Qatar And The Bullish And Bearish Cases For Oil

Qatar is a Middle Eastern nation where arid desert and a long coastline of beaches and dunes along the Persian Gulf comprise its terrain. On Qatar's side of the Persian Gulf Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates surround the tiny nation.

As the map illustrates, Qatar juts out into the Persian Gulf and sits directly across from the Islamic Republic of Iran. All of the nations that surround Qatar including, Bahrain, the KSA, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Iran are all members of the international oil cartel, OPEC. Recently, Qatar has experienced a diplomatic crisis as the KSA, Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt and other severed relations with Qatar. Not only did the countries recall ambassadors and citizens from Qatar but they expelled Qatari citizens, restricted airspace and imposed other sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation. The other countries have accused Qatar of supporting and funding terrorist organizations in the Middle East and around the world. They have also become uncomfortable with Qatar's close relationship with Iran a country that has expanded its influence in the region.

At face value, the division in the Middle East when it comes to Qatar has created a crisis that has increased the temperature in an already hot and unstable part of the world. The move to isolate Qatar came in the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent visit to Saudi Arabia and appeared to be designed to give Qatar a choice. The country can either join their neighbors to fight terrorism or not. The isolation of Qatar has complicated an already challenging environment in the Middle East with far-reaching consequences around the world.

An isolated rich and strategic nation

The recent actions by the Saudis and their allies have isolated Qatar which is the richest country in the Middle East. Qatar is a significant oil producer, but its wealth also comes from its massive production of natural gas. This month, the diplomatic crisis has led to an air, land, and sea blockade of the nation. Until the crisis, Qatar was dependent on Saudi Arabia for more than 40% of the country's food supplies. Over recent days, Iran has been sending supplies to the nation as the divisions are growing in the Middle East.

Divisions grow within OPEC

Until the Russians burst upon the scene as a mediator within OPEC, the international oil cartel, in 2016 it was Qatar that often served as a go-between when it came to conflicts and disagreements when it came to Iran and Saudi Arabia. The first meeting to discuss the growing rift between an expansionary Iran following the nuclear nonproliferation deal that reduced sanctions and Saudi Arabia the leader of OPEC and the largest oil-producing nation in the Middle East took place in Doha, Qatar in March 2016. The international petroleum market is a hotbed of political influence, and Russian influence as they are a leading producer of the energy commodity was welcomed by many members of the cartel when oil prices fell to the lowest level since 2003. However, the Russians have an alliance with Iran which made Qatar a less valuable player when it came to politics and mediation within OPEC. At the same time, the Saudis have been growing frustrated with Qatari foreign policy which seems to try to play both sides of the fence on contentious issues like fighting terrorism in the region and around the world. The latest move against Qatar has made divisions within OPEC wider and could lead to significant repercussions for the international price and availability for crude oil.

Russian and U.S. vested interests aligned in some ways

Over recent years, OPEC has become a toothless tiger when it comes to the world price of the energy commodity. The cartel failed in their strategy to flood the world with oil and build market share for their member nations. In an about-face last November, and with the assistance of Russia, the cartel cut production for the first time in almost a decade. It has become clear that the major players in the international oil market are now Russia, the Saudis, and the United States. While massive reserves of crude oil are in the Middle East, the three nations together produce almost as many barrels of oil each day as the entire cartel. Moreover, the political, military, and economic strength of the Russians and the United States put the countries in a dominant role when it comes to oil policy. When it comes to Russia, their relations with Iran are a threat to Saudi Arabia. At the same time, the Saudis depend on the U.S. for military protection, arms, and support.

Russia has been very quiet over the events taking place in Qatar so far. However, both the Russians and Americans have called for dialogue to ease the standoff. In the U.S., Qatar is receiving mixed messages from the government over recent days. On Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a seasoned oil man as the former CEO of Exxon Mobile, called for an easing of the blockade for both humanitarian reasons and because of the U.S. military presence in the Persian Gulf nation. Qatar is the home to central command for the U.S. military in the region and the Secretary of State said that the crisis would hinder the fight against ISIS in Iraq, Syria, as well as the war on terror in Afghanistan and there are over 9,000 U.S. troops stationed in Qatar. However, on the same day, President Trump expressed his support to King Salman for the Saudi blockage in the interest of fighting funding for terrorist groups in the region.

When it comes to the price of crude oil, the Russians, and most OPEC members are satisfied with the price around the $50 per barrel level, for cash flow reasons. After all, the price had declined to $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, and it has recovered dramatically over recent months relieving some of the economic pressure on the oil producing nations of the world. The United States can produce shale oil at a profit at the $50 per barrel level, and that creates independence for the U.S. from Middle Eastern crude. Therefore, $50 per barrel is a price that makes most parties in the world happy for the time being. While Russian and U.S. interests differ and are at odds when it comes to issues around the world, a $50 per barrel price for crude oil is something on which they can agree.

The Qatari crisis could create a bullish or bearish scenario for crude oil depending on how it develops over the coming weeks and months. It appears that the Saudis and their allies are playing a high-stakes game of chess with Qatar to get the tiny but wealthy nation to come back into the fold when it comes to their relationship with Iran and funding for terrorist activities.

Qatar and the bullish case for oil

The crisis has increased the political temperature in the Middle East. Any escalation of the blockade that turns into violent outbursts will threaten production and refining assets in the region. Moreover, the strategic location of Qatar in the Persian Gulf could disrupt logistical routes for the transportation of crude oil from the Middle East to destinations around the world. The most bullish case for crude oil is always violence in the Middle East, the most turbulent area of the world when it comes to political division. Price spikes to the upside in crude oil over past decades tend to be the result of rising political temperature in the region. Therefore, there is a compelling bullish argument for a higher price for crude oil given the current state of relations between Saudi Arabia, their allies, and Qatar.

Qatar and the bearish case for oil

On the bearish side of the coin, the division has now backed the former mediator within OPEC into a corner. Qatar must choose whether to come back into the fold with the Saudis or partner with Iran for the future. The rift could cause OPEC to fall apart, and that could put the output cuts in jeopardy leading to another free-for-all of production. Sabotaging production cuts is likely the best way to hurt the Saudis these days as their IPO of Aramco is coming soon in 2018. At the same time, U.S. shale production continues to climb at the current price level for crude oil. Rig counts in the U.S. rose once again last week reaching 741. The number of rigs in operation last year at this time was only 328. Inventories of crude oil and products in the U.S. have been growing, and last week the Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles rose by 3.3 million barrels with an increase of 3.3 million barrels of gasoline and 4.4 million of distillates.

In the United States STACK and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma have been promising and are adding to the surplus in the energy commodity. SCOOP is the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province. STACK is the Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian and Kingfisher Counties. It is possible that these regions could add to supplies as their production is an attractive alternative to pricier output from the Permian Basin. It seems that U.S. output and potential is rising on a daily basis these days and fewer regulations and a friendlier environment for producers under the Trump administration is adding to global supplies. Moreover, technological advances in extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth have put the U.S. in a position where it could join the Saudis and Russians as a 10 million barrel per day producer in 2018.

The current situation in the Middle East when it comes to Qatar is likely to increase volatility in the price of crude oil. While the likelihood is that the situation will come to a peaceful settlement, Iran and Saudi Arabia remain at each other's throats when it comes to domination in the region. From my perspective, $50 per barrel is a sweet spot for crude oil as it is half the price it was back in June 2014 which satisfies consumers and double the price from February 2016 which placates producers. However, Qatar has added another dimension to the path of least resistance for the energy commodity which means that price variance over coming weeks and months is likely to increase. There is a bullish and bearish case for the energy commodity based on the events surrounding Qatar and only time will tell if the situation calms or deteriorates into a situation that will impact supplies from the region. July NYMEX crude oil futures settled at $46.08 per barrel on Monday, June 12, closer to the bottom end of its trading range.

