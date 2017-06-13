Cominar: A Deeply Discounted Play On Quebec's Economic Revival

It’s rare to find a REIT with its yield in the double digits you actually want to invest in. In the US, you’re likely looking at distressed mall operators such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). In Canada there is only REIT with a yield over 10%, that being Cominar (OTC:CMLEF). Cominar offers a deeply discounted diversified REIT with exposure to a strengthening Quebec economy, re-leasing opportunities, and demographic tailwinds. Shares trade so inexpensively the stock is essentially immune from any scenario that could play out.



What Went Wrong?

Cominar once traded at almost twice what it does today. Management was very acquisitive, spending too much on acquiring assets of mediocre quality. Cominar spent billions on acquisitions of REITs like Canmarc (largely a Quebec and Maritimes office owner), and on office and retail space from Ivanhoe Cambridge. These two transactions almost doubled Cominar's GLA and market cap within just a couple of years. Cominar was too aggressive, spent too much and it is coming back to haunt then.

Decent Quality Portfolio

Cominar has faced the same issues as RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) in the past couple of years. The abrupt exit of Target Canada hammered Cominar’s mall portfolio. It has taken years of renovations and searching to find tenants for these properties. This year appears to be the time when they are finally finding some success (see below) with many tenants committing to lease space. Cominar’s retail portfolio is currently 93% leased, with the factoring in of committed leases, I’d expect this to rise above 95% by the end of the year.

Cominar’s industrial portfolio is clearly the strongest of its asset classes, it has a solid 94.5% occupancy and experienced a 4.1% increase in the average net rent of leases renewed so far in 2017. Industrial properties are performing well across Canada, and I'd like to see Cominar invest in intensifying this portfolio.

The office sector remains challenging, which is, unfortunately, the sector Cominar expanded heavily into with its previous acquisitions. Occupancy sits at 89% and presents a hard slog forwards to increase it… Occupancy decreased another .6% during the quarter. The office sector in Canada is highly cyclical; much of what determines occupancy revolves around oil prices in Calgary and government spending in Ottawa, both are weak right now. Cominar is not immune from these headwinds in the office market and is doing what they can, including offering competitive rent incentives to keep occupants.

With all that said above, as a whole you are getting a good quality diversified portfolio, anchored in Quebec. It's important to look at what what else you can get with this yield. You cannot find yield peers to Cominar in Canada, one must instead look South. Washington Prime pays a similar yield but is in a much more distressed market. Where Cominar was able to re-lease its mall anchor stores after a couple years of searching, Washington Prime on the other hand has lost multiple under-performing malls in foreclosure. Conditions for US malls are so bad, that when they begin to under-perform savvy REITs just hand the keys back to them...

Quebec’s Economic Revival

Quebec has historically been viewed as an economic laggard in Canada. It had a long history of deficits, limited economic growth and an overhang of a possible independence from Canada. These issues are largely behind it and Quebec’s austere spending as of late is beginning to pay off and nationalistic fervor subside. Quebec’s debt is declining and it is investing heavily in the economy, via transit, healthcare, and infrastructure. For 2017, Quebec expects a budget surplus of C$2.5 billion. This surplus stands in the face of almost every other Canadian province. The only other province to balance (not run a surplus) their budget in 2017, is British Columbia. Out of interest, the Quebec Liberal government has taken the opposite stance of the federal Liberal headed by Justin Trudeau, who has taken Canada into deep recession to stimulate economic activity. Quebec is preparing to become Canada’s economic powerhouse, and with Cominar being the largest REIT in Quebec (one of the largest in Canada), this can only be good news for them. In fact, as I write this article Quebec reached the lowest unemployment rate in history.



A Dividend Cut Is Nothing To Fear

The market clearly has its doubts Cominar will be maintaining its frothy C$.1225 monthly dividend. This is unfounded. While this quarter reported a payout ratio of 126%, this is a temporary bump. Previous quarters sat just above 100%. Management had made clear since late 2016 that they intend to maintain this distribution. There are multiple leased properties that are not contributing to rent. Their leases are signed, these are not possible future revenues.



To quote management during its recent quarterly report:

Our in-place occupancy rate has been impacted over the last 24 months in the retail segment by the bankruptcy of several retailers, including Target, and in the office segment by the federal government’s policy of consolidating and reducing their space requirements in the Ottawa area During this period, our leasing teams have done excellent work in re-leasing the space left vacant. As a result of these efforts, 1.7 million square feet of vacant space has been leased, but the clients are not yet in occupancy, paying rent. During that period, our annual payout ratio will be temporarily above 100%, while our cash payout ratio will be approximately 80%. We anticipate that, at the end of this period, when all of these clients have commenced paying rent, our annual payout ratio will fall below 100% again.

Management has reaffirmed in multiple reports that it intends to maintain their distribution. After earnings were released, Cominar released a second document confirming the sustainability of its yield.

"Our in-place occupancy rate has been impacted over the last 24 months in the retail segment by the bankruptcy of several retailers, including Target, and in the office segment by the federal government’s policy of consolidating and reducing their space requirements in the Ottawa area”, stated Michel Dallaire, Chief Executive Officer. “During this period, our leasing teams have done excellent work in re-leasing the space left vacant. As a result of these efforts, 1.7 million square feet of vacant space has been leased, but the clients are not yet in occupancy, paying rent. The incremental rent that we will receive in the coming quarters from these clients allows us to confirm the sustainability of our distribution at current levels", added Mr. Dallaire.

It appears management would rather do just about anything that cut the Cominar's distribution. Should the distribution need to be cut, there is limited downside. The market it clearly pricing a cut in with the yield setting as high as 12%. The other name that is reminiscent of Cominar was Dream Office REIT (OTC:DRETF) in 2016. Management slashed its C$.18666 distribution to C$.125 as well as proposing a value creation plan for the under-performing assets. Shares popped almost 30%. REITs seldom react negatively to distribution cuts when the yield is so high. Cominar is actively selling properties to reduce debt, much like Dream Office; so it’d make sense to accelerate that by cutting the distribution in my opinion.



This is truly a win-win, should management keep the distribution you get a 12% yield. Should they cut you’ll get a highly sustainable excellent dividend and debt reductions. Either scenario makes Cominar a buy at these levels.

Retail real estate exposure

In my article discussing RioCan, I was downtrodden on the stock due to its exposure to B grade malls. Cominar has exposure, but much less of its portfolio is tied up in it compared to retail REITs (1/3rd of GLA). There will always be a need for retail real estate regardless of a move to online shopping. Cominar has been busy finding new tenants for former Target Canada locations and has invested heavily in renovating the spaces. In 2017 these spaces being released will take the payout ratio below 100% once again.



How much more will you pay for similar results?

I keep mentioning RioCan in this article for good reason. I view them as peers for their unimpressive earnings and dividend growth over the past decade. Cominar and RioCan both have unimpressive dividend and share growth track records. Cominar grew their annual distribution from C$1.417 to C$1.470 today. The much more expensive RioCan? C$1.36 to C$1.41. They’ve grown about the same, that is to say, below the rate of inflation…

The stocks traded at such similar multiples, from 2008 to 2011 you couldn't tell them apart. You can see that change once Cominar began its acquisition spree. Cominar has been far too aggressive in its acquisitions, and I can credit RioCan's management as being better stewards... but with Cominar you get better positioned properties at a much better price. Cominar's mid-range expected 2017 AFFO is C$1.57. Riocan meanwhile is expected to earn an almost identical C$1.64. As of writing Cominar units trade hands at roughly half that of RioCan's. Cominar's book value is C$20 per share. RioCan's is C$24.25. How much are you willing to pay for marginally better historical results?

Cominar has also been careful to protect its capital structure, particularly in the last year. They've reinstated the DRIP (dividend reinvestment plan) to preserve cash until it begins re-leasing retail properties (which is now materializing). During this time, the REIT has been selectively selling assets and has reduced its debt to book ratio to 52% from 54% a year prior. Management finally gets it and is starting to make moves in the best interest of shareholders.

Conclusion

Cominar's management has earned a dunce cap for their acquisitive nature and destruction of shareholder value over the past 5 years. With that said, they are being prudent in preserving capital and reducing their debt. While you wait for the payout ratio to drop below 100% again, you can sleep easy with limited downside and a 12% yield. Beyond Cominar, Quebec is the market de jour right now. Real estate prices are low and have room to run. Should Quebec become the torch bearer for economic growth without oil to guide Canada's economy forward, Cominar will be the biggest beneficiary.

