending stocks for 2017-18 were unchanged at 2.11 billion bushels in the report. The USDA left the farm gate average price for corn unchanged at $3.40 a bushel.

According to the USDA, global corn production for 2017-18 is projected at 1,031.86 million metric tons, down 1.8 million metric tons from last month's forecast. The report lowered the ending stock projection by 0.94 million to 194.33 million metric tons from last month's report. The changes were the result of lower corn production in the European Union and Canada which offset increased corn production from Ukraine.

Lower production estimates from the USDA is likely to support the price of corn.

Wheat production rises

Wheat prices fell marginally last Friday after the release of the report, but the selloff picked up some steam on Monday, June 12.

The USDA estimated all wheat production at 1.824 billion bushels, up 3.8 million bushels from last month's WASDE report. The USDA said all winter wheat production is at 1.25 billion bushels, just slightly above the pre-report average. Wheat production fell 25% from 2016's harvest. Hard red winter wheat projections came in at 743 million bushels while soft red winter wheat was at 298 million bushels. White winter wheat production is at 209 million bushels. This year, winter wheat planting was at the lowest level in over a century because of low prices.

All winter wheat yields were 48.9 bushels per acre, down 6.4 bushels from last year's record yield. Despite the lower planting and yield, 2017 is likely to be the second-highest yield on record when it comes to winter wheat.

The USDA told markets the average wheat price would probably be $4.30 per bushel, 5 cents higher than its last report. On Monday, June 12 the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread that represents the pricing differential between hard red winter wheat (KCBT), and soft red winter wheat (CBOT) was trading around the 8.75 cent premium for KCBT over CBOT wheat level. The long-term average for this price relationship is around the 20-30 cent premium for KCBT wheat level. The spread has moved towards the historical norm from flat over recent sessions after the latest report from the USDA. Active month July CBOT wheat fell by 11.75 cents on Monday to $4.34 with support at the $4.16 per bushel level.

The bottom line from the USDA in the June WASDE report was the increase in global soybean stockpiles. The constant in the report has been growing global demand for agricultural commodities. While stocks of all grains remain high, and in some cases at record levels, it is still too early in the season to draw definitive conclusions about this year's crops. We are now at the very beginning of the growing season in the United States, and Mother Nature will be the final arbiter of prices.

This past weekend we have seen some crazy weather in parts of the United States. A massive hail storm in Minnesota took many in the state by surprise. In Northern California, higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada Mountains saw 8-10 inches of snow, in June. While the weather in these areas will not impact the fertile Plains of the United States when it comes to the production of soybeans, corn, and wheat directly, they are examples of the surprises that Mother Nature can suddenly present. Across the farm belt, there are still three months to go before the beginning of the 2017 harvest season and conditions over coming weeks will determine the crop yields and total production for this year.

Grains prices moved lower on Monday as the weekend weather was supportive for crop development. However, the futures markets took the latest WASDE report with a grain of salt as Mother Nature will either cause calm or fury when it comes to futures prices depending on her mood over the weeks ahead. I continue to expect grain prices to be as fickle as the weather for the weeks ahead.

