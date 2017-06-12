Amazon And The Death Of Brands

Let me start off by saying I am a huge fan of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a company. I have been a Prime member since before I can remember and while I initially started using Amazon looking for the best deals online, I quickly transitioned to buying from Amazon (even at a slight premium at times) because I liked the quality of their service. The free two-day shipping didn't hurt either.

While I have always been a loyal customer, I could never get myself to pulling the trigger to invest in this name. In my view the stock has always traded at a premium to its current fundamentals but over the years has been able to find new revenue streams and transform itself in ways that justified its past valuations. Essentially, buying into Amazon meant you put your faith in Jeff Bezos to find the best opportunities in the market and find the optimal way to go after them. No investor in the early 2000s could have expected Amazon to get into cloud computing. However without the massively profitable AWS business and people's expectation for growth in this space, Amazon's valuation right now would be significantly lower. Being involved in such diverse business also makes it very hard to find a good way to value the company. However with the growth of profitable segments like AWS, we can start looking at getting a handle around the valuation. Lets start off by taking a quick look at the output of our Relative Value Model and comparable ratios.

FundamentalSpeculation.IO Relative Value Model

FundamentalSpeculation.IO Cluster Ratios

To add some color to the chart shown above, the "Cohort Fair Value" is the Fair value determined by our Relative Value Model based on comparables with similar business fundamentals (Such as Growth, Operating Leverage, Profitability etc). Our "Fair Value" takes a discount to this level because Amazon is believed to be in a mostly cyclical business (retail) and the market is currently valuing cyclical companies as though we are at the top of the cycle. It is important to note that this Fair Value is not much lower than where Amazon was trading as early as the start of this year. It also could be argued that the company deserves a premium to its Cohort Fair value given the excellent management team and the fact that they are actively looking to diversify making them less of a cyclical stock and more of a secular growth technology play which according to our models currently commands a 11% premium. Either way, a range between $650-$750 can be considered good entry points.

The death of brands

This brings me to one topic I want to cover about Amazon's retail business. If Amazon is primarily an online retailer and this doesn't change in the future, its fair value is considerably lower as indicated by our Relative Value Model. What is the real end game in retail though? Most bulls acknowledge that online retail is not expected to be a high margin business - so what if any catalyst is there to justify a premium for Amazon in this space?

A few weeks back I was listening to a talk from Scott Galloway about how he believes Amazon is trying take over the retail experience by killing brands. It is a very interesting talk and I highly recommend it. He gives examples of how Amazon is trying to encourage people to use Alexa (voice) to order products by providing them discounts not available through other channels on Amazon. So far all of this sounds like good news for consumers. Amazon seems to be giving customers better deals to try to promote new ways to consume their services. However things start to get more interesting when you consider the fact that this means interaction (voice) gives Amazon more control over guiding users towards specific products. Scott uses the example of batteries where the only option Alexa gives the user is the in-house Amazon Basics batteries. To be clear almost all big retailers have one or more in house brands (for example, Great Value for Wal-Mart, Kirkland Signature for Costco etc.). What is different here though is that Amazon has more control over influencing user behavior in choosing its highest margin products that other retailers lack. It is to be seen how far Amazon can push here and get to a point where we start to look at regulations to stop certain behavior (For example, custom pricing for each customer based on Amazon's expectation for price elasticity of demand for that specific class of consumer). Either way there is potential here that may allow Amazon to achieve higher margins than a typical online retailer based on their scale and reach.

Conclusion

Amazon has almost always traded at a premium to its current fundamentals throughout its history. While this traditionally has been a big deterrent for any value investor, we are getting to a point where the attempts at diversifying their business, growth in some very profitable segments like AWS and leverage they have earned due to their scale and reach have started to make the stock more interesting. I still believe the stock is valued at a premium to its fair value. If you are not invested and are willing to wait, I would look for entry points around the $650-$750 range. However if you are invested or have a strong conviction in the bull case, I would recommend buying a $1,000-$750 put spread one year out to go with the position. At the time of writing, this protection will cost you a little less than $60 per share with all the benefits of upside over the next year. If the stock does go down close to or below $750, I would be much more comfortable being long.