Why I'm Reiterating My Buy Rating For HP Inc.

The external GPU/storage dock, Omen Accelerator, is also another long-term winner. It is the perfect must-buy accessory for laptop gamers.

HP is better off when it also competes in the high-margin PC gaming hardware products, rather than just focusing too much on entry-level and mid-range computers.

I am again endorsing a buy rating for the name. I like its new focus on PC gaming hardware. The niche market for PC gaming hardware is a global industry.

My last buy recommendation for HP Inc. was on September 28, 2016. The stock has since returned +16%.

I am reiterating my previous buy recommendation for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). As per IDC's Q1 report, PC sales are recovering and HP has unseated Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) as the world's top PC vendor. I also like the company's new interest in PC gaming hardware. HP's unveiling of Omen X last December told me it intends to compete in the $30 billion/year niche market for PC gaming hardware.

Lenovo has a dedicated PC gaming brand called Legion. It was only proper of HP to also release the Omen X to target the 1 billion PC gamers out there. A strong focus on gaming-capable computers could help the company retain its ranking as the world's top vendor of Traditional PCs.

(Source: IDC)

Why I love HP's Omen X Products

The PC gaming hardware industry is also favorable to pricey or high-margin products like the Omen X. The reason why Dell's (NYSE:DVMT) Alienware subsidiary is so famous is that its expensive computers cater to big-spending PC gamers. The chart below from Jon Peddie Research illustrates that high-end products (like the HP Omen X) account for 43% of the $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware sales.

(Source: Jon Peddie Research)

I prefer HP to focus more on selling $1,500+ gaming computers than on trying to compete with sub-$300 Chromebooks (GOOG, GOOGL) or Windows Cloud Computers (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yes, there are fewer customers for gaming computers, but the higher margins make up for it. HP's top line and bottom line benefit when there are buyers for its $1,500-6,100 Omen X gaming computers.

The company has long competed in high-end workstations for creative professionals/CAD users, but Omen X is its first serious product for gamers in over a decade. It bought high-end gaming PC maker Voodoo in 2006 as an equalizer to Dell buying Alienware earlier that year.

Unfortunately, the iconic VoodooPC and VoodooDNA brands died after HP bought it. Omen is one of the PC brands that came from Voodoo.

The company is also clever to sell Omen X-branded monitors, keyboards, and other PC accessories. The audacity of HP to sell a $29.33 Omen gaming mouse pad is prima facie evidence of its growing appetite for PC gamers' money. My view is that there are certainly far more PC gamers than graphic artists.

(Source: Amazon.com)

Getting on the good side of hardware specs-aware and performance-centric PC gamers could be a long-term tailwind for HPQ. The economic benefit of getting just 5% of the PC gaming hardware business could add $1.5 billion of new sales to the company's annual revenue.

The bigger benefit, of course, is to the bottom line. The Omen X computers (priced at $1,500-6,100) definitely retail with higher than HP's usual less-than-10%-margins strategy. The chart below reveals its net income margin is now less than 5%. Getting involved in high-margin PC gaming computers and accessories could be a long-term margins booster for HP Inc.

(Source: finbox.io)

External GPU/Storage In Omen Accelerator

Not satisfied with selling Omen X desktop PC gaming computers, the company also still sells Omen laptops for portable PC gaming. I used to be PC gamer, so I know even the best gaming laptops overheat after two hours of heavy 3D gaming. HP therefore created the $300 Omen Accelerator as an external dock for external GPU/extra storage for laptop PC gamers who play for more than 3 hours straight.

The $300 price tag is just for the Omen Accelerator unit. HP will charge you additional when you order the external GPU and/or flash drive. As of now, it will sell you Omen Accelerators with discreet GPU models up to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX580. The external SSD storage options are up to 1 terabyte in size.

Of course, the total addressable market for the Omen Accelerator is not only limited to HP-branded laptops and desktop computers. Any computer with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity will be able to use it.

The HP Omen Accelerator can hurt sales of Razer's (Private:RAZR) $399 graphics dock and ASUSTeK's (OTC:ASUUY) ROG XG 2 external graphics dock.

Conclusion

The new line of Omen gaming computers and accessories is a strong reason to go long HPQ. Big-spending PC gamers will forgive HP's pricey Omen X computers because they perform comparatively against gaming rigs from ASUSTeK or Alienware. The unique form factor of the Omen X desktop computer also makes it more "alien-designed" than Alienware products.

(Source: CNET)

HP has no choice but to focus more on high-end computers. Chinese firms like Lenovo will always beat it in a pricing war. The race-to-the-bottom pricing on entry-level and mid-range computers is only going to get worse. Chinese low-cost phone vendors Huawei and Xiaomi (Private:XI) are now also selling laptops.

The company's big move on PC gaming hardware is timely and judicious. The average age of gamers is 35 and the average age of game purchasers is 38. In other words, a majority of these gamers are most likely well-employed. They have enough disposable income to easily afford a $5,100 Omen X desktop computer or a $2,000 HP Omen laptop. A 43 year-old Python programmer (who is a long-time PC gamer) who makes $120,000 a year will not mind buying a $29.33 Omen mouse pad from HP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.