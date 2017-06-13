China's Healthy Slowdown

Key points

After a first-quarter growth burst, we see China's economy slowing to a solid and more sustainable pace less reliant on credit.

The UK election resulted in a hung parliament, creating uncertainty about the path ahead for Brexit negotiations.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates this week, and may shed light on plans for unwinding its balance sheet.

There may be good news in China's slower growth. A modest slowdown from the first-quarter's unexpectedly strong 7% pace is welcome, in our view, as China rebalances its economy and downshifts to a more sustainable pace of growth less reliant on credit.

Softer manufacturing activity and weaker commodity prices have added to market concerns about China's economic trajectory. Yet our BlackRock GPS gauge points to only a moderate cooling, with potential for upside in China's composite PMI in coming months.

A softer landing

We don't see reasons to worry about a near-term China hard landing. Some of China's recent slowdown was tied to expiring tax rebates that boosted auto sales in 2016. But overall consumption is holding up - reflecting a rebalancing toward services and away from fixed asset investment.

A crackdown on financial leverage could limit spending by state-owned enterprises in the second half, but we see it as unlikely to hurt private sector lending. Policy tightening has mainly targeted the "shadow" financial sector, smaller banks and non-bank lenders that hold debt more than twice the economy's size. We see policymakers treading carefully to prevent accidental seizures in this system, but there are risks of overtightening in a highly leveraged economy.

The longer China's debt problems are not addressed, the more the risks grow. A Communist Party congress in the fall could be a signpost for China's willingness to reform. For now, we see global reflation supporting exports. In addition, China's authorities have stabilized the yuan. The currency remains a bellwether of investor confidence.

Bottom line: Renewed worries about China appear overdone and we see the real growth rate holding near 6.5% for now. We like Asian equities and also see opportunities in Asian sovereign and credit markets with solid fundamentals and reform momentum.

The UK election resulted in a hung parliament, creating uncertainty about the path ahead for Brexit negotiations. Overall market reaction was muted. The British pound weakened and UK domestic stocks fell.

Oil prices touched one-month lows on a surprise rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. Undeterred by weak oil, weekly flows into emerging market debt and equity funds logged their longest positive run since 2013.

The European Central Bank removed a reference in its statement to a potential rate cut but maintained its dovish policy stance. It lifted its growth forecasts but trimmed its inflation outlook.

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.3% 8.6% 15.0% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 1.2% 5.3% 22.1% 1.2% Non-U.S. World -0.7% 14.4% 17.2% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed -1.2% 14.3% 16.1% 3.2% Japan -1.6% 10.2% 15.7% 2.2% Emerging 0.4% 18.9% 24.4% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan 0.9% 23.2% 26.8% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.2% 2.0% -1.0% 2.2% U.S. TIPS -0.4% 1.6% 0.8% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade -0.2% 3.6% 3.1% 3.2% U.S. High Yield -0.1% 4.9% 12.4% 5.5% U.S. Municipals 0.0% 4.0% 1.0% 2.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.3% 6.0% -3.2% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.2% 6.9% 8.3% 5.2%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -3.6% -15.3% -7.3% $48.15 Gold -1.0% 10.4% -0.2% $1,267 Copper 2.5% 4.9% 28.5% $5,804

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.7% 6.4% -1.1% 1.12 USD/Yen -0.1% -5.7% 3.0% 110.32 Pound/USD -1.1% 3.3% -11.8% 1.27

Source: Bloomberg. As of June 9, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

