Apple: Concern Over Intel Modem Misses The Bigger Picture

On Friday, June 9, Bloomberg published a report that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) gigabit class cellular modem would not be available in time for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) next generation of iPhones. It's well known that Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon X16 modem is already capable of gigabit download speeds and is incorporated into the Snapdragon 835 system on chip (SOC) used in the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8.

Because Apple designs its own SOCs and doesn't have the ability to design its own cellular modems, it buys discrete modem chips. Last year, for the first time, Apple split its modem chip orders between Qualcomm and Intel. The article speculated that Apple would do the same thing again and throttle the Qualcomm part to match the performance of the Intel modem.

It's certainly possible that Intel will not have the modem in question (XMM 7560) ready in time. It was announced at Mobile World Congress this year with a rather vague target for production start being soon after the chip started sampling. If Intel hasn't started production and there's been no announcement of it, it's probably too late for Apple.

The market reaction was a big sell-off on Friday, continuing into today. Apple has now lost 5.87% in the past five days, provoking much handwringing over whether Apple was overvalued. And of course, Mizuho's downgrade this morning didn't help.

If the Bloomberg report proves accurate Apple's next iPhones will be disadvantaged, at least from a marketing standpoint. US cellular networks such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) have planned upgrades to support the more capable modems, but often the networks will not achieve gigabit download speeds anyway. Still, the new iPhones will be viewed and criticized as inferior.

Apple's key strategic thrust is to develop its own modem capability

The simple solution would be for Apple to just buy Qualcomm modems exclusively, but that's not so simple given the legal warfare underway between the two companies. Bloomberg points to Apple's desire to develop a second source as the reason for not wanting to rely exclusively on Qualcomm.

But really, the legal wrangling and the development of Intel as a second source wouldn't make sense if Apple didn't have a more compelling strategic objective in mind. That objective became apparent when Apple hired Qualcomm's VP of Engineering Esin Terzioglu, a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford.

Apple is not merely attempting to break Qualcomm's dominance of cellular modems, but to develop its own capability. This will be essential in the future as mobile devices become more compact and wearable. The modem will need to be consolidated into the SOC. Qualcomm already does this with its own SOCs, and this has been an enabler for the latest generation of cellular smartwatches running Android Wear 2.

In contemplating what it would take to break free of dependence on Qualcomm, I doubt that Apple's management thought it would be easy. Some pain was probably inevitable to achieve the long-term objective. However, it seems that Apple is making things needlessly difficult.

After accusing Nokia (NYSE:NOK) of much the same abuses of patent licensing that it has accused Qualcomm of, Apple settled with Nokia and even agreed to a business collaboration. Apple should build its own modems, assuredly, but it will still have to license Qualcomm patented technology in any case. Switching back to Qualcomm for modems for the next generation iPhone might be a better way to smooth the transition than the legal frontal assault that Apple has mounted.

I suggest Apple adhere to its values and ask itself a simple question: what produces the better product, using Intel's modem or using Qualcomm's?

At least that's what Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), has told Reuters. Foxconn will be joined by Apple and Dell (NYSE:DVMT) in a consortium bidding for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) memory unit. Toshiba put the unit up for sale after heavy losses by its Westinghouse nuclear power plant business. Toshiba reportedly values the memory business at $18 billion.

Gou stated that Apple is "in for sure" and that participation had been approved by Apple's CEO and Board. Foxconn has never been considered a front-runner in the bidding because of security concerns on the part of the Japanese government.

The Japanese government reportedly favors either a Japanese or US buyer. Toshiba is believed to be in favor of an offer from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) partnering with Silver Lake. Also competing is Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) in partnership with state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.

Toshiba's decision could be announced as early as this Thursday.

Eric Holder, the former Obama Administration Attorney General, has been leading an investigation into claims of sexual and racial harassment at Uber. Holder has presented his findings in a report to the Uber board of directors, which met on Sunday to consider the report. The board unanimously adopted all recommendations of the report. Reportedly, one of the recommendations was the resignation of Emil Michael, a friend of CEO Travis Kalanick, who is indeed leaving the company.

There is also discussion of Kalanick taking a leave of absence. Kalanick has majority voting power, so he can't be removed, but he may elect to take such a leave. His mother recently died in a boating accident while his father was seriously injured.

The changes recommended in the Holder report are due to be outlined to employees tomorrow.

