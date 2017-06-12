Las Vegas Sands Bandwagon Getting Crowded As Shares Move Toward Our Price Target

All catalysts point north: A Q2 earnings beat release could be pending, so it's time to consider an entry point now as plenty of runway is left.

"How did it get so late, so soon…" -- Dr. Suess

Note: This article was exclusive to House Edge subscribers until after the market close on Monday, June 12.

Over the past year, I sometimes felt like an old-time circus barker belting out the virtues of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares to an audience of yawners and skeptics. "Come watch Little Egypt shimmy and shake, see the bearded lady, watch the strongest man in the world lift 500 pounds from his beard. Hurry, hurry, hurry…"

Through that period, the Macau gaming market had its shimmies and shakes, as the slightest blip of news seen as negative to that gaming mecca's monthly GGR (gross gaming revenue) numbers was enough to either drop or suppress LVS shares. They were imprisoned in a narrow trading range that inched either up or down and seemed unable to attain or hold at $60 -- or even the high $50s. On the one hand, I was puzzled as to why analysts appeared to be reluctant to value the company on its blatantly bullish basics rather than technical or standard metrics. I saw the barriers, to be certain. LVS had faced immense Macau headwinds. It had a singular chairman, in Sheldon Adelson, who was in his early 80s, a man who has yet to make no clear appointment of a successor. His majority 52% ownership does turn off many potential shareholders. (A former Atlantic City industry friend, Rob Goldstein, holds the COO spot. He's a solid, seasoned operator in his early 60s, but it remains unclear if Adelson has formerly anointed him.)

Despite urgings by some of his associates, both former executives and family members, that he consider cashing out part of his equity, Adelson remains steadfastly at the helm. He appears to have no intention of going anywhere, unless health issues spur such a move. From his perspective, I am told, he's still having fun, still engaged in running the company, and still vitally interested in his family's charitable foundations both in the U.S. and Israel.

So the conclusion was clear: Adelson will remain, ably assisted (note that "assisted" is the correct, precise verb in this company) by an effective management team, a deep bench and the ability to not only roll with every punch thrown by Macau regulators, but also to perform with every measure of corporate common sense. This includes excellent cost management that produces superior margins, a business model focused on mass customers, with an icing of VIP, a powerful MICE machine that delivers consistent across the board revenues in meetings, incentives, conventions and expos, and, most of all, the dominant room inventory of 13,000 in Macau, with average occupancy during 2017 YTD running around 80% over all its properties there and growing.

In brief, here's what I also saw in the stock as an industry person: a strong balance sheet soon to get even stronger if and when assets, like a 49% interest the MBS Mall and the Bethlehem, Penn., casino hotel, are sold (MGM has renewed negotiations to buy that property at the moment). So there's all that, along with LVS operating in the world's deepest population pool with a steadily growing per capita GDP.

Despite the conservative, worried consensus around the market, I stuck to my PT of $70. This hardly took much genius in my view, so I make no such pretensions to clairvoyance and have the bad calls to prove it. But if you really understood how the casino business works on a day-to-day to year-by-year basis, you can only conclude that conventional wisdom out of consensus forecasts doesn't work for this company -- at least for me.

Now, as the shares claw their way toward achieving my year-ago lone PT of $70, I'm getting asked by followers and subscribers if I think it's too late to hop on the rapidly crowding LVS bandwagon. It appears as if the consensus forecasters long stuck in the low $50s-low $60s range are starting to climb aboard.

Last fall, the consensus target was $51 -- from which it barely wriggled up or down a point or two. Since then, the bandwagon has jammed up a bit. My last look at consensus showed that 16 out of 20 analysts now rate LVS from a strong outperform to a buy or a hold. Not a single analyst has called a sell signal. This wasn't always the case, with a lot of residual skeptics on the sidelines during the worst of the Macau crackdown months after February 2015.

What next? If and when LVS attains my PT of $70, which I think it will, forces well outside my or anyone else's current field of vision can only guess as to how much runway is left. I am, at this time, working on a deep dive on LVS going forward to determine if I should remain in buy/hold territory or advance to a strong buy against a higher PT. Stay tuned, as I see lots of runway and will provide specifics here when my research is done.

Meanwhile, here's a brief sense of what's happening at the moment with the stock:

1. Going forward, given my own numbers based on my own industry-/market-centric valuations, I currently believe earnings could rise 13% and revenues go over 10% up by the end of this year.

2. Is the current trade at $64.76 still a good entry point? My sense is that it absolutely is. The company has estimated its Q2 earnings release on or shortly after July 24. Estimates are that Q2 will show $0.59. I think we could well see a hefty beat. But, as usual, for a single quarter I pass on a giving a number. The reason is simple: Even though LVS is not as dependent on VIP as some of its competitors, hold percentages in a volatile game like baccarat can turn on you fast -- in either direction. Even publishing a number against a "normalized" hold based on historic performance of the game bears the risk of being way off. So, talking to my people on the ground in Macau -- which includes everyone from executives to marketing people and dealers (yes, even dealers), my call for a possible nice earnings beat for LVS stands.

Catalysts I see:

1. Last quarter's LVS revenues were up 7%; this number should continue north despite the fact that, historically, this part of the year shows a softening of visitation from China.

2. An EPS P/E of 28.15 seems toppy to many investors, but not to me because the Macau recovery is happening faster and stronger than most forecasts. That will translate into revenue gains in a company with a well-deserved reputation for margin efficiency that is never taken for granted. We've just experienced the 10th straight month of YoY GGR recovery.

3. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that LVS could raise its dividend before the end of the year. Right now, at $2.92 it represents a 4.751% yield, which, at least to me, beats the pants off the current yields of many asset classes -- at least until we get a better sense of where the Fed is going beyond its anticipated minimal rate increases in the near term. My view is that a solid performing company yielding a dependable 5% or so is a nice place to be for the foreseeable future.

4. I've exchanged emails over the last two months with colleagues and sources in Japan. I asked them to rate the chances of all giant global integrated casino resort operators in terms of succeeding in securing licenses. Forty-one out of 50 respondents agreed that LVS was the most likely recipient of one of the first three licenses to be issued, in all probability for the gem site of Osaka. The rationale is unsurprising: LVS is pioneering Asia gaming and has a solid track record of development and subsequent performance, financial heft to either go at it alone or with national partners, the capacity to deliver on promises, a good record on responsible gambling initiatives, and a minimum of legal or regulatory baggage relative to many other competitors.

Naturally, I caution here that we are looking at a process rife with politics. Issues like addictive gambling, spikes in crime rates, and faint echoes of the historic problem law enforcement had with the Yakuza-controlled Pachinko business until 1990 play much heavier here than they do in other markets. Globally, I have experienced this testifying before legislative bodies on casino legalizations, citing strong evidence that the industry is clean and has erected powerful policy firewalls and investigatory structures to keep it that way over many decades. The crime chimeras are just old history, but in Japan the fear of a sharp rise in addictive gambling is real and present. It was the primary issue that the parties opposing Prime Minister Abe's IR bill last year used to block its passage -- until he found the coalition that enabled him to push it over the finish line.

LVS has been active in the lobbying campaign in Japan for years and understands this issue and its sensitivities well. Regarding the timing, we hear many estimates from the end of this year to mid-2018. My guess is that we will know something sooner rather than later. And if my sources appraisals of who is the most "licensable" fastest prove accurate, there could be news by Q4 of this year or Q1 2018 that I see adding a possible 18% upside to the stock -- just on the news. With a realistic assessment of the development process from plans to the grand opening, an LVS Japanese IR could be open for business by 2023. The interval between that date and the present underlays foundational support for the stock above my present $70 target.

Note: My own gaming portfolio is held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid any conflict of interest with casino clients past, present and future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.