Aratana: Why You Might Want To Grab A Few Shares In This Rapidly Expanding Companion Animal Market

"A boy can learn a lot from a dog: obedience, loyalty, and the importance of turning around three times before lying down." - Robert Benchley

As if the Seeking Alpha Thesis Maven thought it would be nice for me to have one more source of supportive information for the investment thesis for my article, I got such an omen in today's (Sunday, June 11, 2017) New York Times print edition. They had a seven-page supplement section dealing with the topic of "Well Pets." One of the more humorous comments was found under a section dealing with the Barking Dog: "Dogs have different priorities and interest than humans. How often do you get the urge to chase a squirrel? Don't judge them for being dogs."

As an option for human investors, they might consider chasing a few Aratana (NASDAQ:PETX) shares and nabbing them for their stock portfolio.

Investment Thesis:

On Dec. 29, 2016, Seeking Alpha published my article related to Aratana. The stock closed the day trading at $7.18. In the interim period, the stock traded at a high of $8.57. As I'm writing this latest article, the stock closed on June 2, at the price of $6.03. During this period, the stock had a major hiccup on Feb. 6, 2017, when the company announced the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine had requested additional information about their previously approved appetite stimulating drug, ENTYCE. The inquiry had no issues with the efficacy or safety of the drug, rather it dealt with plans to transfer manufacturing to another company. It was implied the change was based on upgrading to a manufacturing company that could better produce the drug in what is hoped larger quantities needed in the market. One aspect of the drug approval process is for the FDA inspecting and validating the manufacturing process, and the facility where this occurs.

Based on this cited event, plus additional events during this period, my goal with this article is for updating my investment thesis for the stock. In a nutshell, it is my opinion the retrenchment in the share price has given potential investors an entry price level that could be rewarding for those having a long-term perspective for their investing efforts.

Binary Events Following February Announcement:

Q4 and Full-Year Results for 2016 (from March 13, 2017):

The company stated they were evaluating Nocita in other surgical procedures in dogs with hopes to expand into further indications. In addition, Aratana is enrolling a pivotal field effectiveness for post-operative pain management in cats, with results anticipated by mid-2017. Aratana has already completed a pivotal target animal safety study for cats under CVM protocols.

Aratana has completed enrollment of a pivotal field safety study related to AT-104, their proposed treatment for canine osteosarcoma. They anticipate conditional licensure by the United States Department of Agriculture-USDA, in the second half of 2017.

Fourth-quarter (2016) results showed a net loss of $23.3 million or $0.64 diluted loss per share, compared to a net loss of $12.9 million or $0.37 diluted loss per share for the corresponding quarter in 2015. For the full year, 2016, Aratana reported a net loss of $44.6 million or $0.95 diluted loss per share compared to a net loss of $84.1 million or $2.45 diluted loss per share in 2015.

Based on their first commercial product -- NOCITA -- being launched late into Q4 2016, they reported net product revenue $292,000 for the quarter.

Q1 -- May 9, 2017, Report Through June 9, 2017:

With the marketing and sales staff in place, with two products on the market for the full quarter, Aratana reported product revenue increased to $3,795,000. Realizing Q4 2016 only reflected a small stream of revenue ($292,000.00), one might consider this near 13-fold increase shows great potential for Aratana's products. When we see Q2 results ending in about three weeks, I think we will have a better understanding of the potential growth and uptake for their products.

Schwab's Equity Ratings Report as of June 9, 2017, reflects that of the three-analyst projecting full year 2017 revenue, the consensus projection is $25.3 million. I'm assuming this doesn't include any consideration for the pending launch of the Entyce product. If the launch is made, as planned, by the end 2017, the timing of the launch could have a major impact for 2017 revenue.

Currently, Aratana is not close to generating positive cash flow from their operations. However, one can see the dynamics shown in the first quarter where we see meaningful revenues being generated. It's early in the game, but one can hope with the two current products showing a nice upward trend for revenues, if Entyce enters the market-place by the end of the year, we could see the company generating a net profit in a short period of time. For me, a short period would be late 2018, or by mid-2019, being the earliest time frame.

Aratana Income Statement Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Revenue $292,000 $3.795M COR $1.093M $3.095M Gross Profit ($801,000) $701,000 Expenses: R&D $9.076M $4.654M SGA $7.719M $7.495M NonRecurring $5.211M $323,000 Other $98,000 $64,000 TOE $22.104M $12.536M Inc.or Loss ($22.905M) ($11.835M)

At the end of the Q1 2017, data reflected the following as it relates to ownership of Aratana's stock:

Major Holdings of Aratana Stock: Shares Held by All Insiders and 5% Owners 22.37% Shares Held by Institutional & Mutual Fund Owners 70.00% Float Held by Institutional & Mutual Fund Owners 90.17% Number of Institutions Holding Shares: 105

It should be noted that Broadfin Healthcare Fund filed a 13-G on May 1, 2017, indicating they held 4,455,442 shares in their fund. Shortly after the 13-G submission, on May 22,2017, Broadfin filed a Form 4 with the SEC stating they had added another 729,500 shares, giving them a total holding of 5,184,942, or more than 10% of Aratana's shares.

Other major holders, as of March 30, 2017, are Franklin Resources with 5,406,791 shares, Blackrock with 2,649,101, Vanguard Group with 1,926,554, Janus Capital Management with 1,424,583, and Wellington Management with 1,262,403 shares (data from Schwab).

After the end of Q1, Aratana issued a secondary stock offering for 5,000,000 shares at $5.25 per share. This netted them approximately $24.4 million. Based on the $68.3 million of cash on hand at the end of the first quarter, Aratana projects this cash position should carry them through 2018.

Key Factors for Near-Term Growth

During the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference that took place on June 7, Aratana's CEO made comments about the status and growth plans they have for the company:

In the 5 years prior to 2016, there had been only 4 major pet medication products introduced into the market place. In 2016, Aratana had three products given FDA approval.

A model for Aratana setting their marketing goals would be Zoetis' (NYSE:ZTS) canine itch medication, Apoquel. This drug is in line for generating $300 million in annual revenues.

Marketing into the animal care market is unique in several ways. The major consideration for this market is that the individual veterinarian controls the flow of sales and revenue collection. It's the veterinarian who prescribes the drug, dispenses the drug, and collects the money from the pet owner.

Based on the launch of Galliprant, earlier this year with the Elanco partnership, orders had been filled for about 5,000 veterinarian clinics. And they are already seeing sizable reorders for the product.

At this stage of Aratana's history Entyce is their major drug candidate. Entyce is the only FDA approved treatment method for treating loss of appetite in dogs. It is estimated each year; 10 million dogs are seen by veterinarians where the animal is demonstrating symptoms of inappetence. It is my opinion that individual independent veterinarians and the larger national veterinarian clinics like VCA and Banfield will opt for using what is FDA approved and clinically proven to be a more effective treatment for this condition.

Conclusions

Based on data provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association, as of 2016, in private clinical practice there were a total of 68,213 veterinarians working in the United States. Of this number, the class of Companion Animal Predominate the data shows there were 6,121 veterinarians. For the classification of Companion Animal Exclusive, we find there are 44,667 veterinarians in this group.

Number of U.S. Households With Pets Dogs 60.2 M Cats 47.1 M Total Number Owned: Dogs 89.7 M Cats 94.2 M 2017 Projection for Amount Spent On Companion Pets: $69.36 Billion

(Data Provided by American Pet Product Association)

Investment Conclusions

Aratana's stock has had a 52-week range of $4.97 to $10.73. As previously stated the stock began the year trading in the $7.00 to mid-$8.00 price range, when they had the unexpected announcement about the delay in the launch of the Entyce product. This event brought the share price down to the $6.0O level. Weeks later the company announced a secondary offering of their stock at the price of $5.25 As expected, the stock fell below this offering level. However, nearly immediately the stock bounced back to a level above the secondary offering.

The demographics for the veterinary market is strong. Just one example is the previously stated fact that 10 million, or 10% of the dog population, is seen yearly by a veterinarian where they have symptoms of inappetence. Now add this fact to the reality that we have nationally, 44,667 veterinarians dedicating to treating companion animals. Now consider there is an incentive for these veterinarians to prescribe the only FDA approval treatment for this condition. Remember the veterinarian's role in the animal care process -- they diagnose, prescribe, supply the drug from their practice and collect the end revenue. This is strictly my opinion -- such a drug with the lead time that Aratana has had to detail this new option for inclusion in their practice, Entyce should have a quick adoption by many veterinarians.

By mid-year, Aratana is expected to have additional data on the expansion of Nocita in the pain management for cats. And never forget, there are more cats in the companion pet market than there are dogs in this market segment.

Aratana is expecting a conditional licensure decision from the United States Department of Agriculture for their canine osteosarcoma candidate, AT-104. The expected time frame is during the second half of 2017.

The Q2 results will be forthcoming in a few weeks. This should give investors a better understanding for the growth and ability for Aratana getting confirmatory information to the decision makers in the companion animal healthcare market.

No investor wants to see events like Aratana incurred in February. Especially where they hold a long investment position in the stock. As I mentioned in my initial article, I hold a position and this initial position was created at the $7.00 price level. However, after reviewing and analyzing the recent events and data I'm sharing in this article, my enthusiasm for the potential in Aratana's stock has not wavered. In fact, I've taken advantage of the recent price falling to the upper $5.00 price level. By adding to my position, with the stock now over $6.00, I have a small percentage point gain in my position.

My initial expectation is seeing the stock return to the $8.00 level, if we get encouraging revenue increases in the second-quarter results. Then if we get the launch approved for Entyce by year end, I would expect to see the stock reach the $10 level. If this occurs, having the stock gaining more than 60% in the next six months, this would be a nice example of capital appreciation by holding Aratana's stock.

And, finally, my caveat for investing in anything requiring FDA approval before a product can be launched into the market place. Until the product is available in the market, things can derail the best of attempts proffered by the drug's creator. Just one example is the unexpected delay in the launch of Entyce by Aratana. However, it's my strong opinion based on the circumstances of this delay, investors have been given a much better entry price for investing in their common stock. As stated, I've taken the opportunity!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PETX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.