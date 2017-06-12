Money Managers Massively Reduced Net-Long Positions, But Is It Enough?

Bears are also reentering the market as US natural gas production averaged above 72 Bcf/d over the weekend.

But traders we talk to don't think that's enough for a sustainable move higher.

On Friday, CFTC disclosed that money managers massively reduced natural gas net long positioning by 765 Bcf for 6/6. Longs liquidated 156 Bcf and shorts took on positioning totaling 608 Bcf.

Source: John Kemp

Over the last month, we repeatedly warned that positioning was the single most bearish factor facing the natural gas market. In a NGD titled, “There's Only One Thing Wrong With The Natural Gas Market Today,” we noted that:

"Positioning is bearish. Too many speculators are long that shouldn't even be in the market today. This leaves the floor wide open for position liquidations, and experienced traders are fully aware what this might mean for prices in the short term.

That's in essence the dilemma the market has to face today. Fundamentals are projected to be bullish, but positioning is very bearish."

With the long-to-short ratio massively reduced (see chart below), is the recent reduction in positioning enough?

Source: John Kemp

Traders we talk to don’t think so. They see more position liquidation needed for a healthier balance in the market. Money managers that were long based purely on the structural deficit got too ahead of themselves, and a price correction was needed.

Although our fundamental supported price is above the market price today, the traders see continued bullish fundamentals needed to propel prices back up. For the time being, further position liquidations should be expected, and some of the bears are re-entering the market as US natural gas production averaged above 72 Bcf/d over the weekend.

