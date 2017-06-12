Implications Of The Seadrill-Rosneft Deal

The Russian Arctic is certainly an area to watch, but don't expect much action in this decade.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has recently announced that it has extended the framework agreement for its deal with Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) up to May 31, 2019. This is important news for Seadrill, its subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), and the industry as a whole. Let's discuss the deal itself and its short-term and long-term implications.

The deal

Back in May 26, 2014, Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling announced an investment and cooperation agreement with Rosneft, the leading Russian oil company. According to this agreement, North Atlantic Drilling should have entered long-term drilling contracts for up to 9 rigs for a total commitment of 35 rig years. Also, North Atlantic Drilling was set to acquire existing land drilling business from Rosneft. In turn, Rosneft was to take substantial equity stake in North Atlantic Drilling, although Seadrill would have remained the largest shareholder in North Atlantic Drilling.

Everything went badly wrong soon after the announcement of this deal. Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) prices began their massive dive, breaking through $100 per barrel in September 2014 and reaching $60 per barrel in December 2014. Worse, both U.S. and EU imposed sanctions on Russia. On Nov. 7, 2014, North Atlantic Drilling and Rosneft agreed to delay the transaction until the end of May 2015. On April 17, 2015, the transaction was delayed until May 31, 2017. Now, North Atlantic Drilling and Rosneft will have two more years to complete the deal if circumstances allow the completion of the deal.

Current perspectives of the Russian Arctic

Above is the slide from North Atlantic Drilling's Q1 2014 presentation, which highlights the immensity of Russian Arctic resources. The biggest problem is that "Russian offshore harsh environment areas" are called harsh environment for a reason -- Arctic is technologically challenging for drilling and expensive to develop. In my view, there is no place for Russian Arctic oil in the $50 oil world. Before OPEC/non-OPEC deal, Russia was able to raise production without Arctic and there are no signs that the country badly needs oil from Arctic in the near to medium term.

Sanctions are also an important factor. I don't think that anyone has a crystal ball when predicting political outcomes, but in this case some comment is necessary as politics play a big role in the story of Seadrill-Rosneft deal. I'll just offer my subjective opinion on the topic -- sanctions on Russia will remain in place at least the next few years. Thus, I think that fast development of the Russian Arctic (assuming Russia needs foreign rigs to do this) is out of question in the near term.

Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling position in Russia

The prolongation of the deal highlights good relationship between Rosneft and Seadrill. In case sanctions are lifted and oil price rises, Seadrill will be the go-to driller for Rosneft to develop the Russian Arctic. The potential of the region is truly enormous and Russian Arctic will certainly bring much work for drillers sometime in the future (unless you believe that electric vehicle revolution will destroy the oil industry).

In the case of the Russian Arctic, timing is highly uncertain. The only thing that we can safely assume as that there will be no work in the region in the near term. It is already too late for common Seadrill shareholders who just have to wait for the outcome of the company's restructuring, but even future owners will have to wait - perhaps, for years -- before the potential from Seadrill-Rosneft deal will be realized in practice.

Commentary on stock action

Seadrill shares consolidate under $0.50, trading closer to what I believe "minimal recovery" will be for Seadrill shareholders, although I will not rule out further downside. Currently, Seadrill shares may be interesting for short-term speculators only, while longer-term investors will be better off watching the story from the sidelines and waiting for the outcome of the restructuring.

North Atlantic Drilling continues to trade rather optimistically given the company's warning that shareholders may fact no recovery. Trading is thin, shares are hard to borrow, so the absolute majority of traders and investors will be better off avoiding North Atlantic Drilling shares.

Bottom line

The Seadrill-Rosneft deal is important for the future of the industry, but has no effect on the near-term situation in the offshore drilling business. I'd expect work in the Russian Arctic in the next decade due to current low oil prices and sanctions on Russia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.