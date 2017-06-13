Revisiting Cantel Medical

The company's position in a growth market and its rollup via M&A activities allows for a good growth outlook for the current year and beyond.

Thesis

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) remains a high growth company with strong fundamentals, and continues to trade at a high valuation, which is not excessive, however, based on how well the company is performing operationally.

I first wrote about Cantel Medical in October 2014, when Cantel Medical was trading at 37 times trailing earnings. I argued that Cantel Medical's good fundamentals and growth outlook justified such a valuation, and Cantel Medical's share price has risen a lot since then:

CMD data by YCharts

Cantel Medical's shares are up 90% since, which was partially due to further multiple expansion (the PE ratio has risen to 45), but mainly due to operational improvements: The company continues to grow at a fast pace in its markets, whilst also showing increasing margins.

Cantel Medical, which is active in the Infection Prevention & Control market, and has a strong position in segments such as Endoscopy and water purification (for dialysis), grew its revenues by 11% in the last quarter.

Even better though, the company was able to increase its operating earnings by 18% and its net earnings by 25% year on year. In 13 of the last 15 quarters Cantel Medical has been able to grow its top line by double digits, a remarkable feat even in growth industries such as IP&C. This revenue increase came despite forex headwinds, which had a 1.2% negative impact on Cantel Medical's revenue growth rate.

How was Cantel Medical able to generate a 25% net income growth rate from an eleven percent revenue growth rate? The company's gross margin expanded by 140 base points, which lifted Cantel's operating margin up as well (now at a very solid 14.3%), which, in turn, allowed for a net income margin expansion to 9.1%.

Endoscopy and Water purification remained Cantel's biggest divisions by far, both showed solid top line growth and great operating leverage, with income generation vastly outpacing revenue increases.

Since Cantel Medical is active in a very big market, that is forecasted to grow rapidly over the next decade (expected to hit $260 billion by 2025 from a current level of $150 billion), and since Cantel Medical can capture additional market share in its industry (due to its still rather small size), the long term growth outlook for Cantel Medical remains very positive.

The company forecasts positive results for the remainder of the year as well:

Revenue growth is seen coming in at 15% year over year, with EPS growing at an even stronger pace of high teens. If the company hits its target of $2.06 in EPS for the current year, that means Cantel Medical trades at 37.4 times this year's earnings -- not a low valuation, but lower than its trailing earnings multiple, and potentially justified due to the company's strong outlook.

The broad market at all time highs has made the average stock rather expensive, a company like Cantel Medical, that is not cyclical, that generates high top and bottom line growth and that is active in a market that is growing at a fast pace, deserves a premium valuation.

CMD PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Cantel Medical's PE ratio based on estimates for 2018 is even lower, standing at 33.5. Despite Cantel Medical's strong share price performance this valuation is in line with how the company was valued in the recent past, thus it does not indicate an overvaluation.

With a market capitalization of $3.2 billion Cantel Medical also is small enough to be a takeover target for many medtech players, not just the biggest ones like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) -- since acquisitions of smaller (high growth) companies tend to happen at relatively high valuations, a takeover offer could mean substantial share price gains for Cantel Medical -- yet even without such an offer the company should do well in the long run, although short term price movements downwards are possible due to the company's shares' relatively high volatility.

Takeaway

Cantel Medical is executing well, growing its top line at a strong pace whilst generating increasing margins.

At 37 times this year's earnings shares are not looking cheap, but the premium valuation could be justified -- a high valuation definitely was justified in the past.

Being active in a market that is growing fast, combined with M&A activity (Cantel Medical is making acquisitions, in addition to being a possible takeover target itself) allows for a continuous good growth outlook.

