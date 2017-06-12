BioTime Approaches Inflection Point

Advancements in medicine can move extremely slow but even by historical standards, stem cell therapy has been anemic. That's not going to change overnight. The march from lab to clinic will continue to be slow and arduous. But, the company that successfully makes the journey will be rewarded and so will its investors. One of the companies with the most likely chance to reach the finish line is BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX). And, with the announcement of top line data from the company's Renevia European Pivotal trial scheduled for June 14th, BioTime could be at an inflection point. Here's why.

Harvesting The Stem Cell Tree

BioTime's patent portfolio is second to none. It owns, controls or has licensed over 700 patents and pending patent applications worldwide. It's patents cover the base (along with numerous branches) of the stem cell tree of life as depicted below.

Pluripotent stem cells can be harvested to create all of the cells in the human body as illustrated below.

So, it's reasonable to assume if you own the patents and you have developed the cells, it's just a matter of using the cells to create therapies to combat degenerative diseases. Unfortunately, science isn't that simple.

The Challenge

The human body is extremely efficient at absorbing or attacking foreign cells. In addition, the underlying disease doesn't just go away with the implantation of new cells. There are areas of the body that are immune privileged such as the eye and the central nervous system. However, even in those areas, cell absorption can be problematic. The goal and challenge is to improve the percentage of cells that engraph.

You don't have to look any further to emphasize the point then one of BioTime's lead therapies, namely OpRegen. The company recently announced positive data from the dry-AMD trial. The Phase I/IIa clinical trial is designed to inject a dose of RPE cells into the retina of the diseased eye to stop degeneration of the patients' photoreceptors. The trial is designed to allow for increased dosing up to 500,000 cells for the last cohort. While the therapy may eventually prove efficacious, which would be a home run for BioTime and a windfall for its shareholders, nevertheless the cell suspension method is less than efficient due to a number of cells that will not survive the implantation process.

Scientists continue to search for methods to address the challenge. For example, an alternative method that was developed to facilitate cell survival after RPE transplantation was the sheet method. That method however has also proven difficult due to the complexity of the surgery involved and safety concerns over engraphing a patch into the back of the eye as anyone who has followed The London Project to Cure Blindness over the past decade can attest.

Another approach involving a different indication is InVivo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NVIV) bioresorbable polymer scaffold to treat spinal cord injury.

The scaffold is being used as a standalone therapy in clinical trials for acute spinal cord injury but the ultimate goal is to seed the scaffold with neural stem cells. Based on preclinical studies, the results between a scaffold alone and scaffold + neural stem cells appear dramatic as the chart below demonstrates.

The point is that protecting the cells once they are implanted in the human body will be key for therapeutic success.

Renevia

This is where Renevia and Hystem comes into the picture. Renevia is a "medical device that was developed as a replacement for whole adipose tissue in cell assisted lipotransfer procedures by recreating many aspects of the adipose tissue extracellular matrix." In layman's terms, it replaces fat cells in the body. The trial in question is designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Renevia for treating the abnormal loss of fat in the face for HIV patients. The implications, however, go well beyond HIV patients.

Renevia uses BioTime's proprietary injectable matrices called Hystem, which is designed to facilitate the survival and growth of transplanted cells. Positive top line data brings BioTime closer to an approved commercial product but, more importantly, it demonstrates the success of Hystem with broader implications for implantation of stem cells for other indications including brown adipose tissue (BAT), a key part of BioTime's "AgeX" initiative.

AgeX

From my recent blog post regarding BioTime's sneak peak at AgeX:

AgeX is expected to have three initial areas of focus: 1) the development of pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes for the treatment of Type II diabetes and potentially obesity; 2) the development of vascular progenitors to improve circulation to ischemic tissues in patients suffering from heart disease; and 3) Induced Tissue Regeneration (ITR) - an emerging technology invented and patented by BioTime scientists that is designed to profoundly reprogram aged tissues in the body in a way that can restore a regenerative phenotype normally expressed only in the first few weeks of human development.

Brown Fat

In the fairly recent past, within the last ten years, scientists discovered a very important tissue in humans, which previously was considered to have negligible physiologic relevance, namely Brown Adipose Tissue or BAT for short. BAT was known to provide substantial benefit to hibernating animals such as bears as a way of generating internal heat.

BAT in humans was originally discovered through the use of PET scans to detect metastatic cancers. One of the original studies of BAT in humans concluded the following,

The percentage of young men with brown adipose tissue is high, but its activity is reduced in men who are overweight or obese. Brown adipose tissue may be metabolically important in men, and the fact that it is reduced yet present in most overweight or obese subjects may make it a target for the treatment of obesity.

The study was followed by a paper titled, "Brown adipose tissue regulates glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity". The results in mice were impressive.

Per the study, "By 8 weeks after transplantation, there was a significant improvement in glucose tolerance compared with 3 control groups: sham-operated mice, mice transplanted with a 0.15-g glass bead, and mice transplanted with 0.1 g visceral WAT". The study also found, "There was a significant increase in insulin sensitivity in mice receiving BAT transplants compared with control groups."

Last but not least, in April, 2015, BioTime presented a poster titled, "HUMAN EMBRYONIC STEM CELL-DERIVED CLONAL BROWN ADIPOCYTE PROGENITORS" with the following conclusions:

A wide diversity of clonal adipocyte progenitor cells can be isolated from hPS cells.

The 3 lines studied overexpress adipocyte marker FABP4 upon growth in differentiation conditions. NP110SM has highest level induction.

Type I (i.e. E3 cell line) expresses lipasin and ADIPOQ but very low or undetectable levels of UCP1 upon differentiation.

Type II (i.e. C4ELS5.1) express UCP1 but not lipasin or ADIPOQ upon differentiation.

Type III (i.e. NP110SM) expresses UCP1, lipasin, and ADIPOQ upon differentiation at levels exceeding fetal brown fat cells.

Lipid droplets typical of BAT are seen in Oil Red-O stained differentiated cells in 2D monolayer culture and in 3D HyStem culture.

Clonal derivation of BAT progenitors and growth in 3D HyStem-C cell matrix is a promising platform for obtaining a scalable source of highly defined BAT cells combined with an injectable matrix for transplantation in vivo.

The astute reader, at this juncture, can clearly see where this is heading. The Renevia trial was designed to use autologous adipose derived cells to treat subcutaneous facial Lipoatrophy defects arising from HIV but that's not the endgame. The endgame is to use the injectable cell matrix with BAT progenitor cells for transplantation in vivo for treatment of diabetes and obesity.

The Risks

BioTime is a developmental stage biotech company and like all developmental stage biotech, it bleeds cash. As a result, shareholder dilution is a constant companion. As of quarter ending 3/31/17, BioTime had $23.8 million in cash on the balance sheet. Cash used by operating activity for the quarter was $8 million. That gives the company a cash runway of only three quarters of operations.

In April of this year, in order to augment the company's liquidity position and cash runway, BioTime entered into a equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald to sell, from time to time, up to $25 million in company stock. In the race to commercial success, progress has to outrun dilution in order for shareholders to benefit.

Obviously, another risk is the risk of failure. If BioTime reports weak top line results from the Renevia trial, the company's stock will most likely take a substantial hit. However, based on reported results to date, that outcome appears unlikely.

Conclusion

The June 14th announcement has the potential of being a significant event for BioTime and its shareholders. The approval of Renevia opens the door for the use of Hystem in other indications, which has broader implications for the scope of BioTime's therapeutic platform. Investors who understand the significance should be rewarded long term for their insight.

