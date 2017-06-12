IEA Models Paris Agreement: Grim News For Fossil Fuels, Good News For Renewable Energy

While proposed exit from Paris by President Trump is problematic, states cities and business groups within the US are determined to help achieve US Paris targets. Paris isn’t going away.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is a conservative body founded in 1974 to address and coordinate the international response to the oil supply crisis. Since then the IEA has broadened its remit to cover the full spectrum of energy issues. It provides reports on policy issues to enhance reliability, affordability and sustainability of energy. Here I report on its latest report "Energy Technology Perspectives 2017," which was released last week. Projections within this report have major implications for fossil fuel and renewable energy investment. Here I discuss the kinds of investments that investors can consider, to address this changing situation.

I took a fair bit of heat in a recent article concerning President Trump's planned exit from the Paris Agreement, for taking up space in Seeking Alpha on an article that was, according to many commenters, not an investment issue at all. On the contrary, I think that the massive energy transition that is happening as the world decarbonises its power supply is a huge investment opportunity for renewable energy investment and a massive risk for investors who get stranded with fossil fuel assets.

The IEA is a conservative body with deep roots in the fossil fuel industry. These roots are still discernible in that it still has trouble envisaging a world without coal and hangs on to this future by assuming that CCS (carbon capture and storage) will eventually become feasible. Few experts would agree with the optimistic view of CCS. There has also been considerable criticism of the IEA's projections for renewable energy as they have consistently underestimated the penetration of this technology.

So I pay attention when the IEA produces a report which takes the Paris Agreement seriously and actually models significant aspects of this agreement (especially decarbonisation of energy generation). The IEA did not model the most ambitious goal of Paris (1.5C temperature rise), but they did model 1.75C and 2C temperature rise.

What the IEA says

The IEA report notes that the "ratification of the Paris Agreement and calls to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals show strong global support to address climate change and other environmental concerns. Rapid and clear signals aligned with long-term objectives will be needed to steer the energy sector towards sustainability."

The IEA makes clear that currently the Paris agreement pledges do not support limiting temperature rise to 1.5C or even 2C rise. In fact the pledges will mean ~3.4C temperature rise, so all nations need to accelerate their emissions reductions. This is planned as part of the concerted action with 5 yearly reviews under the Paris agreement.

However, the IEA report states that "technological opportunities abound in both the supply and demand sides of the energy system. A portfolio of technologies is needed to deliver secure and affordable energy services while also reducing emissions." This is important as the IEA states that the technologies are ready and available to make the transition.

Energy efficiency

Under the IEA 2C modelling, a major feature is energy efficiency. Clearly there are opportunities for companies in the energy efficiency space as the IEA indicates major reduction in increased energy projections that many fossil fuel companies (e.g., BP (NYSE:BP) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are relying on for expanded oil and gas production.

LED lights are a good example of the opportunities in this space. LED lights offer more than 75% energy savings and the lights last 25 times longer than incandescent lights. There have been dramatic technical advances and adoption of LED lights in many aspects of the lighting industry. Here is not the space for detailed discussion, but the "who's who" of LED lighting makes interesting reading.

Top 20 Total lighting and LED lighting revenue in 2016. Source LED Inside.

It is pretty interesting to see not only who the major players are, but also the extent to which penetration of LED lighting is impacting on revenues of top lighting companies like Philips Lighting (NA:LIGHT), Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), GE (NYSE:GE), and LEDVANCE (OSRAM spinout OTCPK:OSAGY). Note that as happens in an emerging technology area, there is a lot of uncertainty about how this is going to play out and big companies are thinking about their business strategies in this space.

The lighting area needs a story of its own as there is obviously complexity. Look no further than the falling stock price of number 2 LED company Acuity Brands over the last 6 months (down 16.3% last 3 months, 28.8% last 6 months) to get a sense of the challenges of investing in this space.

Energy efficiency goes well beyond LED lighting, but it needs specific consideration beyond the scope of this article for investors to consider.

Energy Generation

In terms of energy generation the IEA envisages 74% renewable energy, 15 % nuclear, 7% fossil fuel with CCS, and just 4% natural gas in their 2C model. Electrification of transport is a major feature. The IEA projects substantial innovation in emissions reductions in heavy industry (iron and steel, cement and chemicals).

Investors might think carefully about the above statement from the IEA as it is a big deal. The Paris Agreement is structured and there are long term plans for implementation. It isn't a talkfest. Note effectively no coal, very little gas and major impact on oil by 2050 to keep global temperature rise below 2C.

Will President Trump's plans to exit the Paris Agreement wreck it?

One question arising from President Trump's announced pull-out from Paris is that this may lead to failure to implement the Paris agreement. The response within the U.S. has been forceful and immediate. U.S. states which account for 30% of national GDP have announced their intention to meet the U.S. commitment to the Paris agreement.

In a sign of where this is heading the Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Californian Governor Jerry Brown to talk about climate change this week. It seems that the Chinese President did not meet with Energy Secretary Rick Perry. We live in curious times.

One aspect of preparation for the Paris Climate agreement was the formation of NAZCA (Non-State Actor Zone for Climate Action). Globally NAZCA involves 2508 cities, 209 regions, 2138 companies (aggregate revenues more than $32 trillion revenues), 479 investors (260 banks, 80 real estate and 139 other), 238 civil society organizations and 77 cooperative initiatives. In North America, more than 100 cities and regions are participants in NAZCA. NAZCA captures commitments to climate action that might form a basis for US participation in Paris outside of Federal Government involvement.

In another move a group called "We Are Still In" has been formed to organize the U.S. response to Paris. This group comprises 1,219 governors, mayors, businesses, investors and colleges and Universities across the U.S. Signatories to the announcement include leaders of 125 cities, 9 states, 902 businesses and investors, and 183 colleges and Universities, representing 120 million Americans contributing $6.2 trillion to the U.S. economy. Here is the list of signatories. The point that this group makes is that U.S. emissions reductions so far have largely been driven by local and state governments and businesses, and that these groups have no intention of stopping their actions because of President Trump's intention to pull out of Paris (see also).

In summary, while the U.S. exit is a risk for successful execution of the Paris agreement, there is very strong evidence of action within the US to seek to achieve the Paris goals. Elsewhere, China and Europe have shown determination to take the lead in implementing the Paris agreement. India is in a more difficult position, but it still shows determination to exceed its Paris goals.

Paris is becoming a core element in the emerging energy landscape; where does that leave your investment portfolio?

My core thesis here is that the significant chunk of most investment portfolios which is invested in fossil fuel companies or companies involved with exploitation of fossil fuels, is in danger of becoming stranded. This is not a time for investors to have a "set and forget" policy regarding energy and transport.

I also suggest that the big end of town is making the transition now, as evidenced by the transition in investment from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The Asset Owners Disclosure Project indicated the following recently: "Sixty percent of the world's 500 biggest asset owners, with funds worth $27 trillion, now recognize the financial risks of climate change and opportunities in the low carbon transition and are taking action, an 18% increase since last year, with Europe and Australia leading the way, finds the fifth Global Climate 500 Index."

Big groups are adjusting their portfolios to reflect the transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy. I suggest that Seeking Alpha investors might consider changing their portfolio mix to avoid getting stranded.

What changes does the Paris Agreement foreshadow?

The point about renewable energy investment is that at its core it does not involve exploitation and ongoing extraction of energy, as the "fuel" comes free from the sun and wind. This isn't true in some aspects of the energy storage area, which addresses intermittency of renewable energy. Specifically, batteries involve mining of lithium and other elements and their processing.

The problem for conservative investors is that lithium stocks are the wild west currently. This area requires a more focused article, but investors are referred to the following websites giving information about international and Australian lithium opportunities.

Solar

Solar is not easy for investment due to the dominance of China and wild swings in production and pricing of solar PV panels. To date it has been a graveyard for investment, but I suspect that this will change soon. Total (NYSE:TOT) is interesting as it has ambitions to be a big player in solar power generation and battery storage, and it has the cash to be serious about it.

Wind

Wind is better established and there are several companies (e.g., Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWSYF) and Siemens/Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY)) that have performed well over recent years. Offshore wind is undergoing a massive stimulus currently due to very substantial cost reductions. Companies like DONG Energy (OTC:DNNGY)(OTC:DOGEF) and Statoil (NYSE:STO) are translating their experience of offshore oil and gas exploration to building offshore wind systems, with DONG Energy the leading offshore wind company, which will exit its oil and gas assets in 2017. GE is a significant player in wind power. The message here is the need to look globally at your investment strategy as the U.S. is not necessarily where the market leading companies are based.

Energy modulation

Innovation isn't just happening with energy generation and efficiency. With a revolution happening as the world goes digital, there are many opportunities to translate this by managing the flow of electrons as the world electrifies. Big companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB) and GE are making this a major feature of their businesses, but there are also many smaller innovative companies pioneering this space. This area requires a separate article to address it adequately.

Water

Water is emerging as a precious commodity as a result of climate change. I've written about desalination a couple of years ago and perhaps it is time to revisit this. Companies like Veolia Environment (OTCPK:VEOEY) and Suez ((OTCPK:SZEVY), which recently acquired GE Water and which in turn is 33% owned by ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY)), are interesting.

Just as with renewable energy stocks, U.S. investors may need to look beyond the U.S. for key stocks in the water industry.

Conclusion

It is clear from the concerted action already underway in 195 countries that Paris is not a talkfest. This is deadly serious and it has big implications for both fossil fuel and renewable energy companies as well as companies working on energy efficiency and demand management. The IEA makes clear that the Paris Agreement objectives are technically feasible, but also indicates concerted action is needed. Obviously President Trump's actions are not helpful, but there is clear evidence that the US will act without him. Therefore investors are advised to include the Paris goals in their thinking about fossil fuel and renewable energy investment.

I've just started the discussion here. Clearly when you are upending 100 year old industrialization, there is a lot to consider. Fortunately this isn't going to change overnight, but there are opportunities already for proactive investors to think about.

If you are a "set and ignore" investor, who has enjoyed dividends and capital growth over many years with a set of core fossil fuel investments that sit in the bottom drawer, these times are very unsettling. If you have a sense of the new, it is an exciting time.

I am not an investment advisor but I do provide commentary on changes happening in the energy and transport industries as the world engages with addressing the issue of global temperature rise. In doing this I stick with the facts, as investing based on ideology isn't a good idea; facts do get in the way. If my commentary helps provide perspective on how to construct your energy and transport portfolio, please consider following me.

