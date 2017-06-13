Manchester United: Now The Champions League Is Back, Do We Buy The Stock?

With the season now over for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU), it's time to reflect on what happened in the 2016/17 season and more importantly, look forward to next season and beyond.

Manchester United had a mixed season in what was Jose Mourinho's first year in the dugout. For many (including myself), a top 4 finish was the main priority for the season, to ensure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League. Champions League football is vital for the club's revenue stream, as UCL football pays over 3x as much as the Europa League and Europe's elite will only join clubs that qualify for the top competition. So securing big name signings this summer was dependent on UCL qualification.

Revenue from UEFA is centralized for the Champions League, Super Cup and the Europa League, and then reallocated at a fixed ratio of 3.3:1. For the 2016/17 season UEFA forecast gross revenue of €2.35 billion. 12% of this (€282m) will be deducted to cover organisational and administrative competition-related costs and 8.5% (€199.7m) will be allocated to solidarity payments. 8% of the remaining €1.86 billion will be reserved for European football and remain with UEFA. Therefore, €1.7187 billion remains to be split between the two competitions. Using the above ratio, we find that Champions League and Supercup revenue will be €1.3189 billion and €399.8m will be shared between the Europa League participants.

So what does that mean for the clubs' revenue if they participate in the Champions League instead of the Europa League?

For both competitions, the pot is split 60/40 between fixed and variable amounts. The fixed amounts are set 'prizes' depending on performance, so winning games and proceeding in the competition will amount to larger prizes. The variable amounts are split depending on ticket sales and television rights, which obviously depend on the teams involved, the venue and the stage of the competition.

For example, should a club participate in the Europa League, win every single group game and therefore win the group, and then go on to win each of the individual legs of each knockout game, and then win the final in 90 minutes, it would receive €15.71 million plus its share of the television rights and ticket sales. For the Champions League, each club receives €12.7 million just for making it to the group stage; merely qualifying pays almost as much as winning the alternative competition. Should a club win the UCL in the same way as described for the Europa League above, it would win €57.2 million, plus its share of television rights and ticket sales. However, these rights will be much more valuable due to the far greater following of the larger competition. Therefore, it is clear to see why every big club in Europe wants to be in the Champions League.

United had two paths to Champions League qualification; finish in the top 4 or win the Europa League. Mourinho seemed to have his sights set on the latter from very early on in the season, partly because in theory winning the Europa League was easier given his expertise in European knockout competitions, and because he had never won the competition, and neither had Manchester United. Sure enough, come the end of the season United were in the semi-final of the Europa League, with a finish outside of the top 4 mathematically certain. No pressure Jose, but a win was the only acceptable result.

Happily, United made it to the final and went on to beat Ajax 2-0 to secure the club's first ever Europa League trophy, and perhaps more importantly, Champions League football next season.

Manchester United will not receive €15.71 million because the club did not win every single game; the prize money will likely be between €13 million and €14.5 million based on these stats from UEFA.

So do we buy the stock?

As a lifelong fan, I would love to buy a big block of shares first thing tomorrow morning, but the reality is that I just don't see this company as a screaming buy at all.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2017, MANU reported adjusted EBITDA of £130.2 million on revenue of £405.3 million. Revenue grew a respectable 6.4% Y/Y, but EBITDA was down 8.7% on the same period last year. Operating profit of £39.7 million was almost 40% lower than last year, and adjusted EPS fell even more; 63.2% down to just 7.22 pence. Net debt grew 5% to £366.3 million and that figure looks likely to increase given the expensive transfer window ahead.

Champions League football is likely to increase revenue by at least £40 million, given extra home games, larger prize money, more valuable TV rights and increased merchandising. However, at around $16.30 a share, the stock is up almost 17% YTD and not far off its 52-week high of $17.80. It is clear that a lot of the Champions League excitement has already been baked into the share price.

There is a bull case for the stock of course; with what looks like stable management and a return to Europe's top flight, Manchester United will continue to be one of the largest clubs in the world, attracting top players and competing in the very best tournaments. However, as a stock to buy, a 1% dividend yield and 17x earnings (TTM) isn't the best opportunity on the market at the moment. I would wait for a pullback or a revision of the company's capital return program before buying the stock because unfortunately most of next year's gains have been realised already.

As Mourinho is settled, he's starting to get the squad that he wants and in my opinion, he is absolutely the right man to lead the club forward. 2017/18 will almost definitely be a better season than the last, but at current levels I just can't buy the stock.

