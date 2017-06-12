Is Apple's Selloff Justified? A DCF Analysis

As Goldman Sachs turned cautious on the tech sector, many technology players responded with negative price developments. Thus, the stock price of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plummeted from $155 to $145 in just two trading days. While I believe some tech corporations are indeed valued too high, taking into consideration their early stage of development and uncertainty about profitability, Apple does not deserve such pessimism. This is supported by a DCF valuation, which shows the fair price for AAPL stock is higher than the current level. Therefore, this article values Apple using a DCF model to defend the opinion that the selloff provides a good opportunity to invest in the stock for the long term.

DCF model

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 6.3%, with a 5.1% increase in 2017 and 11.5% increase in 2018. The numbers fully comply with the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo Finance.

The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to be on the level of 5%. Taking into consideration the company's revenue has increased on average by more than 9% over the last five years, the assumptions seem to be conservative. Moreover, such new product lines as Apple Watch, HomePad, and a probable product for the auto industry will likely to boost the corporation's sales.

2. EBITDA margin will level off on the level of 34%-35%. This is lower than the three-year average EBITDA margin of 34.6%. At the same time, I believe this is a conservative assumption since higher service revenue and new products are likely to influence the margins positively.

3. The share of capital expenditures will slightly decrease from 24% of revenue in 2017 to 8% in 2021.

4. The effective tax rate is estimated on the level of 26%.

5. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 2.5%. The cost of equity capital (18%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.27 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 14.7% market return. For the market return, I use the annual return of SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 16.71%. The number can seem very high to some investors.

However, I believe this will provide a conservative pricing assumption for risk-averse people. This is because the higher the WACC, the lower are the present values of the future cash flows, which leads to the lower stock price assumption. Therefore, if the analysis shows a sound intrinsic value under the high WACC, interests of an investor are more secured.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $789.3 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will stay at the level of 11.5 by the end of the horizon period (2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $151.4. Under the optimistic scenario (12.5x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $841.96 billion or $161.5 per share, representing more than 11% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $146.4-156.5, which represents 1-11% upside potential.

Conclusion

Overall, the selloff we currently see in Apple stock is unjustified, as the intrinsic value of the corporation is solid. Thus, the DCF shows the fair price range for the stock to be $146.4-156.5. Therefore, the current levels are perfect for long-term investors who want a position in AAPL stock.