Freeport-McMoRan: Ichan Finally Sees The Light

Famous activist investor and hedge fund billionaire, Carl Icahn, looks to be dumping his Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) stake. Icahn has reduced his FCX stake from 7.2% to 6.3%. This comes after Icahn reduced his stake from 8.8% to 7.2% just last quarter. His stake goes back to 2015, when Icahn got involved, calling the mining company undervalued.

However, one of the big issues has been the debt overhang. Yet, that's slowly "getting in check." FCX has managed to cut its debt load in half over the last couple years, down from $20 billion to $11 billion. The buyouts of a two oil and gas companies put a lot of stain on the balance sheet and heavily leveraged the company to oil, right before the bottom fell out in crude prices.

Still, even with selling off assets to pay down debt, shares are down 6% in 2017. This, also despite the fact that copper prices have seen a nice rebound following Donald Trump's election as President. Trump's promised boost in infrastructure spending could be big boon for FCX copper business.

But, despite the balance sheet improvements and relatively cheap valuation (at 9x forward earnings), it's hard to love FCX.

There will be a continued overhang from China, which is likely what Icahn is realizing after owning the company for a couple years. Hence, he's likely looking to dump his entire stake over the coming quarters and redeploy that capital into a company that will actually grow over the coming years. China copper imports are still falling, and that demand reduction will likely outshine any boosted demand of copper in the U.S. China is the largest importer of copper, accounting for around 50% of the worldwide demand. Then there's the fact that the oil and gas market hasn't seen the impressive rally (rebound) many expected. All this leaves FCX in "no man's land."

Beyond just the weakened China infrastructure spending and debt issues that will hold the country back for the foreseeable future, there's the issue that no country can make up for that lost demand - at least not for many years. India will be a key growth avenue for copper and infrastructure spending, but India copper demand is less than a tenth of what China is. It'll take years before India can make up for further demand losses within China. Beyond that, there's the worry that a global economic slowdown could come, or even the fact that Trump can't deliver on his pre-election promises - which would hit FCX hard, especially with its still levered balance sheet.

Again, all this leaves FCX in "no man's land" for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.