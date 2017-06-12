ARM Vs. Intel: Pause For Thought

With another attempt to replace Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips in PCs in the cards, Intel has moved to protect its position with a not so subtle reminder that its instruction set is covered by a large number of patents. The 40th anniversary of the x86 processor is approaching and to celebrate, Intel has published an editorial extolling the innovation that has made x86 by far the dominant processor in both PCs and servers. The problem has always been that the x86 was never designed to run on battery powered devices meaning that it consumes meaningfully more power than its ARM equivalent. Consequently, there has always been a desire to allow battery powered PCs (laptops) to use the ARM processor as this would, in theory, meaningfully extend their battery life.

The first attempt to do this was Windows RT which involved adapting the Windows software to run on the ARM instruction set which failed miserably. The current effort involves an emulator which takes the ARM instruction set and translates it into x86 so that the regular Windows software and applications can run with no modification. However, this proposition already has question marks around implementation and performance and now Intel is muddying the waters further with its patent pool. Intel has filed around 1,600 patents (533 families) on its x86 instruction set of which around 1,000 (333 families) we estimate are still enforceable. It seems pretty likely that an emulator that makes use of the x86 instruction set will infringe these patents and hence would need a license from Intel to operate.

There are two reasons why this warning is not aimed Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) but rather others that may be considering taking a similar route. Firstly, Qualcomm knows and understands more about IP licensing than almost anybody and consequently it will have foreseen this issue. Hence, together with Microsoft, it will have sorted these issues out with Intel before officially announce its progress down this route.

Secondly, in its 8th June comment, Intel states that "there have been reports that some companies may try to emulate Intel's proprietary x86 ISA without Intel's authorization." At the time of writing, the cooperation between Microsoft and Qualcomm to use an emulator to get Windows running on x86 was not a report, it was an announced fact. This combined with our view that Qualcomm is likely to have sorted the IP issues out in advance leads us to believe that this warning is targeted elsewhere. Hence, this will not impact the effort by Qualcomm and Microsoft which remains completely dependent on the implementation.

Emulators have a very bad track record in terms of consuming extra resources which to date, has rarely resulted in any real benefit accruing to the user. To succeed, these devices must perform at least as well as an Intel powered device at the same price point and have better battery life. This is the minimum requirement as without this, there is no incentive for a user or an institution to purchase the device. This is what Microsoft and Qualcomm will be most concerned about but for the other chipmakers in Asia Intel's comments will have given them pause for thought.

Disclaimer - Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. This document may contain materials from third parties, which are supplied by companies that are not affiliated with Edison Investment Research. Edison Investment Research has not been involved in the preparation, adoption or editing of such third-party materials and does not explicitly or implicitly endorse or approve such content. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of publication and is subject to change without notice. While based on sources believed reliable, we do not represent this material as accurate or complete. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Edison Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. The material has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence or objectivity of investment research.