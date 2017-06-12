The Federal Reserve And $1,300 Gold

As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to meet this week and update its interest rate and other policies, we spent some time over the past few days looking at the price action in COMEX gold futures in relation to Federal Reserve meeting announcements since 2015. We often see bad advice on this topic, such as "the pending rate hike by the Fed will be bad for gold prices." While that statement could end up being true, the three times that the Fed has hiked short-term rates since late 2015 have actually helped gold to find at least a short-term bottom.

We also wanted to avoid the other misinformation trap as well, which is: "The last three times the Fed has hiked rates, it has helped gold prices. Therefore, since the Fed will hike rates this week, gold will move higher." Again, that statement could end up being true, but anyone who invests on the basis of prior events could easily end up on the wrong side of the trade.

Since the beginning of 2015, the price of gold has had several important price levels. None of the price levels has been important as $1,300 per ounce. In our research this weekend, we have come to believe that the $1,300 per ounce level is an important line in the sand that the Federal Reserve and the bullion banks are prepared to defend.

The $1,300 per ounce level was breached after Brexit, and was re-achieved following Trump's election, prior gold experiencing an epic smash-down over the next three weeks.

The annotated chart below highlights the price action in gold since early 2015. We will comment on some of the events and price action which supports our thesis that $1,300 is an important battleground and price level for gold.

In 2015, the price of gold had a steady decline from a high above $1,300 to a low near $1,040 per ounce. Three Fed meetings in 2015 seemed to precipitate large drops in gold prices. By the time that the Fed actually raised rates in 2015, gold had actually found a bottom in December 2015.

In January, 2016, the price of gold rallied substantially during a "risk off" period when China macro issues helped to precipitate a fall in stock prices. Throughout 2016, most of the Federal reserve announcements have coincided with nearby increases in the price of gold. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement date is shown above by the small dashed vertical line. We have drawn red and green curved (smaller) arrows to denote the general price action in gold from one FOMC meeting to the next. Since 2016, the only significant drop in the price of gold following an FOMC meeting occurred in September 2016. The two instances of rate hikes by the Fed in 2016 and 2017 have been a "buy the news" event for gold, perhaps since the Fed issued neutral or dovish language to go along with the rate hike announcement.

Now, back to the $1,300 per ounce price level. In our view, both Brexit and the Trump election surprised the markets. In the case of Brexit, the gold price soared above $1,300 per ounce, and the bullion banks created a record number of COMEX paper contracts to satisfy hedge fund demand. After a 3 month period of wash-and-rinse sentiment destruction, the bullion banks were finally able to push gold prices back below the $1,300 per ounce level.

And then Trump was elected and they had another problem to solve. On election night, the price of paper gold shot back up to $1,340 per ounce, and then in our view the central banks and bullion banks "looked into the abyss" (once again) and realized that they needed to do two things: 1) print as many paper gold contracts as possible, and 2) change the narrative on Trump's election to one of a new American century. Over the next month, the gold price and sentiment were smashed mercilessly.

During 2016, gold prices recovered to just under $1,300 twice, forming what kind of a nasty technical "double top." If gold prices fall below support at $1,260 and $1,240, the bullion banks will have an opportunity to cover more of their short positions.

What to Expect on Wednesday?

As we approach the FOMC announcement on Wednesday, what do we expect? Honestly, we wish that we could say that we are bullish, and gold will rally from here. Fundamentally, we believe that physical gold is under-valued; however, as long as the bullion banks can create paper derivative contracts to satisfy demand, we suspect that gold bulls could see another price smash here, particularly since we find ourselves near the all-important $1,300 per ounce price level. In our estimation, it would be relatively easy for the Fed to make an innocuous statement about reducing their balance sheet that could be interpreted as bearish for gold.

It is our expectation that Bullion Bank Lucy will pull the football away, and leave Charlie Brown Gold Bug on his back once again.

Peanuts, Charles Shulz

One day soon, we hope and expect that the $1,300 price level will be breached forever. If prices accelerate above $1,300 from here, we will celebrate with all of the bulls. But, for Wednesday afternoon, we are currently planning to be net short precious metals. If gold falls substantially between now and then, we may change our view.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold positions in precious metals mining shares, offset by puts on GLD.