Should Facebook Shareholders Be Concerned About A Tech Correction?

Source: blog.dashburst.com

As tech stocks led the market higher in 2017, growing concerns over an eventual correction have increased, and it appears some money managers unloaded some shares across the board of numerous tech holdings.

Big tech stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were all down on Friday by 3 percent or more, with e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) falling 2.6 percent.

Confirming this was an overall sell-off of the tech sector with the 4.8 percent plunge in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares, and also the 7.8 percent decline in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the 5.8 drop of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

That tells me it was a broad sell-off in response to concerns over valuations getting frothy in such a short period of time. It also tells me analysts and investors are going to dig deeper into tech companies to see if there are reasons to pull back on individual tech stocks during what may be a downturn.

With that in mind, I want to look at Facebook to see if it's in danger of experiencing a prolonged period of slowing growth or will only temporarily participate in the downward pressure on tech.

By the numbers

First-quarter numbers released by Facebook showed it had about 1.9 billion monthly active users, and almost 1.3 billion daily active users. On Instagram, its new Stories feature now has over 200 million people using it, while another 175 million use WhatsApp's Status on a daily basis.

Not only that, but it had indexed approximately 2 trillion posts while adding another 1.5 billion posts each day. As for page views, it accounts for 20 percent of all page views on the Internet at this time.

Another piece of data not fully appreciated yet is the number of monthly users for Facebook's mobile messenger app. That also has more than 1 billion monthly users. The significance there is the social network giant hasn't started to monetize that yet. Combined with other growth areas, this could be big.

My thought there is the company will continue to work on its existing plans to extract revenue growth from its existing base, while holding back on monetizing mobile for when the stock needs a significant catalyst once it approaches the upper end of its revenue potential with its core user base.

One of the major revenue streams Facebook is going after now is the sports market.

Sports strategy

At this time Facebook is streaming 20 Major League Baseball games on Fridays. In my opinion, this is just dipping its toe in the water. The obvious idea is to capture a significant portion of viewers that are increasingly gravitating from watching sports on television, to watching sports on smaller, mobile screens.

The company is attempting to position itself by putting itself in the inevitable migration of ad dollars to its sports offerings. This will probably get more expensive as competitors like Amazon and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) try to win their share of the sports streaming market, but Facebook will be more than able to compete in a bidding war; especially against Twitter, which doesn't have the capital to win those battles, as it discovered with Amazon.

Facebook is also working to capitalize on its extensive global reach, with 85 percent of its users coming from outside of North America. To that end, it's bidding for the rights to stream cricket in India. For those that aren't familiar with India, cricket is even bigger than American football is in the U.S.

How I see that is Facebook is trying to develop some sports credibility in the world in order to be viewed as a place for the leagues to look to as a legitimate broadcast option. It already has the capital to outbid some of the weakening traditional broadcast networks.

As for the international sports markets such as India, it needs to be understood that advertising dollars there won't be as strong as they are in North America or Europe because of less disposable income; but in India, cricket is probably at the top of the list of attracting the highest ad revenue in that market.

I see sports becoming a lot bigger revenue factor for Facebook in the months and years ahead, although increasing stickiness may be even more valuable for the company.

Conclusion

Facebook has stated it's going to increase CapEx in 2017 and has downwardly revised its ad revenue outlook; specifically in the second half of the year. Combined with tech fatigue from money managers, this could put some temporary downward pressure on Facebook's share price.

Together with the boost in capital expenditure by 50 percent, to a range of $7 billion to $7.5 billion this year, it suggests the second half of 2017 is going to be weaker for Facebook. The level of effect on its share price will probably be determined by whether or not it secures new sports deals, and at what level its daily active users grow.

Earnings projections for 2017 stand at 40 percent, with it dropping to 23 percent in 2018. Keep in mind the 23 percent will be from a 40 percent higher base than this year when measured against last year.

Some may be tempted to compare Facebook with Google and Apple in regard to risk of exposure to an over-reliance on one market. But like Google, it has yet to be proven it has approached the ceiling of its potential. I don't think it has. Apple has more risk because it is close to saturating the North American market, and it's struggling to gain market share in Asia. The performance of iPhone 8 will determine its growth or contraction trajectory going forward.

Even with its enormous user base, Facebook has a lot of ways to monetize its users. It also has to be understood it has other properties such as Instagram, which it can further monetize.

What Facebook has to figure out is how to monetize without further cramming ads into the feed of users. It's doing this with videos, and I see that as another big area of growth for the company that it's just tapping into.

Looking ahead, I see a slower second half for Facebook, based upon current visibility. That could improve if it wins some contracts to stream more sporting events and if it significantly increases its daily and active monthly users.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.