Why Proofpoint Keeps Shaking FireEye

The future offers more gains outside Helix if management restrategizes on its marketing and sales architecture.

The company needs to expand its go-to-market strategy to accommodate more undermonetized assets.

Sustainable double-digit growth in cloud security will provide the needed catalyst to capture significant market share in the email and endpoint security segments.

FireEye is sleeping on a cash cow hidden in its EX series of email security solutions.

Shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) have witnessed a massive surge since the turn of the year. Like its competitor, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), there have been enough catalysts to uphold the growth narrative driving the advanced threat protection cyber play. Though both companies remain unprofitable, however, unlike Proofpoint, FireEye is yet to deliver strongly on top line growth drivers needed to sustain its upward momentum.

How long will Wall Street keep backing up the truck?

FireEye and Proofpoint share numerous similarities in product and service offerings. They are both known for solutions targeted at several segments of the cybersecurity industry, including advanced threat security, email security, file security, threat intelligence, and analytics.

Pound for pound, FireEye makes more in revenue compared to Proofpoint. The graph below details the revenue growth for both companies over the years.

FireEye has been able to grab a larger share of the market due to its brand advantage in ATP and its network security appliances which are used to upsell other subscriptions.

The past few quarters, though, have seen the development of a power shift from FireEye to Proofpoint. Even with the lack of a backbone in the network security segment, Proofpoint has witnessed faster growth since 2016 at the expense of FireEye.

This implies:

FireEye might be having difficulties upselling to existing customers. (Palo Alto Networks' (NYSE:PANW) success with this strategy makes FireEye's underperformance in this scenario glaring.) FireEye is having difficulties acquiring new customers.

While a pending product refresh can explain the slow success in upselling to existing clients, it will be hard to make the same case for new customers.

This factors in its competitive edge derived from its leading threat detection and prevention technology (MVX/Sandboxing). Competitors like Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) have given us reason to be more wary of FireEye's go-to-market strategy.

This is interesting given that the market has priced in gains from its new product (Helix), and the potential for marginal upsides only gets more compressed from here.

Regardless, the more burning question is the underperformance of the email, file, threat intelligence and analytics products. Proofpoint offers similar products, and it has recorded a larger success off the back of its marketing & sales efforts amidst repeating waves of cyberattacks that have plagued enterprises since 2016.

For a quick comparison, Proofpoint's USP lies in its ATP+email security solution combo. The Proofpoint email security solution boasts of 99.9% service availability. Equally listed on the FireEye website is the EX series of appliances driven by the proprietary MVX engine, ATI (advanced threat intelligence) and zero-day detection capabilities. In addition, FireEye also has ETP (email threat protection) for the cloud.

Many may argue that Proofpoint edges out FireEye by virtue of its bleeding-edge technology (DMARC) and robustness in the cloud niche; however, the fact remains that FireEye might be sleeping on its ability to grow market share in the email security niche by leveraging its market leadership in ATP. Add its threat intelligence offering and analytics solution, and we have a cash cow capable of extending the double-digit growth the company has enjoyed for years.

Given that management has placed too much emphasis on Helix, I believe the email security segment which comes to the rescue in incessant cases of phishing and spear phishing-driven ransomware attacks, the most recent being the Wannacry campaign which rocked servers and endpoints across the world.

Value can easily be derived by:

Upselling more endpoint solutions in both hybrid architecture and cloud

Cross-selling with APT solutions

Cross-selling with threat intelligence and analytics

Expanding market share in network security and Helix by redesigning new engagements for cyberattack victims from the ground up

I believe FireEye is overlooking a lot of potential to accelerate growth by under-marketing its email security solutions. While most members of an organization interact with endpoints, servers and files, most CEOs and top-level decision makers are more involved with emails as the closest threat gateway to the organizations they lead.

This speaks to Proofpoint's digital marketing message (business email compromise) for the most part of 2016, which was aimed at informing decision makers of the dangers a vulnerable email system can pose to their network. True to the message delivered to them, enterprises responded positively.

At the other end of the spectrum, FireEye is yet to communicate an effective message to prospects in the email security cohort.

MarketsandMarkets has projected the cloud security market to grow from $4.09 billion in 2017 to $12.73 billion in 2022, with the email and web segment projected to take the largest share of the cloud security market, driven by the rapid adoption of more cloud-based web and email solutions (Gmail, Outlook). This will also be catalyzed by the email encryption market, where Proofpoint and other competitors like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) easily edge out FireEye.

I believe a military-grade encryption technology will not be hard to incorporate into its existing offering, given the numerous open source solutions that can be leveraged if FireEye decides to take its email security division one step higher. Added to this is the ~$1 billion opportunity in the endpoint security segment that can be derived by cross-selling email solutions, according to estimates from Radicati.

Conclusion

Proofpoint has a target to grow revenue to $1 billion by 2020. If FireEye continues its laggy growth story, Proofpoint stands the chance of achieving the $1 billion in ARR target by 2020 before FireEye, which has a bigger product portfolio, larger TAM and a stronger brand advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.