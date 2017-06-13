'Who Did This'? Market Searches For Answers Amid 'Tech Wreck'

Here are few more interesting charts along with a cautionary tale from Nasdaq itself.

Amusingly, Goldman is out acting like the dog that tore up your living room while you were at work.

There's a palpable sense of disbelief on Monday as analysts and commentators come to grips with the fact that tech stocks can actually go down as well as up.

It's difficult to isolate the reason for the sell-off.

Believe it or not, that's what Goldman had to say this afternoon with regard to the tech selloff on Friday and the subsequent weakness we saw in tech stocks across the globe overnight on Monday.

As I noted over at HR, that's a lot like the dog who tears up your entire living room and then looks around like "who did this?" when you walk in the door from work.

It's true that we can't say definitively whether Goldman's Friday note on FAAMG being "mispriced" was the proximate cause or just an aggravating factor, but it's fall-in-the-floor funny that the bank had the nerve to come out on Monday afternoon and act like they have no idea what happened (see here for full note).

Anyway, I showed you the overnight damage first thing Monday morning, but I just wanted to highlight a few additional charts and then make a quick point.

First of all, the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) had its worst day relative to the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) since 2009 on Friday:

(Goldman)

So you know, don't let anyone tell you it wasn't as bad as people are making it out to be, because it most certainly was.

Continuing with the relative comparison, have a look at this chart:

(Bloomberg)

So that's is the ratio of NDX 1M implied volatility to S&P 1M implied volatility and as you can see, it mirrors the chart from Goldman shown above.

And just to drive the point home, check out the sharp reversal of fortune for the financials ETF versus the tech ETF:

(Bloomberg)

Here's the two-day damage at the individual stock level:

You have to think that at least some of what we've seen is precisely the dynamic that Goldman warned about (of course that's ironic, because they effectively helped set in motion the very series of events that would make their prediction come true). The bank summed that dynamic up again on Monday as follows:

FAAMG were increasingly being treated more like stable staples. Given investor focus on 'low vol' stocks, flows resulting from this categorization can reverse and exacerbate volatility, which is a key risk for investors.

"The selloff in tech was way overdue and it isn't done," Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson wrote in a note out today, throwing his hat into the bearish ring.

I also found something that you might want to think about when you consider the incessant chorus of would-be market mavens telling you that you that you should ride the wave, chase the momentum, sell volatility, stay in carry trades, etc.

This appeared on Nasdaq's official website last Tuesday (so three days before things took a turn for the worst):

For investors that missed out on the year-to-date performance in stocks like Alphabet, but would be willing to buy at lower levels, selling puts rather than just sitting on cash waiting for a selloff that may never come or take several months to play out is an option.

That's right folks, Nasdaq was telling you to sell puts on the Nasdaq 72 hours before the Nasdaq sold off and their rationale was that "a selloff may never come."

No further comment.

