Cable Provider Altice USA Aims For $1.3 Billion IPO

Given its heavy debt load, rising interest rates and intense competition in its most valuable market, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

The company operates in New York, Texas and 16 other states.

Cable telecom provider Altice USA wants to sell $1.3 billion of its shares and that of selling shareholders in an IPO.

Quick Take

Facilities-based cable provider Altice USA (Pending:ATUS) has filed an amended S-1/A registration to sell a total of 46.5 million shares of its Class A common stock and that of certain selling shareholders at a midpoint price per share of $29.00.

The company provides a full range of telecommunications services in New York, Texas and 16 other states.

However, the valuation is high on a comparable basis, which when combined with heavy competition in its most valuable market and high debt load, lead me to an opinion to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Bethpage, New York-based Altice USA is the result of France-based parent Altice NV combining Suddenlink (Cequel Corporation) and Cablevision Systems, both of which it acquired for a total price of $26.8 billion.

The company’s most valuable cable footprint is in the metropolitan New York area as well as certain areas of Texas. Its total footprint passes 8.5 million homes in a total of 18 states.

Below is a brief explainer video about the merger with Cablevision:

Major competitors that provide a range of similar services include:

AT&T (NYSE:T)

CenturyLink

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Frontier (NYSE:FTR)

Verizon (NYSE:VZ)

Management has stated that in the New York area it faces the most ‘intense competition from Verizon, which has constructed FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network infrastructure that passes a significant number of households.’

Commentary

Altice USA is selling 12 million shares and selling stockholders are selling 34.5 million shares, so the company expects to receive net proceeds of $331 million, not including customary underwriter over-allotments.

Management plans to use those proceeds as follows,

We currently intend to use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering to redeem a portion of the $2 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 10.875% Senior Notes due 2025 ("CSC 2025 Senior Notes") issued by CSC Holdings, LLC ("CSC Holdings"), our wholly-owned subsidiary.

After repaying the 10.875% Senior Notes due 2025, Altice USA will still have $34 billion in total liabilities (December 31, 2016), so the IPO is a drop in the bucket in terms of reducing the company’s debt load.

For perspective however, the company generated $235 million in operating cash flow for 1Q 2017 (unaudited), so if you believe in a continuing low-interest rate environment, would likely have significant cash flows available to service its debt.

I previously wrote about Altice USA’s IPO prospects in my article, Altice USA Files Updated $100 million IPO Registration.

In that article, I highlighted Altice’s heavy debt load in the context of a rising rate environment along with heavy competition in the marketplace, especially in the most valuable market it cites, that of New York.

Altice USA management says that the ‘Altice Way’ is a source of differentiation, but it really appears to be cover for cutting labor costs at all levels of the company while investing the savings in speeding up its network.

The company is proposing a $21.4 billion post-IPO market capitalization on $6 billion 2016 full-year revenue, for a Price/Sales multiple of 3.56x.

This is pricey when compared to a basket of cable provider revenue multiples tracked by the NYU Stern School, which indicates a 2.63x multiple.

Given Altice USA’s debt load, a rising interest rate environment, intense competition in its most valuable markets and the pricey valuation, my opinion for the IPO is to AVOID it.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.