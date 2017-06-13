Energy Week: The Wisdom Of Price Watching

They also explain why they believe the Paris climate change accord withdrawal won't have much of an impact on U.S. energy markets.

Elephant Analytics breaks down how they use long-term "supply and demand" analysis and break-even points to spot trends and opportunities in the sector.

We continue our Marketplace Energy Week with insights from Elephant Analytics, which believes near-term oil prices will be like watching paint dry, and the real action to watch is in natural gas.

Despite exuberant tweets from President Donald J. Trump claiming that the energy sector is "way up" since the election, the fact is that drilling and energy stocks have actually performed quite poorly since then. Energy is the only sector among the 11 in the S&P 500 to pull back since Trump's victory on November 8, down more than 4%. The oil & gas sector is down even more, slumping 12% since the election.

With a constant stream of reports and news coming out of the energy sector, it can be challenging for investors to make sense of it all, let alone how to use this data to inform their investing decisions. Seeking Alpha sat down with some of our Marketplace contributors, many of whom watch the industry closely and share their insights here daily, to get their take on where oil and natural gas are currently, where these commodities are headed, and how to find opportunities in the embattled oil fields, the pipelines, and beyond.

Continuing our Energy Week series, Elephant Analytics explains why they believe the daily and weekly reports are more noise than signal, and as such, why they take more of a long-term approach to the energy sector. In their opinion, focusing on criteria like supply and demand and break-even points for U.S. producers is key to finding some sanity in the chaotic, and often volatile, oil and gas sector. Their Marketplace service, Distressed Value Investing, focuses on hunting for opportunities in distressed sectors, particularly in oil and gas. Their value-oriented approach helps them suss out gems in an uncertain environment.

Seeking Alpha: OPEC extended cuts through next January, and oil sold off almost immediately. Has OPEC lost control of the price of oil, and if so, what are the implications for investors?



Elephant Analytics: I believe that OPEC can still control the price of oil to a certain extent, although the ability of US tight oil producers to ramp up production fairly quickly has diminished their ability to control longer-term prices. OPEC can mainly influence shorter-term prices, but oil futures out a year or two would probably end up moving much less since US producers would just lock in higher prices and then raise their production output. I think that means that sustained $60+ oil is probably unlikely to happen unless there are major (and prolonged) supply disruptions beyond those that were already occurring in late 2016.

The main problem with OPEC's supply cut extension is that it exempts Libya and Nigeria from the production targets. This wasn't that much if a problem during the first few months of 2017, because Libyan and Nigerian oil production remained near October 2016 levels (which was the base output level the cuts were based on). However, very large amounts of production are being added from those two countries now.

The reopening of oil fields in Libya and Forcados exports in Nigeria could result in those two countries producing over 2.9 million barrels per day combined later in 2017, compared to 2.16 million barrels per day in October 2016. This 0.74 million barrels per day increase from those countries would offset the majority of OPEC's targeted 1.16 million barrel reduction.

As well, compliance from non-OPEC sources has been lagging, although so far it appears that that has been offset by over 100% OPEC compliance (as reported). If OPEC compliance is at 100%, and non-OPEC compliance still lags, once Nigeria and Libya's increased production is factored in, the impact of the cuts could be under 0.8 million barrels per day. There is a high potential for problems to crop up in Libya and Nigeria that would reduce their output again, but it is likely that their combined output will average above October 2016 levels going forward.

If non-OPEC compliance increases and Nigerian and Libyan production falls to near October 2016 levels, the effective supply cuts would be around 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels per day. That should be enough to result in some reduction in oil inventory during the second half (when demand is typically higher) of 2017.

However, if Libyan and Nigerian production ramp up and non-OPEC compliance doesn't improve, the effect of the supply cuts would be under 1 million barrels per day. In that situation, oil inventories are likely to remain quite bloated and could potentially even increase until oil prices decline enough to stall tight oil production growth again.

Investors should monitor the production situation in Libya and Nigeria (in conjunction with US production growth) to get a sense of how oil will perform. The current situation involving improving Libyan and Nigerian production is likely to keep oil below $50 and may necessitate deeper cuts from OPEC (or a revision of the agreement to incorporate the effects of increased Libyan and Nigerian production) in order to noticeably lower inventory levels. Without lowering inventory levels, OPEC can't let the supply cut expire without potentially causing a repeat of early 2016 for oil prices.

SA: More generally, oil has been still stuck in the range it reached at the end of 2014, and gravity seems to be weighing on the price. Is this the new normal for oil, or a temporary sluggish period, or the sign of worse to come?

Elephant Analytics: I believe that oil will remain largely range-bound for many years. If oil prices rise significantly, US tight oil producers will ramp up production, helping to push prices back down.

For example, Continental Resources mentioned that it anticipated over 20% annual production growth between 2018 and 2020 at $60 to $65 WTI oil while remaining cash neutral. EOG Resources mentioned that it expected 25% annual oil production growth at $60 WTI oil. Prices higher than $60 to $65 would result in even more cash-neutral production growth while likely tempting companies to seek additional funding that could boost production even further.

On the other hand, even the lowest-cost tight oil producers would have no more than flat-to-modest production growth at $40 WTI oil while remaining cash neutral, while the majority of producers would face production declines at that oil price. As well, oil prices that low would limit the ability of producers to seek additional funding from debt or equity.

I believe that $50 to $55 WTI oil is probably enough for US production growth to keep pace with current annual global demand growth of approximately 1.3 million barrels per day by itself. As a result, I think that $45 to $55 is likely the range that oil will continue to gravitate back towards.

One can look to US natural gas prices as an example of how shale production can keep prices gravitating back towards a certain level. Natural gas demand is more volatile than oil demand, so events like the early 2014 polar vortex can result in gas prices spiking in the short term. However, that price spike helped spur additional production growth that rebuilt inventory levels and then resulted in oversupply when the 2015/2016 winter was quite warm. That crushed natural gas prices and helped lead to production declines that have helped restore balance to the market.

SA: One commonality with both oil and natural gas is that there are new reports coming almost every day, as well as a large volume of data sources. How do you sort through the wealth of information on these commodities to find what’s most relevant for your investing?

Elephant Analytics: I try to look at supply and demand for oil and natural gas more on a monthly and longer-term basis rather than get caught up in over-analyzing some of the weekly reports such as the US crude inventory report. Investors looking to capitalize on shorter-term moves in prices will want to pay more attention to those reports, but I generally try to assess investments based on longer-term estimated commodity prices.

For oil, my focus is mainly on production since demand growth has been pretty steady. Supply over the past few years has tended to be far more volatile than demand, and I'd expect that to continue as long as the global economy avoids a recession.

For natural gas, demand can be a lot more volatile, while production growth has become steadier in recent years. For example, Gulf of Mexico natural gas production is only a small proportion of total US production now, so hurricanes only have a modest impact on prices now. Therefore, I try to look a bit more at things that can affect demand such as weather forecasts, coal-to-gas switching at various natural gas prices and LNG exports. I look at natural gas production more to get a general sense of what level of production growth may occur at different forward price expectations.

SA: Nat gas has remade the US energy sector with its pressure on coal and the record amount of gas that is in the market, and is extending its reach globally. Do you see natural gas continuing to grow its footprint in the US and global energy landscape, and what is the impact for investors?

Elephant Analytics: Natural gas should continue to grow its footprint in the US, as the additional takeaway capacity coming online will allow the low-cost Marcellus/Utica gas producers to send more of their production out of the northeast. This should keep benchmark natural gas prices fairly low, and help maintain a significant level of coal-to-gas switching for electricity production.

The EIA also expects 36.6 GW of added natural gas-fired generating capacity in 2017 and 2018, which would be the most natural gas-fired generating capacity added over a two-year period since 2003/2004. As well, this would represent an 8% increase in natural gas-fired generating capacity over end of 2016 levels.

Basically, the electrical generation capacity is there for natural gas to continue to increase its share of US electricity production. However, a rise in natural gas prices would slow and perhaps even slightly reverse natural gas's market share gains. The additional northeast takeaway capacity is expected to help lower benchmark natural gas prices in the future though (near-term prices are higher than prices forward one or two years), which should help natural gas increase its market share some more.

While President Trump's policies are beneficial for coal, they also are beneficial for approval of the natural gas pipelines that will keep natural gas prices low. Therefore, I don't see Trump's election as changing the fortunes of coal versus natural gas.

The availability of reasonably priced LNG will likely result in natural gas demand continuing to grow globally. While natural gas prices are still significantly higher in Europe and Asia compared to North America, the steadily increasing supply of LNG will allow other countries to include natural gas as an increasing part of the energy mix (along with renewables) going forward.

For investors, continued low average natural gas prices means that the low-cost and less-leveraged producers probably will do best in the long run. The narrowing basis differentials will help some of the Appalachian natural gas producers to increase production substantially and gain market share at $3 benchmark natural gas prices.

Higher-cost producers would see their margins increase by a greater percentage if natural gas prices jump up, but I don't really see significantly higher natural gas prices as being sustainable. As well, midstream companies should do fairly well in general as increased production (and exports) means that there will be strong demand growth or their services.

SA: What do you view as the key factor to watch in these commodities, both natural gas and oil? In other words, if you had to zero in on one aspect of the sector to spend your time on, what would it be?

Elephant Analytics: The key thing that I look at for oil and natural gas is the estimated break-even point for various North American (mainly US) producers. That gives me a rough idea of how much production growth to expect at various oil and natural gas prices and when combined with demand growth expectations, can give an estimate of where oil and natural gas prices may gravitate towards. When I look at break-even points, this refers to the oil and/or natural gas prices needed for a particular company to maintain production levels with neutral cash flow.

This differs from well-level break-even numbers, which are significantly lower, but don't include other costs that companies must deal with such as general and administrative costs and interest. In the current environment, the majority of producers are attempting to be cash-neutral, so that limits the influence of increased debt on production levels.

Forward price expectations for oil and natural gas have come down in recent years as producers have become more efficient and reduced their break-even points. As well, the 2016 decline in US oil and natural gas production temporarily lowered the base decline rate for many producers, which has also helped contribute to the surge in 2017 oil production, while natural gas production appears to be creeping up again too.

With oil, I also pay a lot of attention to the potential for supply disruptions in other countries. The security situation in countries like Nigeria and Libya will have a significant influence on the price of oil.

SA: President Donald J. Trump announced on June 1 that the US will leave the Paris climate change accord. While it seems obvious the move will affect energy markets in the US, the magnitude and direction may not be as easy to discern; how are you factoring this announcement into your analysis?

Elephant Analytics: I don't believe the US withdrawal from the Paris climate change accord will have a significant effect on the US energy markets. Some states and cities have chosen to continue to stick to the Paris agreement, and many large energy companies have also signaled their support for the agreement. The latter point is of note since even if regulations are eased, public opinion will likely lead companies to make fairly environmentally conscious decisions. Various polls have previously indicated that the majority of Americans support the Paris climate change accord.

In any case, the availability of cheap natural gas means that even if the Clean Power Plan gets scrapped, not much will change with the energy markets. The decline in coal has been primarily due to cheap natural gas rather than environmental regulations. As well, while President Trump's policies may not result in additional coal plant closures caused by regulatory burdens, various utilities are still planning to close coal plants of their own accord. If natural gas was at a steady $5 per Mcf instead, the effect of leaving the Paris climate change accord and scrapping the Clean Power Plan would likely be quite different.

If there is any effect from the US withdrawal and President Trump's policies, it will probably be to further cap the long-term ceiling in oil and gas prices. Decreased regulations may help increase supply, especially if prices go up somewhat, while the potential for expanded offshore drilling will also come into play with higher prices (and thus, add more supply that will keep a lid on prices). I don't anticipate much change in production at current oil and gas prices though, so the main effect would be on the price ceiling.

***

Thanks to Elephant Analytics for joining us during Energy Week. Check out their author page for free articles on the energy sector and more, and check out Distressed Value Investing if you want more insights on finding value in oil, gas, and other troubled sectors.

Follow the SA Marketplace account above or below to get our roundtable in your inbox and stay on top of all the latest news in the Marketplace. We are continuing Energy Week over the next 4 days, so if you're interested in hearing other views on these topics, we encourage you to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.