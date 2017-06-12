New Relic: Tech Wreck Opportunity

As business continues quickly moving to the cloud, New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) provides the software measurement tools needed to make sure that business critical apps are working correctly. The sector was so hot that Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) bought out a prime competitor before that company went public at a hefty premium.

The recent dip in New Relic still leaves the stock far above the yearly lows. The question is whether this is a dip buying opportunity before the stock garners a valuation similar to their prime competitor?

In the latest quarter, New Relic reported that FQ4 results beat analyst estimates by $0.04 as revenues grew roughly 40%. The guidance for FY18 is for revenue growth of 31% to $344 million.

The decelerating growth rates are typically tough for tech stocks, but the valuation in this case is more reasonable than most hot software stocks. In this case, New Relic only trades at about 5x forward revenue estimates with a market cap of $2.2 billion. Other comparable software stocks typically bump up against 10x multiples before the downfall.

NEWR PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The exciting story is that not only is the addressable market expanding as enterprises increasingly move to the cloud, but also the actual tangible news of actual bigger deals. New Relic continues signing bigger and bigger deals as the company moves from the SMB market to enterprise customers while expanding with existing customers.

In the latest quarter, the company signed a three-year, $24 million contract along with a record number of six and seven figure deals. The company ended the March quarter with over 500 six-figure deals and 30 seven-figure customers while the below slide highlights the growth over the last four years.

For these reasons, Cisco Systems paid $3.7 billion for AppDynamics back in January. The competitor in application monitoring was scheduled for an IPO and had raised its price range prior to the buyout.

AppDynamics had revenues of $158 million for the nine-month period ending last October. New Relic had revenues in the $175 million range during that time period with a similar growth rate.

If one forecast that AppDynamics was on pace for $300 million in revenues for this fiscal year, Cisco Systems bought the stock for 12x revenues. A similar valuation for New Relic would value the stock in the range of $80.

The key investor takeaway is that one shouldn't expect an AppDynamics type deal value, but any good SaaS stock trading at 5x forward revenues is typically a good buy. Use the current dip in the tech sector to build a position in New Relic and a potential tech wreck to build a large position.