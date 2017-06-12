Saudi Limit Oil Supplies To Asia In July And What It Means

We also highlight why RBC believes watching Saudi OSP (official selling price) is a great way to watch for the supply and demand outlook for Atlantic basin.

We highlight below why RBC believes that the Atlantic basin is a key indicator for global oil rebalancing.

Sources familiar with Saudi Aramco’s export volumes told Reuters on Monday that Saudi plans to limit volumes of crude to some Asian buyers in July and deepen cut allocations to the US. After raising official selling prices to Asia and now sources are reporting that Aramco is limiting crude supplies, what does this mean for the global oil supply and demand outlook?

Out of all the sellside research reports we’ve read, RBC Capital Markets’ June 5, 2017 report titled, “Oil Strategy: The Conviction List,” explained this scenario perfectly.

One of RBC’s top 10 conviction list is the theme around “West to East Global Rebalancing Act.” RBC goes onto detail the bottom line below:

“West African crudes are moving to Asia at unprecedented levels, which is helping to clear the glut of barrels in the Atlantic Basin. This process is ongoing and will be strong through the summer as Asia returns from seasonal refinery maintenance. Continue to watch Saudi OSPs for light crudes into Asia as a leading indicator of Saudi on WAF competition. We are, at best, still in the middle innings of this view playing out.”

RBC goes onto explain why the Atlantic Basin is so important to the global oil fundamentals:

“Our central thesis remains that the physical rebalancing act involves moving barrels from oversupplied areas in the West (West Africa, North Sea, US) to undersupplied, demand growth regions in the East (Emerging Asia). The crux of our 2015 Race to the Bottom view was that a significant portion of the global supply overhang stemmed from stranded light, sweet barrels trapped in the Atlantic basin that had a difficult time finding buyers. As such, West African barrels were among the most distressed and were left with little choice other than to cut prices materially to try to stuff their homeless, stranded barrels virtually anywhere. As such, the Atlantic basin quickly became a soggy swamp of unsold cargos, which kicked off the vicious cycle that was ultimately a material contributor to the downward spiral in prices.”

Being the most prone and easiest segment of the global oil markets to experience a glut, the Atlantic basin gives clarity to oil watchers as to what the future supply and demand fundamentals look like. Basically it answers the question, are the global oil markets rebalancing?

Why is watching Saudi OSP so important, and why is limiting crude supply to Asia such an important tenant of the rebalancing story?

Here is what RBC said about that:

“Given the opaqueness of the physical oil market, what is the best market indicator to watch to signal that the otherwise soggy Atlantic Basin has been cleaned up? We continue to suggest that monitoring Saudi official selling prices (OSPs) for light barrels into Asia is a key signal given that the Saudis will protect market share and not raise prices meaningfully until the plethora of Atlantic basin barrels heading to Asia begins to slow. Last week, the Saudis raised OSPs for light crudes into Asia for the first time in four months. A single data point is not a trend given that deep cuts over previous months suggest that Asia remains hypercompetitive and that we are, at best, still in the middle innings of this view playing out. Raising OSPs on a trending basis is indicative that fewer Atlantic basin barrels are penetrating Asia, which infers that the Atlantic glut has, to a material extent, been mopped up.”

Raising OSP and limiting supply for one-month is not a start of a new-trend. Saudi supplied all the crude needed for Asian buyers in the first half of 2017, which indicated that there were still ample supply in the Atlantic basin. But given the reversal for July, could we be seeing the first signs of a tighter supply outlook?

