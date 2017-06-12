Royal Dutch Shell: What More Could You Want?

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) took a large hit in trading over the last thirty days but has begun to rally back. Crude oil prices are relatively low right now, and this is when a great management team is going to be highlighted. Continuing to cut costs and generate free cash flow is going to be critical to success on the open market, and I believe Royal Dutch Shell is one of the top energy stocks to have in your portfolio right now. With a 6.7% yield, too, investors are being paid to wait, especially if lower-for-longer prices continue through the remainder of 2017.

Crude Prices: How Much More Pain?

To answer this massive fundamental question, investors have to be increasingly realistic. Let's begin with inventories. Inventories, in my opinion, are one of the largest problems the crude oil space has right now. That's because they're elevated well above the five-year average. With stocks currently sitting at 513 million barrels, there needs to be a continuation of withdrawals before we can see a rebalancing in the crude oil market. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been rather large withdrawals, fortunately. For example, during the first week of June, the draw as 6.43 million barrels versus expectations of 2.52 million barrels. Unfortunately, it's the builds during this time of the year that are going to send prices into a tailspin. For example, the second week of June showed a 3.29 million barrel build in inventories versus expectations of a draw of 3.46 million barrels.

These inventories won't see meaningful draws until production can either stall out or begin to decline. While the extended OPEC cut helps to do that, it's still quite a challenge for the global oil market because American production has been scaling up. Right now, American production currently sits at 9.32 million barrels per day, just about 200k under peak production a few years ago.

The sub-$50/barrel prices have the positive effect of deterring new production from coming online considering the breakeven for many E&Ps is still at $50/barrel, if not a few dollars lower. Now more efficient producers have significantly lower breakevens, so in the current price environment, it's still highly economical for them to keep drilling and ramping up production. So while a marginal amount of production can come offline over the next couple of months, I think we'll see the impact on inventories, rather than in large gaps down in American production. Just today, Saudi Arabia and Russia said that because of their supply cuts and the currently low price of oil that markets will rebalance in Q1 2018. If so, there's a lot of upside to be had in energy names.

Pricing itself is an interesting scene. Prices have traded sideways in range for nearly a year now. After the spring 2016 rally, prices gained support above $40/barrel, but that support has slowed edged above $45/barrel. The upper end of the range has been $55/barrel, but breaking $50/barrel again will be a critical development. It does look like the trend right now is down, based upon the how prices are currently moving, but it could just be detour before prices begin to escalate in the next phase of their recovery. Investors in this environment just need to be patient, keep the long-term investment horizon intact, and take on stocks in this space with meaningful dividend yields.

Royal Dutch Shell Is A Unique Opportunity

With crude oil just below $46/barrel, I think this is a perfect time to be an optimist. It's important to have a long-term time frame with positions like these because, as we can clearly see from the chart above, everything doesn't always go according to plan. Before discussing particularly why I think RDS is a great stock to buy right now, let's take a look at recent performance. The stock is trading above both its 200 and 50 DMA, which does indicate the trend will stay positive. Momentum is showing the stock is relatively neutral, which is great for prospective buyers. The stock, too, just dipped a few dollars over the last couple of weeks, making this a great dip to buy for the long-term. If the stock dips below its 50 DMA, I'd say investors need to definitely buy for the long-term. Anywhere sub-$55 is an excellent buy.

Still, investors need to keep in mind the long-term potential of this stock. On top of a 6.7% yield, which is only rivaled by that of BP (NYSE:BP) in terms of a major O&G stock, the long-term capital gains potential is also substantial. Seen below, the stock has historically traded above $70 share. On a three year projection, the dividend plus capital gains could leave shareholders with a stable return of 15% per year. That's assuming that RDS.B can reach $70 by the end of the next three years; however, I believe the pacing will be much faster than that as the crude oil market begins to rebalance.

With the upstream segment for Royal Dutch Shell finally seeing strength, we have to recognize that this name has made drastic improvements YOY, despite minimal improvements in pricing. In the first quarter, due to higher earnings from the upstream segment, the company was able to post free cash flow of $5.2 million. This is my primary concern with energy companies right now. Those that can generate a free cash flow in excess of dividends are safe investments to make and hold throughout these lower prices.

In Q1 2017, Royal Dutch Shell had $2.5 billion in free cash flow after dividends, which is quite substantial. Additional proceeds from free cash flow were used to pay down debt with the remainder being transferred to cash assets. So this company is in great shape right now and really goes to show you the strength of management right now in being able to create such positivity in a negative pricing environment.

Thus, with this confidence, it's important that investors know that their yield is safe. Royal Dutch Shell is going to continue to build on the strongest quarter of free cash flow posted since the downturn began by continuing asset sales. The company has a $30 billion proceeds target that began in 2016 and concludes at the end of next year. So far, only $5 billion has been completed. Thus, we should expect a large boost to liquidity and free cash flow over the next year and a half. There's $15 billion in announced asset sales right now, with three key ones: UK North Sea assets, the Motiva JV, and Oil Sands mining. The UK North Sea deal is closing in 2H 2017 and the Oil Sands mining deal is closing in the next couple of months. The Motiva JV deal has already closed, and we should see the $2.2 billion in proceeds reflected on the Q2 earnings report.

Conclusion

The way Royal Dutch Shell has managed its cash flow leads me to believe that this name is trending towards a stock that you can buy, put away, and not worry about. The current yield of 6.70% represents an incredible opportunity for prospective investors as it is only going to continue to be strengthened by asset sales and high levels of free cash flow. The future is certainly bright for this stock. It's just going to take time for the crude oil market to rebalance itself, but investors are definitely being paid to wait. Buying on dips is the recommended strategy.

