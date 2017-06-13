Intel Servers: The ARM Onslaught Is Coming

Expect Intel to engage in price wars to curb the growth of ARM if the legal route to discourage x86 emulation isn't effective.

ARM and its hardware partners have been upping the ante lately with new product launches to compete better in the server microprocessor market.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has dominated the server space for more than a decade now, commanding a gigantic market share of about 99%, according to some analysts. But the chipzilla's hegemony in the segment may not last for long. The fact of the matter is that ARM-based server development is gaining steam, and there is reason to believe such offerings would nab a sizable chunk of Intel's coveted x86 server market over the next few years.

Negating Performance Penalty

Let me start by saying that most of the enterprise software in operation today has been compiled for x86 architecture. This means for ARM to gain mass-market relevance in the overall server space, its chips must also be able to run code compiled for x86 with minimal performance penalty. Sure, large companies could write their own code specifically for the ARM instruction set, but this is certainly not a mass-market solution.

The problem here is that code compiled for x86 won't run natively on ARM chips. You'd typically need to either port your x86 code or emulate the x86 environment on ARM chips, which, if done via software only, could result in a significant performance drag. Intel tried to do something similar when it was still trying to crack the mobile application processor market, and its performance penalty was reportedly as high as 40%.

Due to this very limitation of cross-platform compatibility, it was previously thought that the adoption of ARM servers would be limited to large firms that have the resources to write their own custom code. In the cloud space, this meant that companies with Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, offerings (for example, Gmail) or Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, solutions (for example, Azure) could consider going with ARM, but Infrastructure-as-a-Service, or IaaS, companies (for example, Rackspace, Hostgator) were locked away for ARM servers.

While we do not know how many microprocessors are sold annually for IaaS, PaaS or SaaS workloads, Gartner reports that IaaS is the largest sub-segment (by revenue) in the entire cloud services industry. This should give us an idea about the size of the IaaS market, which was previously shut for ARM servers.

Why do I say "previously"? Well, it's because there has been a development on this front.

Enter Microsoft!

Operating system giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveiled its software-based emulator last month. Just like any other emulator out there, virtualizing an x86 environment on ARM chips would have an overall performance penalty in the beginning. But the differentiator here is that emulation tasks are cached. This basically means that if you're running the same workload repeatedly, the performance penalty as a percentage of total available computing resources would tend to be lower. Microsoft goes on to claim that Windows-equipped ARM devices would be able to run x86 at near-native speeds.

This means that Intel's coveted x86 markets, which were previously thought to be closed for ARM-based chips (like IaaS), would now be prone to an ARM incursion. If this emulation route proves to be effective:

ARM could perhaps introduce silicon-based emulators in its future architectures to further minimize the processing overhead, and/or

Similar emulation tools could pop up for Linux server distributions. This would be a huge development, as Unix and Unix-like operating systems are estimated to power 67% of all web servers.

I suspect that stopgap emulation tools like this would enable ARM and its hardware partners to nab a piece of the x86 server market until more code is natively written for ARM architecture. And Intel's best defense against this emerging threat would be to either:

Sue Microsoft and hope that its x86 emulation tools never see the light of day, or

Engage in a price war with ARM-based chipmakers to make x86 emulation less practical.

The second scenario would obviously result in margin compression for the chipzilla.

Hardware is gearing up

In addition to the software emulation story, ARM and its hardware partners are upping the ante as well. For starters, ARM unveiled its high-performance Cortex A75 design two weeks ago which is reportedly significantly faster than its preceding Cortex A73 chips. The new chips are said to excel in machine learning and AI workloads, but ARM claims it's a server-class CPU. I suspect that chips based on this new design could find their way into the mass market by as early as Q4CY17 or Q1CY18 in the best-case scenario.

Besides that, ARM's hardware partners appear to be gaining steam as well. AppliedMicro's (now MACOM) 16nm-based X-Gene 3 chip reportedly performs at par with comparable Intel Xeons in one benchmark. A report by Linley Group notes that while an Intel Xeon E5-2680v4 chip costs $1745, the comparable X-Gene 3 chip costs 33% less.

The key thing to note here is that Cavium Networks' (NASDAQ:CAVM) ThunderX and AMD's A1170 lagged other offerings, but that's mostly because both the chips are based on a dated 28nm fabrication process. ThunderX2 fares better in terms of performance, as it's manufactured on a competitive 14nm FinFET node. Cavium was granted a trademark for ThunderX3 only last week, so the company could unveil its next-gen ARM-based server chip sometime this year.

There are also a few variables in this ARM story. For starters:

We know very little about Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Centriq 2400 platform.

We don't know whether AMD would keep or terminate its ARM-based Seattle and yet-be-released K12 platforms.

Cavium acquired Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) ARM-based Vulcan IP; it remains to be seen whether the company can leverage this IP to come out with a truly competitive ThunderX3 chip or not.

In spite of these variables, the bottom line remains that ARM-based servers have become more performance-oriented and would continue to do so. If ARM and its hardware partners manage to corner even 5% of the server market, it would result in a lost opportunity of $860 million for Intel. And this doesn't even account for the fact that the chipzilla would have to engage in price wars to curb the growth of ARM beyond the 5% mark.

So overall, the ARM-based server prospects are looking good.

Caveats

With that said, there are also a few risks attached to the ARM story. For starters, Microsoft's claims at delivering "near-native" speeds in x86 virtualization could be overexaggerated. Until the company provides hard evidence in the form of benchmarks, its claims at delivering perfect-case emulation would remain a bunch of marketing slides. So, Microsoft needs to deliver on its promises when the time comes.

Moreover, the market for ARM servers is unproven till date. There have been a few customer wins over the past many years, but none of the chipmakers have made a fortune by selling ARM servers. So, it's possible that some of the chipmakers operating in the segment might not make it to the finish line.

Besides that, Intel stated last week that companies working on x86 emulation technologies could attract lawsuits from the chip major. It remains to be seen how this story unfolds, but the bottom line remains that ARM's total addressable market would shrink if x86 emulation was taken away from the equation.

Investors' takeaway

The Intel versus Microsoft emulation debate is beyond the scope of this article, so it's probably best if you referred to fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Motek Moyen's latest article to have a better understanding of the matter.

But with that said, I think the overall ARM growth story is looking strong. With a price difference of 30% between comparable ARM and x86 chips, and the difference likely being larger in higher-priced variants, ARM and its hardware partners have the opportunity to offer competitive chips at significantly lower total cost of ownership. The new Cortex A75 design should also help in the performance department.

Besides that, I explained in one of my previous articles, "The Truth Behind Intel's Manufacturing Lead," how Intel is set to lose its process advantage post-2018. Access to better manufacturing technologies should provide ARM (and its hardware partners) a real shot at offering even more compelling chips. All the aforementioned factors lead me to believe that Intel would have to engage in price wars to curb the growth of ARM, which is bound to negatively affect the chipzilla's profitability.

