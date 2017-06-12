Reasons To Not Own Guggenheim Solar ETF

I recently posted an article about First Solar (NYSE: FSLR) and their competitive advantage in hot climates like India (read it here). Someone commented on the article, suggesting that readers buy Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) instead. The reasons they listed include being able to 1) make an "autopilot" investment instead of hand picking the "right" stocks, and 2) receive a cash distribution that comes from TAN's yieldco holdings and money earned from lending out shares on interest for short sellers. Their logic was that TAN can give you outsized returns when the market turns favorable on solar and earn a little bit from short interest when the market sours on solar. While this is a strategy suitable for many investors, I wanted to get into the details of why choosing TAN over the individual companies limits the upside and exposes investors to increased risk.

First of all, TAN is highly concentrated, consisting of only 25 companies. Of those the top ten holdings make up 61% of the entire fund. The top three holdings, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HKG: 3800), Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (HKG: 0968), and First Solar, inc. each comprise ~9% of the fund. This obvious over-weighting means that any one of these 3 companies will seriously skew the performance of the ETF and reduces the level of diversification. If the goal of diversification is to eliminate the possibility of one company having any outsized effect on results then TAN fails in this regard. This could of course be positive or negative depending on how any of those three companies do. But with that much weight centered on 3 stocks, the question needs to be asked: If you are going to buy TAN why not just buy shares of those three companies? With that much exposure to each you should make sure each is a company you absolutely believe in and if that is the case, just buy their shares.

Beyond the companies themselves the geographical concentration of the holdings ties TAN to overall market risk. Nearly 48% of the holdings are in the United States and 36% is in China. If some isolated event devastates either of these economies TAN will suffer disproportionately, notwithstanding any success solar may have. I don't think that this scenario reduces risk or broadens exposure to an adequate degree.

It isn't hard to pick the front-runners in a field like solar. Taking a bit of time to look at balance sheets, technological strengths and innovation, economies of scale, and market share is not overly burdensome. For example, First Solar has an awesome balance sheet with low debt and lots of cash while maintaining a unique advantage with cadmium telluride semiconductor technology, as discussed in my article linked above. Sunpower (NYSE: SPWR) continues to dominate the field of crystalline silicon with the most efficient, longest lasting panels on the market that are well suited to space constrained situations like residential. Both Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS) and Canadian Solar (NYSE: CSIQ) are more generic producers but they are the largest producers, thus enjoying economies of scale and being the go to source for cheap, mass produced, utility scale solutions. If you want to create your own portfolio of solar companies, instead of relying on TAN these would be good names to start with.

Related to the above point, it is also important to realize that many of the companies in TAN are not quality companies. So why not just buy the ones that are good? That's not to say that a rising tide for the solar sector won't raise all ships. It surely will. But which stocks are poised to ride the biggest waves when that happens?

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: ABY), a yieldco in TAN, is a prime example of a company I would never buy alone. So why would I buy it as part of an ETF? They have only been publicly traded for a few years and haven't necessarily found their footing, their operating margin is contracting, the dividend is lumpy, book value per share is going in the wrong direction, they have posted years of negative earnings, return on assets and equity is poor, 27% of their portfolio has nothing to do with renewable energy generation and the rest that does isn't pure solar, with some wind assets in Uruguay. The yieldco model is still in its infancy and there is inherent risk here. The problem is exacerbated when considered in light of the fact that ABY is TAN's 5th largest holding at 5.38%. ABY does contribute a dividend to TAN but that dividend for the past 8 quarters is anything but reliable:

ABY Dividends Q4 2014 .30 Q1 2015 .26 Q2 2015 .34 Q3 2015 .40 Q4 2015 .43 Q3 2016 .29 Q4 2016 .16 Q1 2017 .25

*Some rounding involved

Their most recent distribution was smaller than their very first. If you want a yieldco get 8Point3 Energy Partners (NYSE: CAFD), the joint yieldco of Sunpower and First Solar (though First Solar may be exiting the partnership). They only have solar assets, and their energy contracts are for a weighted average of 22 years, nearly guaranteeing a future dividend at least as large as the most recent for that time period. The dividend story here is much more consistent and growing:

CAFD Dividends Q3 2015 .15 Q4 2015 .21 Q1 2016 .22 Q2 2016 .23 Q3 2016 .24 Q4 2016 .25 Q1 2017 .256

*Some rounding involved

CAFD has far better TTM ROA (1.7 vs. .09), ROE (6.71 vs .51), comparable ROIC (3.65 vs. 3.99), and better interest coverage (1.77 vs. 1.03) on their substantial borrowings. CAFD is also doing more with less. A "cash available for distribution to total assets" (CAFD/TA) ratio could be used to measure how efficiently a company is using its assets to generate the funds from which dividends are drawn. I suppose this metric is only useful when comparing yieldco's since the yield is why people invest in the company, hence "yield company" or yieldco, and it is powerful to know how efficiently that yield is being generated. Taking numbers from CAFD's 2016 10-k and an investor presentation on ABY's website, CAFD's 2016 cash available for distribution was 73 million over assets of 1,335 million for a ratio of 5.4. ABY's ratio is 1.7 with cash available for distribution of 171 million over assets of 10,297 million.

Alternatively, you could calculate the ratio of "operations cash flow to property, plant and equipment," since PPE represents the energy generation assets that should form the core of what is used to generate money for a yieldco, part of which is handed out as a dividend. This could be used to determine the project quality of the assets under control by each yieldco and how attractive the terms are for the power purchase agreements associated with those projects. For ABY the OCF/PPE from 2016 is 3.7, with cash flow from operations being 334 million over property, plant and equipment of 8,924 million. For CAFD it is 7.6, with cash flow from operations being 54 million over property, plant, and equipment of 720 million. Clearly and overwhelmingly CAFD is using their assets more efficiently.

Given these facts, rather than invest in TAN because you want a dividend as a result of yieldco exposure, why not just buy some shares of CAFD? Though future project acquisition is uncertain right now for CAFD as a result of First Solar's potential withdrawal and an inability to raise equity at a required rate of return due to a depressed stock price, the dividend is safe and management intends on growing it moving forward. At a dividend yield of about 7% CAFD is at an attractive entry point if a solar yieldco is what you want, way more attractive that ABY's 4.5% yield that could go up or down in the future. It is important to note that CAFD is a component of TAN but only makes up 3.78% of it.

Other lackluster companies in TAN include Meyer Burger Technology AG (SWX: MBTN), which has hasn't turned a profit since 2011. They claim to be in the middle of a successful turnaround but gambling on turnarounds is a risky investment strategy. MBTN is TAN's 4th largest holding at 6.71%. Trying to read their annual report resulted for me in being impressed only by how many words they used to say very little. They keep trying to leverage and/or refinance themselves out of the woods, and with revenue having grown last year things might be headed in a better direction but I wouldn't touch this company right now.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE: HASI) is another holding in TAN that represents 4.88% of the portfolio. While a decent company overall and perhaps a good investment in its own right, HASI has little to do with solar. In fact, how it ended up in a solar ETF is a bit of a mystery. HASI is a financing company that borrows money and the re-lends it at a higher interest rate to create a profitable spread. They provide financing for projects in 3 categories: renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure. Solar comprises less than half of their investment portfolio. So not only are they not a solar company but a financing company, less than half of what they finance has to do with solar. It is important to realize that whenever solar enters another boom cycle HASI will not directly benefit, thus they will not contribute to the performance of TAN. They will only benefit if organizations reach out to them to provide financing for solar projects associated with the boom. Again, one could argue that HASI should have no place in a solar ETF.

The last component of TAN that I will talk about is the inclusion of Terraform Power (Nasdaq: TERP) and Terraform Global (Nasdaq: GLBL), which make up 4.16% and 1.41% of TAN, respectively. Both of these yieldco's were created under their sponsor company SunEdison which is in the middle of bankruptcy filings right now. TERP and GLBL are being bought up by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), so they have a new sponsor. BAM will own 51% of TERP. While this will be good for them in the long run it has made things unclear for some time, including the suspension of the dividend. Also, TERP's portfolio is only 48% solar. The rest is wind. It's a complicated situation but I think the future will be fine for TERP and GLBL in spite of considerable current headwinds that have certainly affected performance and operations. But the point is that TERP and GLBL's involvement in TAN isn't doing much for the ETF and hasn't for a year, thereby creating a huge opportunity cost for investors in TAN. Post-closing with BAM, TERP will continue to trade on the Nasdaq and will likely stay in TAN. GLBL will not, as they are merging with BAM.

The main takeaway is that investors will be FAR better off investing directly in strong solar companies than in relying on TAN to take advantage of the future of photovoltaics. A lot of it is sentiment based. People read the words "solar ETF" and they think it's a great way to get broad exposure to a sector with great potential. But looking deeper into what comprises TAN shows that money invested here is money that could be better spent elsewhere since the companies that make it up aren't all great and it is not a pure solar play. Again, it's about opportunity cost. A good starting point to creating your own solar portfolio is to buy FSLR, SPWR, JKS, CSIQ, CAFD, and SEDG.

I am considering a follow-up to this article if sufficient interest is shown and good comments are generated. Topics to explore would include:

An exploration into the remaining companies that make up TAN

How companies are selected for TAN

How the annual distribution stacks up against the expense ratio

How TAN has performed historically during both boom and bust cycles compared to individual names in the sector

What to do with TAN looking to the future

Thank you for reading and best of luck investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAFD, FSLR, CSIQ, SPWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.