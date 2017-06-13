2 Undervalued High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Right Now

But also what risks you need to keep an eye out for.

Learn why both stocks are among the few undervalued high-yield names you can buy in today's frothy market.

However, Helmerich & Payne, with an even better 44-year dividend growth history, is another excellent choice for high-yield investors; one with a better short-term growth catalyst.

With 34 straight years of dividend growth under its belt, the gold standard of integrated oil majors has proven itself one of the safest high-yield names in its industry.

Dividend aristocrats, those stocks with 25+ years of consecutive annual dividend growth, have proven to be some of the best long-term investments you can make.

That's usually due to very wide moat and predictable business models that result in steady cash flows and highly secure dividends.

Thus, it's rare to see dividend aristocrats in highly cyclical industries such as oil & gas. That being said, there are a few such members of this venerable club, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP).

Let's take a look at why both represent excellent long-term income growth opportunities right now when the market is trading at some of its highest valuations in history.

Better yet? Learn why investing in quality aristocrats such as these, during an industry downturn, could be a great way to maximize long-term total returns and thus greatly boost your wealth and income over time.

Exxon Mobil: The Gold Standard Of Integrated Oil Giants

Source: Morningstar

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $48.8 billion $63.3 billion 29.9% Net Income $1.8 billion $4.0 billion 121.5% Free Cash Flow $211 million $5.283 billion 2,403.8% Shares Outstanding 4.178 billion 4.223 billion 1.1% EPS $0.43 $0.95 120.9% FCF/Share $0.05 $1.25 2,377.1% Forward Dividend $0.75 $0.77 2.7% FCF Payout Ratio 1,485% 61.6% -95.9%

Thanks to a strong recovery in oil prices, Exxon's first quarter results were nothing less than spectacular.

Strong top-line results were more than matched by huge gains in net income, and more importantly, free cash flow or FCF. This resulted in the FCF payout ratio falling to a very safe level, which explains why management raised the dividend for the 34th straight year, continuing Exxon's drive to become a dividend king (50 consecutive years of dividend growth) in the year 2033.

However, what matters more for dividend growth investors is the long-term prospects for the world's largest publicly traded integrated oil giant.

Because a key component of Exxon's investment thesis is that of all its giant rivals, Exxon is hands down the gold standard when it comes to capital allocation.



Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

For example, its long-term average return on capital expenditure is by far the highest, both in its upstream (oil & gas production) and downstream segments (refined products and chemicals).

That's because the company is led by one of the world's greatest management teams, which is highly disciplined when it comes to investing shareholder capital into new production projects.

For example, in the booming Permian basin, which is estimated to hold 75 billion barrels of recoverable oil, Exxon estimates that it can generate 10% internal rates of return even if oil prices are only $40.

And, thanks to a $5.6 billion (in shares) acquisition of new Permian assets (250,000 acres), 95% of which is undeveloped, Exxon has just increased its recoverable oil assets by 3.4 billion barrels; all of which is profitable at today's oil prices.

Then, there's the company's big push into another energy mega-trend, liquefied natural gas or LNG. Management expects that long-term LNG demand will rise by 250%, as fast growing nations in Asia, particularly China, India, but also Japan, look to this cheap and cleaner burning energy source in the coming decades.

These LNG projects are spread across the globe, as are the all of the company's 100+ development projects.

This provides the company a widely diversified future production growth runway to help supply the world's growing energy needs for the next few decades. All while limiting its exposure to troubled oil production regions such as the middle east, Venezuela, and Russia.

That bodes well for dividend lovers, who in Exxon have a very shareholder friendly management team. One that has proven itself with the highest dividend growth rate of any integrated oil major.

Helmerich & Payne: Best In Breed That Has A Powerful Built-In Growth Catalyst

Source: Morningstar

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $438 million $405 million -7.5% Net Income $21 million -$49 million -333.3% FCF $118 million -$17 million -114.4% Shares Outstanding 108 million 109 million 0.9% EPS $0.19 -$0.45 -336.8% FCF/Share $1.09 -$0.16 -114.6% Forward Dividend $0.688 $0.70 1.7% FCF Payout Ratio 63.0% -437.5% -794.8%

At first glance, Helmerich & Payne's latest quarter seems like a horror show. After all, despite US rig counts more than doubling off their 2016 low, revenue was down. Meanwhile, net income and FCF (what ultimately supports and grows the dividend) went negative.

This resulted in a terrifying dividend payout ratio that seems to signal an imminent dividend cut. Of course, the truth is a lot different.

That's because the recent strong increase in demand for super spec rigs, (which are so efficient that US production is nearing its 2014 highs even with oil prices less than half of their former highs), has resulted in a sharp increase in expenses.

For example, while HP estimates that the long-term operating cost of one of its FlexRigs is $13,000 per day, the cost upon activation is $15,500 per day. That's compared to a day rate of about $21,000 that management expects for the rest of the year.

However, management believes that this spike is temporary for several reasons. First, the entire industry was caught off guard at how quickly rig counts rose, especially in the Permian basin, where the geology is so favorable that top tier oil producers can break even at around $30.

HP is the leader in providing state of the art, cost effective rigs for this hyper prolific, low cost, super shale formation.

In the past quarter alone, Helmerich activated 41 rigs, which takes a substantial amount of money to bring out of mothballs.

However, now that those rigs are active, their operating margins are likely to improve (to 38%) due to lower ongoing operating costs.

Better yet, assuming that the US shale recovery continues (which the EIA expects) then shale producers will move from renting rigs on the spot market (short-term) to higher priced longer-term contracts to increase production cost predictability.

Meanwhile, HP's long-term prospects remain very bright thanks to its strong position as a key supplier in the coming US shale super boom.

Helmerich's Long-Term Growth Runway



Source: Helmerich & Payne Investor Presentation

As you can see, the vast majority of US rigs are now highly advanced state-of-the-art rigs that are capable of not just advanced horizontal drilling but also capable of drilling multiple wells per pad, courtesy of powerful hydraulics that allow the drill rig to move from one location to another.

Part of the reason for this is because the oil crash forced substantial industry consolidation, with the financially strongest producers gobbling up the assets of the bankrupt ones.

These top producers then needed to use the industry's most cost effective production techniques to lower their breakeven prices and maximize cash flow in this age of lower priced oil. A big part of this equation is the ability to drill numerous wells per rig, thus lowering overall well cost.

For example, its FlexRig 3 system is capable of walking on giant legs to up to four locations per drill pad.

Meanwhile, HP's best rig, the FlexRig 5 is capable of drilling six to eight wells per drill pad due to an advanced skid system that makes it far more cost effective (and valuable) for producers.

Helmerich is the leader in this kind of advanced rig technology and has been steadily winning market share (22% of the entire land rig market) during the oil crash.

That's thanks to bolt-on acquisitions such as the recent $100 million purchase of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies, a leader in AI-driven bit guidance systems.

This shows the wise, long-term strategy of Helmerich & Payne, which uses its best in industry balance sheet and the cyclical nature of the industry to its advantage.

Specifically, during downturns, when more leveraged peers get into trouble, Helmerich steps in to acquire state of the art tech that can extend its tech moat and set it up for superior market share growth once oil prices recover.

Best of all? HP currently has 122 super spec flex rigs, which command the highest day rates in the industry. 100 further idle rigs can be upgraded at minimal cost, which gives the company plenty of short to medium-term growth potential.



Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Management thinks that the coming growth in US shale production in natural gas, natural gas liquids (NYSE:NGLS), and oil and crude condensates, could allow it to double its active FlexRig utilization to around 300.

And, since FlexRigs are the most profitable kind of rig, with the highest demand (for long-term contracts), that means that the company's future FCF capacity is vastly better than its recent performance would indicate.

That in turn bodes very well for its future dividend growth potential.

Rock Solid Balance Sheets Help Protect Payouts Despite Worst Oil Crash in Over 50 Years

Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Exxon Mobil 1.26 66.55 11% 0.81 AA+ Helmerich & Payne 1.37 14.92 10% 4.52 BBB+ Industry Average 2.11 NA 30% 1.11 NA

The most important reason that both Exxon and Helmerich have been able to achieve dividend aristocrat status is their conservative debt profiles.

That's because there is simply no way that any oil or gas company can avoid the commodity fueled boom and bust cycle which will inevitably result in earnings and cash flow occasionally not being able to cover the dividend.

Only by borrowing can companies like Exxon and Helmerich sustain continuous payouts that have helped both companies generate decades of market beating total returns.

A strong balance sheet is also key to taking advantage of the fact that during crashes is the best time to invest for growth, specifically by acquiring new assets from bankrupt competitors at fire sale prices.

That's why the below average leverage ratios, and rock bottom debt to capital ratios, along with strong current ratios and investment grade credit ratings are vital to the long-term dividend safety and growth potential of both companies.

Dividend Profile For Both Is Excellent

Sources: GuruFocus, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Morningstar, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Exxon Mobil 3.8% 114% 6.0% 9.8% Helmerich & Payne 5.3% 196% 7.0% 12.3% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.7% 9.1%

Both Exxon and Helmerich are legendary for their steady payouts. For example, even before Exxon began raising its annual payout in 1983, the company had paid investors a quarterly dividend every year since 1882 (135 years and counting).

Meanwhile Helmerich & Payne is just six years away from achieving dividend king status, which is amazing for a company in a cyclical industry.

And, as explained before, though both companies have failed to cover their dividends with FCF in the past 12 months, the payouts from both companies remain highly secure.

For Exxon, that's because its ample access to dirt cheap debt gives it plenty of liquidity from which to pay its growing dividend during times when FCF is low.

Meanwhile, Helmerich & Payne actually has a net $298 million cash position, thanks to $790 million in cash and just $492 million in debt. That helps to cover the temporary shortfall in FCF while the company waits for higher industry demand and lower long-term operating costs to catch up to its dividend liability.

Then, there's the long-term growth potential for the dividend. While true that this is ultimately going to depend on oil prices and a continued boom in US shale production, the exceptional dedication of both companies to annual dividend growth means that shareholders have good reason to trust management to deliver on this going forward.

Highly Appealing Valuation Means Now Is The Time To Buy

XOM Total Return Price data by YCharts

The vast underperformance of both Exxon and Helmerich over the past year represents a great long-term opportunity.

Sources: GuruFocus, Yieldchart.com

Company Yield 13 Year Median Yield 22 Year Average Yield Exxon Mobil 3.8% 2.4% 2.5% Helmerich & Payne 5.3% 0.6% 3.7%

That's because the yield on both stocks are far above their historical levels, indicating that these are two excellent high-yield value plays in a market that's trading at its third highest valuation in history.

Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

Company TTM FCF/Share 10 Year FCF/Share Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Exxon Mobil $2.62 11.2% $96.79 7.0% 14% Helmerich & Payne $1.44 12.0% $72.62 0.6% 24%

The same is true if we use a long-term (20-year) discounted cash flow or DCF analysis to determine a long-term intrinsic value.

Note that both Exxon and Helmerich offer nice fat margins of safety at their current prices, based on the latest 10-year analyst growth projections.

And while true that a DCF analysis is merely one tool among many for valuing a stock, if we use a 30-year discounted dividend model we similarly find both stocks to be equally good, if not better, values today.

Source: GuruFocus, Fast Graphs

Company Forward Dividend 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Exxon Mobil $3.08 6.0% $97.19 1.9% 15% Helmerich & Payne $2.80 7.0% $94.08 -11.4% 42%

For example, based on the current value of both companies likely dividends over the next 30 years (discount rate equal to the market's historical 9.1% total return since 1871), Exxon remains about 15% undervalued.

That's because the current share price is pricing in future dividend growth of a paltry 1.9%, basically only keeping up with inflation.

On the other hand, Helmerich & Payne's shares are pricing in -11.4% dividend growth, which is highly unlikely given the strong growth catalysts it's facing, its dividend growth track record, and its fortress-like balance sheet. That creates a 42% margin of safety that makes Helmerich & Payne one of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks on Wall Street.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While I consider Exxon and Helmerich to be some of the best high-yield dividend growth names in the oil sector, there are nonetheless major risk factors to keep in mind.

First and foremost is the fact that their cash flow is ultimately at the mercy of highly volatile commodities that management has no control over.

And, while I don't expect oil prices to retest their early 2016 lows of $26, there is a real risk that OPEC and Russia may decide that the status quo is unacceptable.

This could result in both nations pushing OPEC into one final attempt to drive US shale out of business by throwing their production taps wide open. That's because both Russia and Saudi Arabia, the only two major producing nations that matter, have the financial resources to survive another 2-4 years of rock bottom oil prices.

If they feel that record high production on their part might be capable of wiping out the US shale industry, then they may feel they have no choice but to try.

The alternative is to not just permanently extend the recent OPEC cuts but to further deepen them in an effort to get oil prices up to around $60.

US Rig Count data by YCharts

Of course, as we've seen over the past 22 consecutive weeks of rising US rig counts (927 compared to the May 2016 low of 404), US shale producers are now so efficient that any long-term increase in oil prices is likely to only spur all-time record high US oil production and exports.

This means that, of these two dividend aristocrats, Helmerich & Payne is potentially the less risky option, because barring a complete and years' long collapse in crude, demand for its state of the art rigs is likely to boost its overall sales, earnings, and cash flow.

Meanwhile, its best in class balance sheet and net cash position means that it has plenty of resources to maintain the dividend until the drilling industry can recover.

That being said, another risk for HP is that the number of total rigs needed by shale drillers will decrease in the coming years and could result in the company having to write down a substantial amount of its existing assets. For example, Morningstar analyst Preston Caldwell estimates that the company's peak rig utilization is likely now capped at 85% compared to 90% in 2014.

In addition, it's unlikely that HP will ever see the kind of operating margins it once enjoyed at the peak of the shale oil boom (as high as $15,000 per day in 2014).

Then, of course, there's the fact that, likely decades from now, the world will transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

This means that no oil & gas stock is a true "buy and hold forever" investment, not even dividend aristocrats such as these. Not unless your investing time horizon doesn't go out further than 20-30 years, such as for older retirees looking to fund living expenses via dividends.

Bottom Line: These Dividend Aristocrats Are Two Of The Best High-Yield Oil Recovery Investments You Can Make

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that oil prices are necessarily set to rise from here. After all, the global oil markets are notoriously impossible to predict due to hundreds of unpredictable variables.

That being said, Exxon Mobil and Helmerich & Payne have proven themselves over the past decades as highly conservative, best in breed dividend growth legends. That's a trend I expect to continue for the next 10 to 30 years, which makes both of these high-yield stocks excellent buys at today's attractive valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.