DryShips Inc.: Could An Epic Short Squeeze Be Repeated?

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) continues to be a highly subjective company, and hated by previous investors who suffered massive losses due to the company's past relentless dilution and reverse splits over the past 8 months. However, those investors who reaped the benefits of a massive short squeeze in November of 2016, when the stock rose from $4.56 to $102 per share, were surely invigorated with joy. In a recent article, I tried to convey my reasons why I felt DRYS was an opportunity for new investors. The company did perform another reverse split in May 2017, as expected, and the stock price has dropped from the $7.00 per share range, down to just under $2.00 per share on June 9th.

With such a substantial drop in price since the reverse split, it would be easy to just blame dilution for the cause of the more than 60% drop in price since the reverse split on May 11, 2017. I disagree that dilution has been the sole factor in the sharp price drop. In fact, according to the most recent 6-K filing on June 9th, the dilution has slowed tremendously from past months. Between April 3 and June 9th, the total dilution over this period has been 14,996,874 at an average price of $6.49 per share. Total shares outstanding are reported as 20,566,235. Keep in mind, that part of this total dilution was prior to the reverse split. So in essence, the total shares sold into the market since the May 11th reverse split are far less. The stock price has seen stability in the past week as well, and is trading 3x below the average price of shares being sold to Kalani over the past 2 months.

Short interest currently stands around 75% of all outstanding shares sold short as of the last known numbers. A new report in mid-month June will reveal whether short sellers are continuing their negative bets against the company or they are beginning to realize the short end game is near, and we see the short interest decline. There is no doubt over the past 8 months, the short trade has been a winning trade, but as with all trades there is a time to be short and a time to be long.

This high short interest, in my opinion, is a major factor of the significant drop in price since the last reverse split, just as we have seen during past reverse splits in the stock. Simply put, it is not dilution alone causing the price depreciation, and this is where things get more interesting. In November 2016, the short interest was at the same levels, and actually a bit higher, when the epic short squeeze ensued and sent shares trading over $100. I believe that as the dilution has slowed and the short interest in the stock has soared again, there is a scenario lining up of another possible short squeeze that will occur in the shares. The short interest is very high because many believe the short trade is the only winning trade. We have read hundreds of articles about DRYS' "death spiral financing" and why the company is a great short. Normally, I would agree with this assessment, but not in the case of DRYS at this time.

In normal cases, when companies perform this type of dilutive financing, the money is being spent just to stay afloat, with no additional assets being added to the balance sheet. Usually, companies dilute just to pay for their cash burn, pay for enormous warrants and debts, and these companies usually end up on the OTC pink sheets. Yet, they never add any actual value back to the company. DRYS, however, is using the funds to rebuild and reorganize the company. The company has just received its 5th new ship with funds raised from the agreement with Kalani. So, we know the money is being used for the purposes that the company said it would be used for, and it is not being used to pay employee salaries or being wasted away on debt payments. The company is actually adding assets to its balance sheet. In addition to having cash on hand, DRYS recently landed $150 million in additional financing, which wasn't available to it under the previous structure of the company. The company is also returning some of this money back to investors in the form of a quarterly dividend. The company is on track to have over $800 million in assets, which are being completely ignored, due to the negative views and "bitter" sentiment around the dilutive financing. In my personal view, I would rather a company rebuild through investors, than to take on huge debt that can't be paid and ends up costing investors more down the road through poor financing deals. I believe the company is rebuilding the correct way. The current market cap of $39 million is absurd, and it is just a matter of time before the value is realized by long-term value investors. Some long-term value investors, such as myself, are buying now. But, any short squeeze that could occur is an added bonus.

As I noted in my previous article, DRYS needed to stop the dilution and reverse split phase of its rebuilding for the stock to become a buying opportunity for new investors. We know that the dilution has slowed greatly, from the past two SEC filings and that new assets are still coming in from additional filings. Considering the following factors:

1. Slowing dilution

2. $800 million in assets

3. Very high short interest

4. Quarterly dividend

5. More assets coming in the coming months

6. Meager $39 million market cap at present (June 9)

What Has Changed

The following table will illustrate the building of assets since DRYS began the dilutive financing and rebuilding stage since November. While this chart only runs through March, an updated quarterly is due for June in the next month or so, and the asset build should show the $800 million I have provided. But comparing 2016 to March of 2017, we can see the restructuring taking shape and an increase of assets by 200%.

Assets

All values USD millions. 31-Mar-2016 30-Jun-2016 30-Sep-2016 31-Dec-2016 31-Mar-2017 5-qtr trend Cash & Short Term Investments 5.8M 6.24M - 76.76M 397.83M Cash Only 5.74M 6.17M 5.61M 76.76M 397.83M Short-Term Investments - - - - - Total Accounts Receivable 25.74M 22.38M 21.06M 15.27M - Accounts Receivables, Net - - - - - Accounts Receivables, Gross 100,000 14,000 14,000 11,000 - Bad Debt/Doubtful Accounts (100,000) (14,000) (14,000) (11,000) - Other Receivables 16.05M 15.44M 14.21M 7.75M - Inventories 2.63M 4.64M 5.18M 3.45M - Finished Goods - - - - - Work in Progress - - - - - Raw Materials - - - - - Progress Payments & Other - - - - - Other Current Assets 99.54M 99.38M 100.3M 1.19M 28.72M Miscellaneous Current Assets 99.54M 99.38M 100.3M 29,000 28.72M Total Current Assets 133.7M 132.64M 126.54M 96.67M 426.55M

31-Mar-2016 30-Jun-2016 30-Sep-2016 31-Dec-2016 31-Mar-2017 5-qtr trend Net Property, Plant & Equipment 95.57M 94.71M 93.83M 95.55M 161.56M Property, Plant & Equipment - Gross 97.1M 97.1M 96.43M - - Buildings - - - - - Land & Improvements - - - - - Computer Software and Equipment - - - - - Other Property, Plant & Equipment - - - - - Accumulated Depreciation 1.53M 2.4M 2.6M - - Total Investments and Advances 46.06M - - 10,000 - Other Long-Term Investments 75,000 - - 10,000 - Long-Term Note Receivable - - - - - Intangible Assets 7M 7M 7M - - Net Goodwill 7M 7M 7M - - Net Other Intangibles - - - - - Other Assets 4.78M 3.21M 2.36M 1.5M 0 Tangible Other Assets - - - - - Total Assets 287.12M 237.56M 229.73M 193.73M 588.11M

Risks

As with any investment, there are risks involved. With DRYS, those risks are:

1. The company suddenly increases the dilution and begins to sell shares faster and more abundantly into the market through Kalani.

2. Funds raised from the dilutive financing start being used for other purposes.

3. Future financing needed becoming unavailable again

4. New ships do not get chartered and the company continues to report losses

5. Insider/Institutional ownership is very weak at the moment and the lack of institutional buying could weigh on price appreciation until company insiders start showing confidence and begin buying shares

Some of these risks are exactly what has plagued the company in the past. Some of them are newer issues. The company appears to be getting it right at the present time. Time will tell how successful its rebuilding will become and if its new ship strategy pays off.

Conclusion

I truly believe the fundamentals are lining up for long-term shareholders and getting dangerous for short sellers of the stock. It is very rare that a company's stock could evolve into a short squeeze of the shares, especially twice in less than a year, but I believe DRYS is knocking on the door for another possible epic move higher once again. I'm not a foreseer of the future, and there is no way to predict when a short squeeze could occur, or if one would occur at all, but if short interest continues to grow and the market cap of the company continues to remain at distressed levels, the chances only get greater for investors on the long side to be joyous once again. However, even without a short squeeze, the long-term investment value continues to get stronger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.