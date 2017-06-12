Natus Medical: Not Cheap, But Still Attractive

While the stock is by no means a bargain, those who buy under $35/share could still see sizable 30+% gains over the next 24-36 months.

The company’s profits should grow even faster as various cost saving efforts play out over the next several quarters.

Business Overview

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) pioneered newborn hearing screening devices in the late 1980s, creating a niche market in which it now controls a 70% global share. However, due to declining birth rates, particularly in developed countries, this business' long-term growth potential is limited. To deal with this, Natus has spent the last decade-plus diversifying its revenue stream.

First by expanding its newborn care product offerings. Then, via acquisitions, making an aggressive push into neurodiagnostic products like EEGs (measure brain waves), EMGs (measure muscle activity), and PSGs (monitor sleep disorders) - a market where it now has a 60% global share. Most recently, in January 2017, Natus broadened its global hearing market footprint by acquiring Otometrics, one of the world's largest manufacturers of hearing diagnostic, hearing aid fitting/tuning, and balance assessment equipment. All in all, as of Q1 2017, newborn care accounts for 33% of revenue, down from 100% in the early 2000s, while neurodiagnostics (45%) and Otometrics (22%) account for the remainder.

In addition to a having a diverse revenue stream and monopolistic market share, Natus also benefits from substantial switching costs. Many of its products, specifically its hearing screeners, hearing aid fitting systems, and neurodiagnostic equipment, have become industry standards. Hospitals will be reluctant to switch to a competing technology based on price alone, as doing so would require significant training time to learn the new system. These switching costs are further amplified by the lack of serious competition. Most of Natus' product lines are in the sub-$100 million category - i.e., way too small to interest larger medical device makers. All of this suggests that Natus' dominance is unlikely to erode over time.

Growth

Natus' revenue has increased from $4.3 million in 1995 (earliest available data) to $381.9 million in 2016 - an impressive 21-year CAGR of 23.8%. This growth, as mentioned earlier, has been driven by a combination of acquisitions and organic product introductions. The former in particular should continue playing important growth role going forward. For instance, 2017 revenue is expected to be up 30+% year over year to over $500 million; however, close to 90% (or ~29%) of this growth will be driven by the recent Otometrics acquisition (expected to add ~$110 million to Natus' 2017 top line).

Even when taking a longer term view, acquisitions will be key. That's because most of Natus' product lines are mature, mid-single-digit growers. Even the hearing diagnostics and fitting systems, which are among Natus' fastest growing product lines, are expected to grow just 5-10% CARG in the coming years. Peloton (a hearing service launched in 2014) and GND (an EEG testing service acquired in 2015) are both growing at well over 20% CAGR; however, at sub-$20 million each, for now they remain too small to drive significant revenue expansion.

That being said, Natus' recent acquisition spree shouldn't scare investors away. All of the company's past acquisitions have been relatively small and seamlessly integrated into its existing operations. There's no reason to believe that this will change in the future. As a further plus, Natus' healthy balance sheet ($113 million cash, $150 million debt) and substantial free cash flow generation (>$50 million/year) mean it won't have to take on excessive leverage to finance future deals.

Taking everything into account, I believe Natus should be able to post a 15+% CAGR over the next three to five years; about half of that will likely be M&A-driven.

Profitability

Natus' EBIT margin has historically hovered in the low- to mid-teen range. However, due to a number of unusual costs, mainly related to a voluntary product recall and the Otometrics acquisitions, trailing 12 month EBIT margin has fallen well below that range to 10.8%. All combined, non-recurring items totaled $10.7 million. Adding this back gets us an EBIT of $56.2 million and an EBIT margin of 13.4%. This adjusted/or non-GAAP EBIT presents a much more accurate picture of Natus' true earnings power.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Going forward, Natus' profitability should see significant expansion as its various cost saving initiatives play out. For instance, one significant initiative over the next several quarters is to complete the integration of Otometrics. Management has set an EBIT margin goal for this newly acquired business of 10% in 2017 and 20% in 2018. Assuming margins at its other product segments remain stable, this would drive Natus' overall EBIT margin into the high teens, or close to management's long-term goal of 20%.

Key Risks

All investments come with some level of risk, and Natus is no exception. Here are the key risks to consider before buying this stock:

Newborn care accounts for about a third of Natus' revenue. This revenue primarily comes from the U.S. and other developed countries, most of which are experiencing declining birth rates. Though it's unwise to extrapolate such trends too far out, assuming birth rates continue declining, demand for Natus' hearing screeners and other newborn products may weaken.

Natus' margin expansion efforts might not go as planned. We've seen this before. In Q3 2014, for instance, management set a 20% EBIT margin goal by 2016. By the time 2016 rolled around, however, Natus' EBIT margin was well below that. Only time will tell whether management's new margin goal will play out.

A substantial portion of Natus' future growth will be acquisition driven. While the company has a solid track record of successfully integrating past acquisitions, future ones might not go smoothly; any missteps could hurt its business.

Valuation

With an enterprise value to EBIT (or EV/EBIT) of just under 21x, compared to 23x for the median medtech peer, Natus is by no means a value bargain. Then again, given its growth potential, it's not that expensive either.

Notes: 1) EV = market cap - cash and short-term investments + total debt and capital leases + preferred stock + minority interest. 2) Peers only include profitable medtechs. 3) All EBITs were normalized to exclude non-recurring items.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Assuming Natus can post mid-teens revenue growth and attain a high-teens EBIT margin, it's possible that we could look back a couple years from now and say that today's share price near $35 was a steal. If you're comfortable paying up for promising growth stocks and willing to hold for the long term, Natus is the name to watch. I believe the stock could support a 25-30x EV/EBIT multiple. Taking the midrange of that translates to a fair value estimate of about $46.30/share, which represents over 30% upside from recent price levels.

Conclusion

Natus is poised to deliver mid-teens revenue growth on the back of increasing healthcare spending, new product introductions, and M&A. Profits should grow even faster as margins expand due to cost saving efforts. While the stock is by no means a bargain right now, patient investors who buy under $35/share will likely reap sizable long-term gains. Valuation points to upside of over 30% over the next 24-36 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.